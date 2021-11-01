Registration was successful!
COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow Enters Its Second Day
Erdogan: Biden Vowed to Do Everything He Could to Convince Senate to Allow F-16 Sale to Go Forward
Erdogan: Biden Vowed to Do Everything He Could to Convince Senate to Allow F-16 Sale to Go Forward
The Turkish and US presidents met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome on Sunday to discuss the state of relations between the NATO allies. Turkey has...
2021-11-01T11:33+0000
2021-11-01T12:09+0000
recep tayyip erdogan
US President Joe Biden has promised to make every effort to convince the US Senate to clear the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, with the chances of the deal moving forward estimated at 50/50, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced.Speaking to reporters Monday aboard his presidential jet on route back home from the G20 summit in Rome, Erdogan confirmed that he and Biden had negotiated the F-16 topic."I said to him 'I believe you can achieve this.'...Hopefully, our defence ministers will continue their talks with one another," Erdogan added.The president also said that he broached the topic of the F-35s with Biden, but did not elaborate on the nature of that conversation. Turkey is seeking to recoup $1.4 billion it invested into the programme before being uncerimoniously booted out for buying Russia's S-400 air defence system.Last week, a bipartisan group of House lawmakers wrote Biden a letter urging him not to sell F-16 jets to Turkey, suggesting that Ankara's recent announcement of its intention to purchase additional Russian S-400s, the US "cannot afford to compromise our national security by sending US-manufactured aircraft to a treaty ally which continues to behave like an adversary."The letter also pointed to to the territorial dispute between Turkey, Greece and Egypt in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, suggesting that "as long as President Erdogan advances his expansionist project" in the area, "Turkey will continue to threaten our national security and the security of our closest allies in the region - Greece, Israel and Cyprus."
Take care with US backstabbing!
recep tayyip erdogan

Erdogan: Biden Vowed to Do Everything He Could to Convince Senate to Allow F-16 Sale to Go Forward

11:33 GMT 01.11.2021 (Updated: 12:09 GMT 01.11.2021)
© REUTERS / OSMAN ORSALAn F-16 aircraft of the Turkish Stars aerobatic team of the Turkish Air Force performs during Teknofest airshow over the city's new airport under construction in Istanbul, Turkey September 20, 2018.
An F-16 aircraft of the Turkish Stars aerobatic team of the Turkish Air Force performs during Teknofest airshow over the city's new airport under construction in Istanbul, Turkey September 20, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2021
© REUTERS / OSMAN ORSAL
Being updated
The Turkish and US presidents met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome on Sunday to discuss the state of relations between the NATO allies. Turkey has made a request to buy 40 Lockheed Martin-made F-16 fighter jets and almost 80 modernization kits for its existing aircraft. US lawmakers have sought to block the sale.
US President Joe Biden has promised to make every effort to convince the US Senate to clear the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, with the chances of the deal moving forward estimated at 50/50, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced.
Speaking to reporters Monday aboard his presidential jet on route back home from the G20 summit in Rome, Erdogan confirmed that he and Biden had negotiated the F-16 topic.

"I did not see any negative attitude from the Americans in this regard. On the contrary, we hope to conclude [negotiations on] this sensitive issue concerning relations between the two countries in meetings between our foreign ministers, our defence ministers. Biden said 'we may not get results very quickly. You know, the [approval] goes through two stages - the House of Representatives and the Senate. As you know, the situation is 50-50, but I will do my best,'" Erdogan said, paraphrasing his US counterpart.

"I said to him 'I believe you can achieve this.'...Hopefully, our defence ministers will continue their talks with one another," Erdogan added.
The president also said that he broached the topic of the F-35s with Biden, but did not elaborate on the nature of that conversation. Turkey is seeking to recoup $1.4 billion it invested into the programme before being uncerimoniously booted out for buying Russia's S-400 air defence system.
Last week, a bipartisan group of House lawmakers wrote Biden a letter urging him not to sell F-16 jets to Turkey, suggesting that Ankara's recent announcement of its intention to purchase additional Russian S-400s, the US "cannot afford to compromise our national security by sending US-manufactured aircraft to a treaty ally which continues to behave like an adversary."
The letter also pointed to to the territorial dispute between Turkey, Greece and Egypt in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, suggesting that "as long as President Erdogan advances his expansionist project" in the area, "Turkey will continue to threaten our national security and the security of our closest allies in the region - Greece, Israel and Cyprus."
Popular comments
Take care with US backstabbing!
Barros
1 November, 14:51 GMT
