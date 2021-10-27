https://sputniknews.com/20211027/two-russian-tu-160s-fly-over-barents-norwegian-seas-1090258465.html

Two Russian Tu-160s Fly Over Barents, Norwegian Seas

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Russian strategic long-range bombers Tu-160 flew over the Barents and Norwegian Seas, accompanied by Norwegian F-16s in some areas, the... 27.10.2021, Sputnik International

"Two strategic missile carriers Tu-160 long-range aviation performed a planned flight in airspace over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian Seas. The flight duration was about 8 hours", the ministry said.The fighter escort of the Tu-160s was provided by the crews of the MiG-31 aircraft of the Northern Fleet Air Force.All flights of aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces are carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace, the ministry recalled.

