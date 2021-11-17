State Dept. Employees Report Mental Health Issues Due to Afghanistan Evacuation, Says Report

Registration was successful!
International
Afghanistan
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A score of US State Department employees became victims of mental health issues as a result of immense psychological strain and workload...
afghanistan
news
afghanistan
mental health
us state department
Frontline employees were full of desperation amid the disorganized environment in the State Department as they attempted to respond to thousands of calls and emails from US and Afghan citizens stranded in Afghanistan, the report said.In many cases, the officials said they did not know the scope of their authority and what they were allowed to do to facilitate the evacuation.Several cited officials described the Afghanistan evacuation campaign as having damaged them emotionally while another said they were seeking therapy, the report said.The United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan was completed at the end of August, ending the nearly 20-year military presence in the country. Thousands of Americans remain in Afghanistan having failed to be evacuated but their exact number is not known.
news, afghanistan, mental health, us state department

16:18 GMT 17.11.2021
U.S. Marines and German service member watch an entry gate during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 28, 2021.
U.S. Marines and German service member watch an entry gate during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 28, 2021.
© REUTERS / US MARINES
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A score of US State Department employees became victims of mental health issues as a result of immense psychological strain and workload during the course of the evacuation campaign from Afghanistan, Politico reported on Wednesday citing six State Department officials.
Frontline employees were full of desperation amid the disorganized environment in the State Department as they attempted to respond to thousands of calls and emails from US and Afghan citizens stranded in Afghanistan, the report said.
In many cases, the officials said they did not know the scope of their authority and what they were allowed to do to facilitate the evacuation.
“We’re not used to failure at State and in every single possible circumstance it was failure,” the report quoted one of the officials as saying. “You’re failing with the email, you're failing with getting guidance on what we could do and what we could not do. We weren't empowered enough. No one really understood what our policy was.”
Several cited officials described the Afghanistan evacuation campaign as having damaged them emotionally while another said they were seeking therapy, the report said.
“This experience broke a lot of people, including me,” the report quoted another official. “We were all getting inundated by personal requests to help specific people from everyone we’ve ever known or worked with. And we were powerless to do anything, really. Feeling like you’re supposed to be the government’s 911, but knowing the call for help didn’t go very far beyond you was extremely demoralizing.”
The United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan was completed at the end of August, ending the nearly 20-year military presence in the country. Thousands of Americans remain in Afghanistan having failed to be evacuated but their exact number is not known.
