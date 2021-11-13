Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211113/drake-slammed-for-reportedly-spending-1-million-in-strip-club-day-after-astroworld-crowd-crush-1090703853.html
Drake Slammed for Reportedly Spending $1 Million in Strip Club Day After Astroworld Crowd Crush
Drake Slammed for Reportedly Spending $1 Million in Strip Club Day After Astroworld Crowd Crush
On 5 November, a stampede occurred during the first night of the Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas. Nine people, aged between 14 and 27, died in the... 13.11.2021, Sputnik International
09:31 GMT 13.11.2021
Max Gorbachev
On 5 November, a stampede occurred during the first night of the Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas. Nine people, aged between 14 and 27, died in the crush, while over 300 others were injured. A nine-year-old boy is fighting for his life at the hospital. Lawsuits were filed against Drake and rapper Travis Scott.
Singer Drake spent $1 million in a Houston strip club a day after his joint performance with rapper Travis Scott at the Astroworld music festival resulted in a deadly stampede, claims musician DJ Akademiks.
He posted a video from Area 29, showing the club's floor covered with money and women, presumably strippers, counting money. A man can be heard shouting "say thanks Drake". "Thanks Drake", the women reply.
DJ Akademiks' claims appear to have been corroborated by the club itself. In a since-deleted post, Area 29 thanked @champagnepappi (Drake's Instagram account) for a visit. "Last night vibe was on point", read the post.

Drake's purported visit to the strip club was on 6 November, a day after a crowd crush occurred during the Astroworld Festival in which nine people died and over 300 people were injured. The accident happened after rapper Travis Scott took to the stage and was later joined by Drake. Both musicians continued to perform as people were injured.

The pair later posted statements on social media saying they were devastated by the loss of life.

"My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all", Drake wrote in a statement.

Yet, after the news of his visit to the strip club spread on social media the sincerity of his statement was questioned, while the singer himself was harshly criticised.



Many social media users accused Drake of hypocrisy.



Others said that he should have spent money helping the families of the victims as well as injured individuals.


Still others defended the singer.

Drake's friend Travis Scott has found himself in hot water too. Reports say that on the night of the tragedy he went to party at Dave & Buster's with his entourage, but left the place after he learned about the severity of the situation.

Two lawsuits have since been filed against both musicians, with individuals accusing them of inciting the audience. During the performance, Scott urged fans to "get wild" and "crazy". He did pause the show when he saw one individual pass out and asked staff to help the person, before telling the crowd:

"Who asked you to stop? Y'all know what y'all came to do".

The rapper was previously charged with disorderly conduct during his shows. In 2015, he told the audience to ignore security and rush the stage. In 2017, he was sued by a fan who was left paralysed during a stampede, and in 2019 three people were trampled and injured during the Astroworld Festival.
