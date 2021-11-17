https://sputniknews.com/20211117/state-dept-employees-report-mental-health-issues-due-to-afghanistan-evacuation-says-report-1090807953.html

State Dept. Employees Report Mental Health Issues Due to Afghanistan Evacuation, Says Report

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A score of US State Department employees became victims of mental health issues as a result of immense psychological strain and workload... 17.11.2021, Sputnik International

Frontline employees were full of desperation amid the disorganized environment in the State Department as they attempted to respond to thousands of calls and emails from US and Afghan citizens stranded in Afghanistan, the report said.In many cases, the officials said they did not know the scope of their authority and what they were allowed to do to facilitate the evacuation.Several cited officials described the Afghanistan evacuation campaign as having damaged them emotionally while another said they were seeking therapy, the report said.The United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan was completed at the end of August, ending the nearly 20-year military presence in the country. Thousands of Americans remain in Afghanistan having failed to be evacuated but their exact number is not known.

