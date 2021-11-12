Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211112/russian-bombers-fly-over-belarus-as-poland-builds-up-military-forces-on-border--video-1090682999.html
Russian Bombers Fly Over Belarus as Poland Builds Up Military Forces on Border – Video
Russian Bombers Fly Over Belarus as Poland Builds Up Military Forces on Border – Video
Warsaw began deploying its military forces to the border with Belarus as the situation with illegal migrants along the nations' shared border rapidly... 12.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-12T12:23+0000
2021-11-12T12:23+0000
tu-160
europe
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0c/1081138623_0:10:2907:1645_1920x0_80_0_0_3a29f50ccb5716a80acf828f69ff9683.jpg
Two Russian strategic Tu-160 bombers (NATO reporting name: Blackjack) have carried out a 4.5-hour flight over the territory of Belarus for the purposes of "maintaining the security of the Union State [of Russia and Belarus]". The bombers also flew alongside Belarusian Air Force Su-30SMs, which practised covering the strategic aircraft during the mission.The Russian Defence Ministry stressed that the flight, conducted on 11 November, was not targeted against any foreign nation. It also released the footage of the Tu-160s' flight.The flight took place amid a migrant crisis developing along the border of Belarus and Poland, sparking concerns that the two events might be related. Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy stressed that it, as well as a 10 November flight by Russian Tu-22M3 bombers over Belarus, were reconnaissance missions.Polyanskiy further noted that the flights were carried out in response to the recent developments on the Union State's border, referring to the military buildup on the Polish side of the border with Belarus. In addition to Warsaw's actions, prompted by illegal migrants' attempts to breach the border, Kiev has also announced the deployment of 8,500 troops to the border with Belarus.Poland, as well as other EU states, rushed to accuse Belarus of causing the migrant crisis, with some also groundlessly shifting part of the blame on Russia. Both Minsk and Moscow denied fostering the surge of migrants on the Belarus-Poland border, most of whom are Kurds from Iraq. Despite that, the EU is considering imposing additional economic sanctions on Belarus over the latter purportedly waging a "hybrid war" using migrants.
https://sputniknews.com/20211110/kremlin-alarmed-over-situation-at-poland-belarus-border-understands-its-complexity-1090621251.html
Well done, Russia !
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0c/1081138623_351:0:2556:1654_1920x0_80_0_0_5ec11a694ed98ea5f13337350491106a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tu-160, europe, russia

Russian Bombers Fly Over Belarus as Poland Builds Up Military Forces on Border – Video

12:23 GMT 12.11.2021
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich / Go to the photo bankA Tupolev Tu-160 strategic bomber during a flypast in Moscow during the military parade to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Victory in World War II
A Tupolev Tu-160 strategic bomber during a flypast in Moscow during the military parade to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Victory in World War II - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2021
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Warsaw began deploying its military forces to the border with Belarus as the situation with illegal migrants along the nations' shared border rapidly deteriorated.
Two Russian strategic Tu-160 bombers (NATO reporting name: Blackjack) have carried out a 4.5-hour flight over the territory of Belarus for the purposes of "maintaining the security of the Union State [of Russia and Belarus]". The bombers also flew alongside Belarusian Air Force Su-30SMs, which practised covering the strategic aircraft during the mission.
The Russian Defence Ministry stressed that the flight, conducted on 11 November, was not targeted against any foreign nation. It also released the footage of the Tu-160s' flight.
The flight took place amid a migrant crisis developing along the border of Belarus and Poland, sparking concerns that the two events might be related. Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy stressed that it, as well as a 10 November flight by Russian Tu-22M3 bombers over Belarus, were reconnaissance missions.
This picture taken on March 18, 2021, shows the Kremlin towers in front of the Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters. - Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 18 mocked Joe Biden for calling him a killer -- saying it takes one to know one -- as ties between Moscow and Washington sunk to new lows. US President Biden's comments sparked the biggest crisis between Russia and the United States in years, with Moscow recalling ambassador and warning that ties were on the brink of outright collapse. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2021
Kremlin Alarmed Over Situation at Poland-Belarus Border, Understands Its Complexity
10 November, 11:27 GMT
Polyanskiy further noted that the flights were carried out in response to the recent developments on the Union State's border, referring to the military buildup on the Polish side of the border with Belarus. In addition to Warsaw's actions, prompted by illegal migrants' attempts to breach the border, Kiev has also announced the deployment of 8,500 troops to the border with Belarus.

"People who see it [as a provocative act] should remember that it is a reaction to a massive buildup on the Poland-Belarus border. We have our obligations as part of the Russia-Belarus union and within the CSTO. So if there is a military buildup on the Belarus border, we have to react", Polyanskiy said.

Poland, as well as other EU states, rushed to accuse Belarus of causing the migrant crisis, with some also groundlessly shifting part of the blame on Russia. Both Minsk and Moscow denied fostering the surge of migrants on the Belarus-Poland border, most of whom are Kurds from Iraq. Despite that, the EU is considering imposing additional economic sanctions on Belarus over the latter purportedly waging a "hybrid war" using migrants.
300000
Discuss
Popular comments
Well done, Russia !
LCLUCIAN-ION COJOCARU
12 November, 15:28 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:23 GMTRussian Bombers Fly Over Belarus as Poland Builds Up Military Forces on Border – Video
12:21 GMTEmiliano Sala: 'Reckless' Man Who Organised Flight That Killed Footballer Gets 18-Month Jail Term
12:15 GMTPrince Charles's Former Aide Dubbed ‘Rasputin’ Quits for Good Over Dealings With Saudi Billionaire
12:05 GMTIndia Plans Mass Deployment of BrahMos Missiles, Smerch MBRL Along Border With China
12:02 GMTMoscow Perturbed by Militarisation of Svalbard Archipelago Following Norwegian Warship Visit
11:58 GMTProsecutors Probe Alleged Rape in French Presidential Palace, Says Report
11:50 GMTDublin Tells London to Stop Playing the ‘Tough Guy’ Over Northern Ireland Protocol
11:18 GMT'Revolution in Electronic Warfare': Israel Rolls Out System That Uses Targeted Beams of Energy
10:57 GMT'Spoiled Brat & a Disgrace': Fans Slam Neymar After Brazilian Star's Angry Exchange With Referee
10:49 GMTNSBA Allegedly Engaged With White House Before Penning Letter Branding Parents 'Domestic Terrorists'
10:45 GMTRussian Radars Detect Six NATO Reconnaissance Flights Over Black Sea
10:26 GMTPolish Foreign Ministry Condemns German Flag Burning Incident During March in Warsaw - Video
10:04 GMTWatch: Furious Neymar's Ugly Confrontation With Referee in Brazil's Victory Over Colombia
09:49 GMTEmily Ratajkowski Reveals She Has Not Heard From Robin Thicke Since Making Groping Allegation
09:48 GMTHoly Water and Prayers Used to Cleanse Belgian Church After Couple Have Sex on Altar
09:46 GMTKremlin Slams US Claims About Potential Russian Invasion of Ukraine as 'Groundless'
09:45 GMTExplosion Targeting Mosque Reportedly Kills 3, Wounds 15 in Nangarhar, Afghanistan
09:42 GMTDrug Cartels 'Murder Individuals' on American Side of US-Mexico Border Amid Migration Crisis
09:38 GMTNew COP26 Draft Declaration Waters Down Calls to End Fossil Fuel Use
09:08 GMTChinese Communist Party Brands Upcoming US Democracy Summit as 'Ironic'