Erdogan Reveals Why Turkey Bought Russia's S-400 Missile Systems Instead of American Patriots
Erdogan Reveals Why Turkey Bought Russia’s S-400 Missile Systems Instead of American Patriots
Ankara’s 2017 decision to pen a $2.5 billion contract with Moscow on the purchase of Russia’s most advanced road-mobile missile-based air defense system... 30.09.2021, Sputnik International
recep tayyip erdogan
s-400
patriot missile system
Ankara would not have had to buy S-400s from Russia if "the Americans sold Turkey a Patriot missile defence system" instead, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said."We buy our own weapons," Erdogan said, speaking to the New York Times on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week.
https://sputniknews.com/20210928/us-senator-menendez-urges-new-sanctions-on-turkey-if-it-acquires-more-russian-weapons-1089467025.html
He bought S-400 to keep Idlib and north of Syria.
recep tayyip erdogan, s-400, patriot missile system

Erdogan Reveals Why Turkey Bought Russia’s S-400 Missile Systems Instead of American Patriots

11:37 GMT 30.09.2021 (Updated: 11:45 GMT 30.09.2021)
© AFP 2021 / GIL COHEN-MAGEN Israeli soldiers walk near an Israeli Irone Dome defence system (L), a surface-to-air missile (SAM) system, the MIM-104 Patriot (C), and an anti-ballistic missile the Arrow 3 (R) during Juniper Cobra's joint exercise press briefing at Hatzor Israeli Air Force Base in central Israel, on February 25, 2016. Juniper Cobra, is held every two years where Israel and the United States train their militaries together to prepare against possible ballistic missile attacks, as well as allowing the armies to learn to better work together.
Israeli soldiers walk near an Israeli Irone Dome defence system (L), a surface-to-air missile (SAM) system, the MIM-104 Patriot (C), and an anti-ballistic missile the Arrow 3 (R) during Juniper Cobra's joint exercise press briefing at Hatzor Israeli Air Force Base in central Israel, on February 25, 2016. Juniper Cobra, is held every two years where Israel and the United States train their militaries together to prepare against possible ballistic missile attacks, as well as allowing the armies to learn to better work together. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / GIL COHEN-MAGEN
Ilya Tsukanov
Ankara’s 2017 decision to pen a $2.5 billion contract with Moscow on the purchase of Russia’s most advanced road-mobile missile-based air defense system sparked the ire of its allies in NATO, and eventually prompted Washington to boot Turkey out of the F-35 fighter programme and slap sanctions on the country’s military industry.
Ankara would not have had to buy S-400s from Russia if “the Americans sold Turkey a Patriot missile defence system” instead, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.
“We buy our own weapons,” Erdogan said, speaking to the New York Times on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week.
“I think it was worth it,” the Turkish president added, when asked to comment on the tensions caused by Ankara’s decision to introduce a sophisticated Russian-made weapon into a NATO country’s air defence system. “We can strengthen our defence as we please,” he stressed.
Erdogan also emphasised that despite the tensions, Ankara’s ties with the US remain strong, and significant. “Turkey has long US ties. This will be reinforced and has to be protected,” he said.
The Turkish government has indicated its intention to purchase a second batch of S-400s from Russia sometime in the future. Its first batch, delivered in 2019, sparked a major crisis in Turkey-US defence ties, with the United States pushing Ankara out of the F-35 fighter jet development programme, barring it from purchasing the fifth-gen fighter jets, and, in late 2020, sanctioning Turkey’s Presidency of Defence Industries – a civilian institution managing the nation’s domestic arms sector.
The US has consistently denied that it ever refused to sell Turkey its Patriot systems before it purchased the Russian systems. However, according to business media, Ankara froze talks with Washington on Patriots and went to Russia after the US side refused to sell the air defence systems using a loan, and failed to include a clause on technology sharing in the contract. Last year, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said his country was still open to buying Patriots from the United States. However, Washington has indicated in the past that it will not sell Patriots to Turkey now that it has S-400s.
On Monday, US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez warned that Washington would baste Turkey with new sanctions if it acquires additional S-400s.
“We were crystal clear when we wrote the [Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act],” Menendez said, referring to the 2017 law aimed in part at sabotaging the export of sophisticated Russian weaponry abroad.
In this image from video, Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., speaks on the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2021
US Senator Menendez Urges New Sanctions on Turkey if It Acquires More Russian Weapons
28 September, 00:00 GMT
“Sanctions are mandated for any entity that does significant business with the Russian military or intelligence sectors. Any new purchases by Turkey must mean new sanctions,” the lawmaker stressed.
In addition to Turkey, the US has already used the CAATSA sanctions against China, and threatened to target India, which has its own $5.5 billion S-400 deal with Moscow, as well. New Delhi is expected to receive its first batch of S-400s in November.
Erdogan met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia on Wednesday, where the two were said to have discussed a range of bilateral issues. Ahead of his visit, Erdogan promised that he would raise the S-400 issue with Putin when they met. After the meeting, he told reporters that "the process of [acquiring] S-400s continues" and that "we are not talking about steps back."
He bought S-400 to keep Idlib and north of Syria.
AArthur16
30 September, 15:05 GMT
