Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211030/12000-members-of-us-air-force-may-leave-service-due-to-mandatory-vaccination-reports-say-1090351676.html
12,000 Members of US Air Force May Leave Service Due to Mandatory Vaccination, Reports Say
12,000 Members of US Air Force May Leave Service Due to Mandatory Vaccination, Reports Say
12,000 Members of US Air Force May Leave Service Due to Mandatory Vaccination, Reports Say
2021-10-30T21:06+0000
2021-10-30T21:06+0000
us
john kirby
vaccination
us pentagon
us air force
mandate
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/08/1083100657_0:18:3581:2032_1920x0_80_0_0_d6867f0437dc7c78fd77e788c2956f78.png
The US Air Force has become the first military branch to face mass refusal to vaccinate since it became mandatory two months ago, with around 12,000 servicemen refusing to get the shot, according to the Washington Post.As of early October, roughly 60,000 members of the Air Force were unwilling to get vaccinated. Meanwhile, 97 percent of all US servicemen have as of now received at least one shot, and 87 percent have been fully vaccinated, according to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.Kirby noted that the number of servicemen asking for religious exemptions is "very small."On 25 August, the head of the Pentagon Lloyd Austin ordered all military personnel to vaccinate against coronavirus with at least one dose by November 2, excluding members of the National Guard and Reserve members who are instead required to provide vaccination certificates by December 2.An exception was made only for those who go on leave with subsequent release to the reserve at the end of their service, and will no longer be physically present at their workplace in the Ministry of Defense.Mandatory vaccination, introduced in some companies and states across the US, has faced resistance, as some employees have refused to get the vaccine. While the mandate implies suspension from work, there have been serious concerns due to the lack of qualified personnel, especially in public entities.Following the intense controversy in some US areas among workers and protests against the mandate, a Washington, DC district court judge ruled to temporarily suspend dismissals of both civilian and active-duty military plaintiffs while their legal proceedings over religious exemptions to vaccines continue.
https://sputniknews.com/20211029/videos-nyc-municipal-employees-protest-against-mandatory-vaccination-deadline-1090297674.html
That will enable Biden to replace them with 12k LGBT
2
So Dad, Too Bad. Like to see how many Service Academy and ROTC Types walk away from getting their Commission. The Western mRNA Vaxx are reported to induce ADE (Antibody Dependent Enhancement) benefitting Virus Variants - AND - PERMANENTLY Compromised Antibody Production for All Present+Future Variants upon SARS-COV2Vaxx Recipients(UK Report). I'm a 2ndGen USNavy Vet; but am glad I don't have Children+Grandchildren in the USA_Military
0
3
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/08/1083100657_425:0:3156:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_94df35ec023e7a5ccfa6cd25f8898f2d.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, john kirby, vaccination, us pentagon, us air force, mandate, covid-19

12,000 Members of US Air Force May Leave Service Due to Mandatory Vaccination, Reports Say

21:06 GMT 30.10.2021
© Photo : Twitter / USAF-AFAFRICAUS Air Force F-16C and F-16D fighters assigned with the 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, arrive in Kallax, Sweden on 17 May to support the Arctic Challenge Exercise 21 drills.
US Air Force F-16C and F-16D fighters assigned with the 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, arrive in Kallax, Sweden on 17 May to support the Arctic Challenge Exercise 21 drills. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2021
© Photo : Twitter / USAF-AFAFRICA
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier in August, the US Department of Defense announced that vaccination against COVID-19 would become mandatory for 1.3 million people on active duty, otherwise servicemen would be penalized.
The US Air Force has become the first military branch to face mass refusal to vaccinate since it became mandatory two months ago, with around 12,000 servicemen refusing to get the shot, according to the Washington Post.
As of early October, roughly 60,000 members of the Air Force were unwilling to get vaccinated. Meanwhile, 97 percent of all US servicemen have as of now received at least one shot, and 87 percent have been fully vaccinated, according to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

As of the last month, 94 percent of the Air Force have been vaccinated, but the rate has slowed down in recent weeks. Those who fail to meet the deadline may be dismissed or be charged by the military justice system, but the exact sanctions are unknown yet, according to Newsweek.

Kirby noted that the number of servicemen asking for religious exemptions is "very small."
On 25 August, the head of the Pentagon Lloyd Austin ordered all military personnel to vaccinate against coronavirus with at least one dose by November 2, excluding members of the National Guard and Reserve members who are instead required to provide vaccination certificates by December 2.
An exception was made only for those who go on leave with subsequent release to the reserve at the end of their service, and will no longer be physically present at their workplace in the Ministry of Defense.
A demonstrator uses a whistle during a protest by New York City Fire Department (FDNY) union members, municipal workers and others, against the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Manhattan's Upper East Side, in New York City, New York, U.S., October 28, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2021
Videos: NYC Municipal Employees Protest Against Mandatory Vaccination Deadline
Yesterday, 03:28 GMT
Mandatory vaccination, introduced in some companies and states across the US, has faced resistance, as some employees have refused to get the vaccine. While the mandate implies suspension from work, there have been serious concerns due to the lack of qualified personnel, especially in public entities.
Following the intense controversy in some US areas among workers and protests against the mandate, a Washington, DC district court judge ruled to temporarily suspend dismissals of both civilian and active-duty military plaintiffs while their legal proceedings over religious exemptions to vaccines continue.
1022000
Discuss
Popular comments
That will enable Biden to replace them with 12k LGBT
aastrodetective
31 October, 00:27 GMT2
000000
So Dad, Too Bad. Like to see how many Service Academy and ROTC Types walk away from getting their Commission. The Western mRNA Vaxx are reported to induce ADE (Antibody Dependent Enhancement) benefitting Virus Variants - AND - PERMANENTLY Compromised Antibody Production for All Present+Future Variants upon SARS-COV2Vaxx Recipients(UK Report). I'm a 2ndGen USNavy Vet; but am glad I don't have Children+Grandchildren in the USA_Military
IIronForge
31 October, 00:50 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:52 GMTWATCH: IDF F-15 Jets Escorted US Bomber in Apparent Show of Force to Iran as Tensions Remain High
21:34 GMTTrump’s Attorney Reportedly Blamed Pence’s Team for Jan. 6 Violence Over Not Tossing Out Election
21:25 GMTBoris, No! Trudeau Appears to Hold UK's PM Back as He Charged at Macron in G20 Photo
21:06 GMT12,000 Members of US Air Force May Leave Service Due to Mandatory Vaccination, Reports Say
21:06 GMTRussia's Petr Yan Wins UFC Interim Bantamweight Title by Beating US' Cory Sandhagen
20:31 GMTTension Sparked Between Zayn Malik and Yolanda Hadid Over Snap Shared of His Daughter Khai
19:11 GMTNantes Police Use Tear Gas as Protesters Rally Against French Presidential Hopeful - Videos
19:07 GMTSyrian Air Defense Destroy 2 Missiles Fired By Israel Using Russian-Made Buk-M2E Systems
19:03 GMTSmall & Stealthy: Asteroid Whizzes Past Earth Undetected
19:01 GMTBiden Reportedly Plans to Warn Erdogan Against 'Precipitous Action' Amid Spat Over Ambassadors
18:41 GMT'Is WeChat Channels Anti-Meta?' Rebranded Facebook’s New Logo Comes Under Fire Online
18:14 GMTUS Media Acknowledges ‘Ugly Reality’ That America Could Lose War With China Over Taiwan
18:13 GMTUS, EU Reach Deal to Settle Rift Over Steel, Aluminium Tariffs
17:54 GMTNew Delhi Says Pope Francis Accepted Modi's Invitation to Visit India
17:49 GMTBiden's Trip to Europe for Climate Change Summit Generates Tonnes of CO2, Says Media
16:56 GMTIndependent India's First Voter, 104-Year-Old Shyam Saran Negi, Casts Vote For 33rd Time – Video
16:49 GMTUS, E3 Express 'Grave Concern' About Iran's Nuclear Programme, Say Up to Tehran to 'Change Course'
16:42 GMTJohnson Says French Threats 'Unjustified' as Macron Calls Fishing Row a 'Test' of UK's Credibility
15:55 GMTNew Court Filing Reveals Details of What Trump Seeks to Block From January 6 Probe
15:45 GMTFrance’s Macron Dismisses Suggestion That Russia Responsible for Europe’s Energy Price Crunch