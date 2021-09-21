Registration was successful!
LIVE: Volcano Continues to Erupt on Spanish Island of La Palma

Tucker Carlson Lambasts US Army For 'Doing P.R. for Satanism' With COVID-19 Vaccine Promotion
Tucker Carlson Lambasts US Army For 'Doing P.R. for Satanism' With COVID-19 Vaccine Promotion

10:43 GMT 21.09.2021
© REUTERS / MIKE BLAKEA nurse fills a syringe with Pfizer vaccine as mobile vaccination teams begin visiting every Los Angeles Unified middle and high school campus to deliver first and second doses of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 30, 2021
A nurse fills a syringe with Pfizer vaccine as mobile vaccination teams begin visiting every Los Angeles Unified middle and high school campus to deliver first and second doses of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 30, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2021
© REUTERS / MIKE BLAKE
Aleksandra Serebriakova
Aleksandra Serebriakova
Moscow-based Sputnik correspondent specializing in foreign affairs.
All materialsWrite to the author
The US Secretary of Defence has ordered a full vaccination for American service members, saying that failure to comply may result in a relief of duties if soldiers are unable to provide legitimate "medical, religious or administrative" reasons for their refusal to get jabbed.
Fox News' Tucker Carlson’s battle against compulsory COVID-19 vaccines took a new turn on Monday when he accused the US Army of being “sympathetic” to Satanism and trying to root out “free thinkers” over its new vaccination mandate.
The host said the Pentagon was on a mission to “separate the obedient from the free”.
“The point of mandatory vaccination is to identify the sincere Christians in the ranks, the free thinkers, the men with high testosterone levels, and anyone else who doesn't love Joe Biden and make them leave immediately,” Carlson raged during the Monday episode of his programme, proclaiming “It's a takeover of the US military!”
The journalist then showed what he called a US Army PowerPoint presentation promoting vaccines among soldiers that cited ‘7 tenets of Satanism’ in apparent move to mock the concerns of some service members.
One slide from the purported presentation sarcastically read “How many children were sacrificed to Satan because of the vaccine?”
“Then the presentation proceeds to list the so-called tenets of Satanism which are taken from the Temple of Satanism website,” Carlson commented. “So here you have the United States Army doing P.R. for Satanism.”
The Fox News pundit then went on to accuse the US military leadership of providing false information about deaths from COVID-19 jabs, as he maintained that there is “zero scientific basis” behind obligatory vaccine requirements.
In September, the US Army began implementing the 24 August order of US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin that introduced COVID-19 vaccine mandates among the military. As per the new policy, those who violate the requirement would face suspension, a relief of duties or be completely discharged.
The Army announced last week that active-duty solders would have three months to get both doses of COVID-19 jabs to avoid penalties. According to the plan, 485,900 service members have to be fully inoculated by 15 December.
Satan is powerless— he was thrown into the lake of fire in AD70. The evil in the ranks is due to today's zio-antichristians who own and control the USA and her military.
Preterist-ADSeventy
21 September, 14:26 GMT
