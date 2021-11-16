https://sputniknews.com/20211116/turkey-negotiating-f-16-contract-with-us-defence-minister-says-1090776880.html

Turkey Negotiating F-16 Contract With US, Defence Minister Says

ANKARA (Sputnik) - A Turkish military delegation has travelled to the United States to negotiate a contract for F-16 fighter jets, Turkish Defence Minister... 16.11.2021, Sputnik International

In early November, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that US President Joe Biden promised to make every effort to convince the US Senate to sell F-16 fighters to Ankara.The United States cancelled the sale of F-35 jets to Turkey in 2019 over claims that it could leak military secrets to Russia after Ankara had decided to purchase Russia's S-400 air defence system. In April, Washington reportedly sent an official notice to Turkey of its exclusion from the production program of the latest F-35 fighter jets.In October, Erdogan said Washington had offered to sell F-16 aircraft to Turkey in return for its investment in the F-35 program.

