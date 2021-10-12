https://sputniknews.com/20211012/turkey-considering-upgrading-f-16-fighters-as-alternative-to-f-35s-1089866287.html

Turkey Considering Upgrading F-16 Fighters as Alternative to F-35s

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkey is considering the possibility of expanding its fleet and upgrading existing F-16 military aircraft as an alternative to purchasing... 12.10.2021, Sputnik International

"Our first choice is to buy the F-35, and this is our right. If the crisis with the United States is overcome, Turkey will re-enter the program and we will receive our F-35s. If the problem is not solved, we will continue to search for alternatives. The expansion of the existing fleet of F-16s and their modernization can be considered an alternative. Depending on the conditions, a final decision will be made based on our needs," Kalyn said in an interview with Milliyet newspaper.He added that Turkey's exclusion from the F-35 program is "completely illegal and unfair," noting that Turkey had already paid the United States $1.4 billion for participation in the program.In April, the United States reportedly sent an official notification to Turkey about its exclusion from the production program of the latest F-35 fighter jets due to Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system. The seven remaining partners in the F-35 project are the UK, Italy, the Netherlands, Australia, Denmark, Canada and Norway.

