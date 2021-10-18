Turkey Can Purchase Russia's Su-35, Su-57 Fighters If US Does Not Sell F-16, Official Says
© Sputnik / Evgeny Odinokov / Go to the photo bankSu-35S fighters participate in the flight program of the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2021.
© Sputnik / Evgeny Odinokov/
ANKARA (Sputnik) -Turkey can purchase Russia's Su-35 and Su-57 fighters if the United States freezes the sale of F-16 fighter jets, Turkish Presidency of Defence Industries chief Ismail Demir said on Monday.
"If the process [F-16 purchase and upgrade] does not bring results, then Turkey will not be left without alternatives. If necessary, the topic of Su-35 and Su-57 can be opened at any time. Our industry will do everything to ensure our security, and if something extra is needed, then we can always find a way out", Demir said on air of Kanal 7 broadcaster.
The statement was made after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said that Washington invited Ankara to buy F-16 fighter jets as a return for its investment in the F-35 programme.
Last week, the Turkish presidential office said that Ankara would consider adding more F-16s to its air fleet in place of the more advanced F-35s after it was removed from the joint strike fighter programme.
© REUTERS / EDDIE KEOGHA pair of RAF F-35B Lightning fighter jets flies over The English Channel during the "Point Blank" exercise after taking off from RAF Mildenhall, Britain, November 27, 2018
A pair of RAF F-35B Lightning fighter jets flies over The English Channel during the "Point Blank" exercise after taking off from RAF Mildenhall, Britain, November 27, 2018
© REUTERS / EDDIE KEOGH
The conflict between the US and Turkey, which resulted in the removal of Ankara from the project, started after the Turkish government decided to purchase Russian-made S-400 air defence systems. In response, Washington cancelled the sale of F-35 jets to Turkey over claims that it could leak military secrets to Russia.