https://sputniknews.com/20211112/russian-bombers-fly-over-belarus-as-poland-builds-up-military-forces-on-border--video-1090682999.html

Russian Bombers Fly Over Belarus as Poland Builds Up Military Forces on Border – Video

Russian Bombers Fly Over Belarus as Poland Builds Up Military Forces on Border – Video

Warsaw began deploying its military forces to the border with Belarus as the situation with illegal migrants along the nations' shared border rapidly... 12.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-12T12:23+0000

2021-11-12T12:23+0000

2021-11-12T12:23+0000

tu-160

europe

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0c/1081138623_0:10:2907:1645_1920x0_80_0_0_3a29f50ccb5716a80acf828f69ff9683.jpg

Two Russian strategic Tu-160 bombers (NATO reporting name: Blackjack) have carried out a 4.5-hour flight over the territory of Belarus for the purposes of "maintaining the security of the Union State [of Russia and Belarus]". The bombers also flew alongside Belarusian Air Force Su-30SMs, which practised covering the strategic aircraft during the mission.The Russian Defence Ministry stressed that the flight, conducted on 11 November, was not targeted against any foreign nation. It also released the footage of the Tu-160s' flight.The flight took place amid a migrant crisis developing along the border of Belarus and Poland, sparking concerns that the two events might be related. Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy stressed that it, as well as a 10 November flight by Russian Tu-22M3 bombers over Belarus, were reconnaissance missions.Polyanskiy further noted that the flights were carried out in response to the recent developments on the Union State's border, referring to the military buildup on the Polish side of the border with Belarus. In addition to Warsaw's actions, prompted by illegal migrants' attempts to breach the border, Kiev has also announced the deployment of 8,500 troops to the border with Belarus.Poland, as well as other EU states, rushed to accuse Belarus of causing the migrant crisis, with some also groundlessly shifting part of the blame on Russia. Both Minsk and Moscow denied fostering the surge of migrants on the Belarus-Poland border, most of whom are Kurds from Iraq. Despite that, the EU is considering imposing additional economic sanctions on Belarus over the latter purportedly waging a "hybrid war" using migrants.

https://sputniknews.com/20211110/kremlin-alarmed-over-situation-at-poland-belarus-border-understands-its-complexity-1090621251.html

LUCIAN-ION COJOCARU Well done, Russia ! 0

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

tu-160, europe, russia