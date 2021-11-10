https://sputniknews.com/20211110/kremlin-alarmed-over-situation-at-poland-belarus-border-understands-its-complexity-1090621251.html

Kremlin Alarmed Over Situation at Poland-Belarus Border, Understands Its Complexity

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is very concerned about the situation with refugees at the Belarusian-Polish border, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on... 10.11.2021, Sputnik International

These refugees say they do not want to stay in Poland but want to transit to an EU country, the official added.Commenting on Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki's remark, accusing Russia of pulling the strings behind what Warsaw sees as a Belarusian operation to smuggle migrants into his country, Peskov said that it "is a completely irresponsible and unacceptable statement".The spokesman stressed that the EU failed to show commitment to humanism when it comes to the situation with refugees.Peskov also noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed about the ongoing crisis by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.In recent months, Poland has reported an influx of migrants trying to cross into the European Union from Belarus and accused Minsk of facilitating illegal migration. Minsk rejected the claims, maintaining that it had no resources to curb the migration crisis due to EU sanctions, imposed against the country.

