US Says Routinely Operates in Sync With Allies After Jets Seen Over Poland-Belarus Border

"The US Air Force routinely operates all types of aircraft throughout the region and all operations are conducted in full coordination with our allies and partners," a spokesperson said. "The combined training and US security cooperation engagements with Poland demonstrate our shared commitment to maintaining a safe and secure Europe and help ensure a credible defensive posture that is ready and prepared to support operations anywhere on the globe."The US Air Force conducts routine exercises with Poland and has a rotational force presence, the spokesperson added.Two US planes, including Bombardier Challenger 650 ARTEMIS and RC-135V, flew over the border between Belarus and Poland, according to Western aviation sources, cited by Russian media on Monday.
mandrake
Guess belarus can down the intruders in defence ofbelarus borders!
