Turkey Considering Buying Russian Su-35s, Su-57s If US Fails to 'Resolve the F-35 Issue'
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has made it clear that Ankara may buy advanced Russian fighter jets if the US fails to deliver the F-35 fighter jets that Turkey paid for or return the $1.4 billion sum.He spoke after Turkish Presidency of Defence Industries chief Ismail Demir said in mid-October that Ankara may purchase Russian Su-35 and Su-57 warplanes if the US freezes the sale of F-16 fighter jets that were earlier promised by Washington.The statement followed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan saying that Washington had invited Ankara to buy the F-16 fighter jets as a return for its investment in the F-35 Lightning II Programme.In the latest development, Erdogan voiced optimism regarding the outcome of talks between Turkey and the US on the sale of the Lockheed Martin-made F-16 fighter jets.He expressed hope that Ankara would be compensated for the $1.4 billion it paid to acquire the F-35 stealth fighters from Washington, saying "we will get this $1.4 billion of ours one way or another".US-Turkey Row Over S-400sRussia and Turkey inked a $2.5 billion contract for the delivery of four S-400 batteries in late 2017, with deliveries beginning in 2019.The S-400 deal irked Ankara's US and NATO allies, sparking a major diplomatic crisis and prompting Washington to cancel the sale of Lockheed Martin's fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets to Turkey, also prodding Washington to slap sanctions on Ankara's defence sector.NATO insisted that the S-400s are incompatible with the alliance's standards, and suggested that the Russian side would purportedly be able to collect sensitive intelligence on the alliance's air defence network through the Turkish S-400 contract. Russian and Turkish officials have consistently dismissed the allegations.
