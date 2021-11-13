Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211113/oklahoma-national-guard-defies-dc-mandate-as-governor-replaces-forces-pro-vaccine-commander-1090706162.html
Oklahoma National Guard Defies DC Mandate as Governor Replaces Force's Pro-Vaccine Commander
Oklahoma National Guard Defies DC Mandate as Governor Replaces Force's Pro-Vaccine Commander
US President Joe Biden previously issued a vaccination mandate affecting all government employees and contractors, while Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin... 13.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-13T11:06+0000
2021-11-13T11:06+0000
us
vaccination
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/05/1090507294_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2c246278bae20222d26a2c7ddabb9131.jpg
Opponents of mandatory vaccination in the Oklahoma National Guard have breathed a sigh of relief after the incoming head of the force, Army Brigadier General Thomas Mancino, announced that the nationwide mandate will not affect them.The new adjutant general, appointed by Governor Kevin Stitt ahead of schedule, released a memo, in which he noted that the federal mandate does not include the National Guard since it reports to the state unless mobilised by the Pentagon.While the local National Guard indeed remains under state control until mobilised by the White House as per federal laws, it is not entirely clear whether it excludes the force from the vaccination mandate.Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt also asked the Pentagon on 2 November not to enforce the mandate on the local National Guard calling the requirement to get COVID-19 jabs to continue service "irresponsible". He noted that at least 10% of the guard's servicemen refused to take the shot.At the same time, Stitt ordered to appoint Mancino ahead of scheduled rotation on 15 January, thus replacing Army Major General Michael Thompson, who was a strong proponent of the vaccination mandate. The governor, however, rejected allegations that the move was prompted by Thompson's position on COVID vaccinations. He argued that it was done to uphold the "continuity of operations" without delving into the specifics of the matter.The US Army remains the least vaccinated division of the nation's armed forces, with roughly 7% of servicemen not having received even a single shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. Acting in line with the current administration's agenda, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin on 25 August ordered all US service personnel and Pentagon employees to get a COVID jab. He justified the move by the need to maintain the operational capability of the forces, which could be incapacitated by sudden outbreaks of COVID-19 in their ranks.A month later, US President Joe Biden issued a federal vaccination mandate affecting all government employees and contractors. He later signed another executive order, mandating all large US companies to vaccinate their employees, but its implementation was suspended due to the order being challenged in court.
https://sputniknews.com/20211108/white-house-defends-bidens-vaccine-mandate-for-us-workers-after-measure-halted-by-court-1090553644.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/05/1090507294_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_00afbfc0015ae0e2b5b0f45ef613bbf0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, vaccination, covid-19

Oklahoma National Guard Defies DC Mandate as Governor Replaces Force's Pro-Vaccine Commander

11:06 GMT 13.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / JON CHERRYPreventative Medicine Services NCOIC Sergeant First Class Demetrius Roberson administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a soldier on September 9, 2021 in Fort Knox, Kentucky. The Pentagon, with the support of military leaders and U.S. President Joe Biden, mandated COVID-19 vaccination for all military service members in early September. The Pentagon stresses inoculation from COVID-19 and other diseases to avoid outbreaks from impeding the fighting force of the US Military.
Preventative Medicine Services NCOIC Sergeant First Class Demetrius Roberson administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a soldier on September 9, 2021 in Fort Knox, Kentucky. The Pentagon, with the support of military leaders and U.S. President Joe Biden, mandated COVID-19 vaccination for all military service members in early September. The Pentagon stresses inoculation from COVID-19 and other diseases to avoid outbreaks from impeding the fighting force of the US Military. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / JON CHERRY
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
US President Joe Biden previously issued a vaccination mandate affecting all government employees and contractors, while Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin ordered all American servicemen to receive a jab, explaining the move by the need to maintain operational readiness of the forces.
Opponents of mandatory vaccination in the Oklahoma National Guard have breathed a sigh of relief after the incoming head of the force, Army Brigadier General Thomas Mancino, announced that the nationwide mandate will not affect them.
The new adjutant general, appointed by Governor Kevin Stitt ahead of schedule, released a memo, in which he noted that the federal mandate does not include the National Guard since it reports to the state unless mobilised by the Pentagon.
While the local National Guard indeed remains under state control until mobilised by the White House as per federal laws, it is not entirely clear whether it excludes the force from the vaccination mandate.
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt also asked the Pentagon on 2 November not to enforce the mandate on the local National Guard calling the requirement to get COVID-19 jabs to continue service "irresponsible". He noted that at least 10% of the guard's servicemen refused to take the shot.
At the same time, Stitt ordered to appoint Mancino ahead of scheduled rotation on 15 January, thus replacing Army Major General Michael Thompson, who was a strong proponent of the vaccination mandate. The governor, however, rejected allegations that the move was prompted by Thompson's position on COVID vaccinations. He argued that it was done to uphold the "continuity of operations" without delving into the specifics of the matter.

"The decision had been in the works for a while and was not related to his support of vaccine mandates", a spokesperson for the governor said.

The US Army remains the least vaccinated division of the nation's armed forces, with roughly 7% of servicemen not having received even a single shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. Acting in line with the current administration's agenda, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin on 25 August ordered all US service personnel and Pentagon employees to get a COVID jab. He justified the move by the need to maintain the operational capability of the forces, which could be incapacitated by sudden outbreaks of COVID-19 in their ranks.
A woman holds a sign as people and teachers protest against NewYork City mandated vaccines against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in front of the United States Court in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., October 12, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2021
White House Defends Biden's Vaccine Mandate for US Workers After Measure Halted by Court
8 November, 01:33 GMT
A month later, US President Joe Biden issued a federal vaccination mandate affecting all government employees and contractors. He later signed another executive order, mandating all large US companies to vaccinate their employees, but its implementation was suspended due to the order being challenged in court.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:26 GMTAt Least Seven Killed in Terrorist Attack on Indian Colonel's Convoy in Manipur State
11:06 GMTOklahoma National Guard Defies DC Mandate as Governor Replaces Force's Pro-Vaccine Commander
11:03 GMTUS Farm Animal Sanctuary Asks Biden to Give Pardoned Turkeys to it After Thanksgiving
10:46 GMTLive Updates: Poland Says Ready to Cut Railway Traffic With Belarus Amid Migrant Crisis
10:19 GMTYe Compares Himself to Young Putin, Here's Why
10:18 GMTAustralia's Melbourne Gripped by Protests Against Pandemic Bill, Vaccine Mandate - Videos
09:59 GMTOver 5,000 'Completely Vetted' Afghan Commandos May Turn to Daesh If Not Evacuated
09:50 GMTIndian Politicians Divided Over Reports of Decreasing Hate Speech Content on Facebook, Instagram
09:31 GMTDrake Slammed for Reportedly Spending $1 Million in Strip Club Day After Astroworld Crowd Crush
08:42 GMTLachin Corridor Linking Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia Reopens After Incident
08:09 GMTTop UK General Claims There's a 'Greater Risk' of War With Russia
07:59 GMTPutin: NATO Using Strategic Air Force in Black Sea Drills is Challenging Russia
06:41 GMTMeghan Markle Wrote Letter to Her Father to Protect Prince Harry From 'Berating' by Royal Family
06:21 GMTBeware of Drunken Grandpa: Elderly Scooter Driver Bites Off Police Officer's Thumb in Taiwan
06:18 GMTAny Talks With Tigray Rebels Possible Only After Disarmament, Ethiopian Diplomat Says
06:14 GMTFive Managers Who Could Replace Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp at the Kop
06:06 GMTCDC Allegedly Felt 'Muzzled' by Trump Administration, Was Ordered to Alter Weekly COVID Reports
05:22 GMTUS Should Not Send Wrong Signal to 'Taiwan Pro-Independence Forces', Beijing Warns
04:36 GMTWhy Inflation May Be the Last Straw for Biden's Progressive Build Back Better Plans
04:22 GMTUkraine to Purchase More Turkish-made Bayraktar Combat Drones in 2022