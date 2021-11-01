https://sputniknews.com/20211101/erdogan-biden-vowed-to-do-everything-he-could-to-convince-senate-to-allow-f-16-sale-to-go-forward-1090388199.html

Erdogan: Biden Vowed to Do Everything He Could to Convince Senate to Allow F-16 Sale to Go Forward

Erdogan: Biden Vowed to Do Everything He Could to Convince Senate to Allow F-16 Sale to Go Forward

The Turkish and US presidents met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome on Sunday to discuss the state of relations between the NATO allies. Turkey has... 01.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-01T11:33+0000

2021-11-01T11:33+0000

2021-11-01T12:09+0000

recep tayyip erdogan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/12/1090022093_0:0:3027:1703_1920x0_80_0_0_a0afab3429b4b88cf9f55e8a210d8d58.jpg

US President Joe Biden has promised to make every effort to convince the US Senate to clear the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, with the chances of the deal moving forward estimated at 50/50, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced.Speaking to reporters Monday aboard his presidential jet on route back home from the G20 summit in Rome, Erdogan confirmed that he and Biden had negotiated the F-16 topic."I said to him 'I believe you can achieve this.'...Hopefully, our defence ministers will continue their talks with one another," Erdogan added.The president also said that he broached the topic of the F-35s with Biden, but did not elaborate on the nature of that conversation. Turkey is seeking to recoup $1.4 billion it invested into the programme before being uncerimoniously booted out for buying Russia's S-400 air defence system.Last week, a bipartisan group of House lawmakers wrote Biden a letter urging him not to sell F-16 jets to Turkey, suggesting that Ankara's recent announcement of its intention to purchase additional Russian S-400s, the US "cannot afford to compromise our national security by sending US-manufactured aircraft to a treaty ally which continues to behave like an adversary."The letter also pointed to to the territorial dispute between Turkey, Greece and Egypt in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, suggesting that "as long as President Erdogan advances his expansionist project" in the area, "Turkey will continue to threaten our national security and the security of our closest allies in the region - Greece, Israel and Cyprus."

Barros Take care with US backstabbing! 0

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

recep tayyip erdogan