Congress Warned of ‘Critical’ Need to Raise Debt Ceiling to Avoid Dire Scenario Triggered by Default

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned lawmakers in Congress to lift or suspend the nation’s borrowing cap to deter a potentially catastrophic default. In a letter addressed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Yellen said she now estimates that the nation will reach its debt limit on 15 December, almost two weeks later than her initial forecast of 3 December. Clarifying that the revised estimate is in prompted by President Joe Biden’s signing into law of the $1 trillion infrastructure plan earlier this week, the Treasury Secretary suggested the additional 12 days could offer Congress much-needed additional time to strike a deal on the debt ceiling.If lawmakers fail to achieve a settlement regarding the borrowing cap before the so-called “drop-dead date”, the US government would default. Congress raised the statutory debt limit by $480 billion in a stopgap measure in early October. While Republicans reluctantly joined Democrats in approving the short-term fix, they have insisted that the President and his party vote on their own to approve a longer-term suspension or lifting of the debt limit. According to Yellen, while that Democrats could resolve the debt limit issue without Republican support, resorting to the budgetary procedure called reconciliation, doing so on a bipartisan basis would be preferable. Yellen warned that a default would trigger a recession, while also jeopardising the US dollar’s role as the globe’s reserve currency. In her letter to Congress, Yellen referenced the newly-enacted Infrastructure Bill, that would require $118 billion be transferred into the Highway Trust Fund within one month of being signed into law. “Promptly thereafter, the funds will be invested in nonmarketable Treasury securities subject to the debt limit,” wrote Yellen, underscoring that it was “critical that Congress raise or suspend the debt limit as soon as possible”. Janet Yellen concluded by promising to continue to update Congress “as more information becomes available”. On 15 November President Joe Biden signed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that Republicans and other critics have lambasted as rife with wasteful spending, and fraught with contributing to the already-rampant inflation that will further stifle the US economic recovery and lower the standard of living. Biden, who touted his infrastructure bill as a victory for "ordinary people" as he spoke on the NH 175 bridge in Woodstock, New Hampshire, expressed confidence his Build Back Better bill - the next item on the congressional agenda, was going to pass the House and then go to the Senate.

