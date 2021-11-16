Registration was successful!
US Says Routinely Operates in Sync With Allies After Jets Seen Over Poland-Belarus Border
US Says Routinely Operates in Sync With Allies After Jets Seen Over Poland-Belarus Border
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US military routinely operates all types of aircraft in Europe, US Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces in Africa said on Tuesday... 16.11.2021, Sputnik International
"The US Air Force routinely operates all types of aircraft throughout the region and all operations are conducted in full coordination with our allies and partners," a spokesperson said. "The combined training and US security cooperation engagements with Poland demonstrate our shared commitment to maintaining a safe and secure Europe and help ensure a credible defensive posture that is ready and prepared to support operations anywhere on the globe."The US Air Force conducts routine exercises with Poland and has a rotational force presence, the spokesperson added.Two US planes, including Bombardier Challenger 650 ARTEMIS and RC-135V, flew over the border between Belarus and Poland, according to Western aviation sources, cited by Russian media on Monday.
news, europe, russia, us, aircraft, jets

US Says Routinely Operates in Sync With Allies After Jets Seen Over Poland-Belarus Border

18:14 GMT 16.11.2021
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US military routinely operates all types of aircraft in Europe, US Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces in Africa said on Tuesday, commenting on media reports of American reconnaissance planes flying over the Polish-Belarusian border.
"The US Air Force routinely operates all types of aircraft throughout the region and all operations are conducted in full coordination with our allies and partners," a spokesperson said. "The combined training and US security cooperation engagements with Poland demonstrate our shared commitment to maintaining a safe and secure Europe and help ensure a credible defensive posture that is ready and prepared to support operations anywhere on the globe."
The US Air Force conducts routine exercises with Poland and has a rotational force presence, the spokesperson added.
Two US planes, including Bombardier Challenger 650 ARTEMIS and RC-135V, flew over the border between Belarus and Poland, according to Western aviation sources, cited by Russian media on Monday.
Guess belarus can down the intruders in defence ofbelarus borders!
mmandrake
16 November, 22:00 GMT
