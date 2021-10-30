https://sputniknews.com/20211030/12000-members-of-us-air-force-may-leave-service-due-to-mandatory-vaccination-reports-say-1090351676.html

12,000 Members of US Air Force May Leave Service Due to Mandatory Vaccination, Reports Say

The US Air Force has become the first military branch to face mass refusal to vaccinate since it became mandatory two months ago, with around 12,000 servicemen refusing to get the shot, according to the Washington Post.As of early October, roughly 60,000 members of the Air Force were unwilling to get vaccinated. Meanwhile, 97 percent of all US servicemen have as of now received at least one shot, and 87 percent have been fully vaccinated, according to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.Kirby noted that the number of servicemen asking for religious exemptions is "very small."On 25 August, the head of the Pentagon Lloyd Austin ordered all military personnel to vaccinate against coronavirus with at least one dose by November 2, excluding members of the National Guard and Reserve members who are instead required to provide vaccination certificates by December 2.An exception was made only for those who go on leave with subsequent release to the reserve at the end of their service, and will no longer be physically present at their workplace in the Ministry of Defense.Mandatory vaccination, introduced in some companies and states across the US, has faced resistance, as some employees have refused to get the vaccine. While the mandate implies suspension from work, there have been serious concerns due to the lack of qualified personnel, especially in public entities.Following the intense controversy in some US areas among workers and protests against the mandate, a Washington, DC district court judge ruled to temporarily suspend dismissals of both civilian and active-duty military plaintiffs while their legal proceedings over religious exemptions to vaccines continue.

astrodetective That will enable Biden to replace them with 12k LGBT 2

IronForge So Dad, Too Bad. Like to see how many Service Academy and ROTC Types walk away from getting their Commission. The Western mRNA Vaxx are reported to induce ADE (Antibody Dependent Enhancement) benefitting Virus Variants - AND - PERMANENTLY Compromised Antibody Production for All Present+Future Variants upon SARS-COV2Vaxx Recipients(UK Report). I'm a 2ndGen USNavy Vet; but am glad I don't have Children+Grandchildren in the USA_Military 0

