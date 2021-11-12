Biden's Spending Bill: New Survey Doubts POTUS' Vow Americans Earning Under $400K Won't See Tax Hike

https://sputniknews.com/20211112/bidens-spending-bill-new-survey-doubts-potus-vow-americans-earning-under-400k-wont-see-tax-hike-1090686164.html

Provisions included in a draft version of President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" plan may run counter to his pledge that tax hikes will only affect Americans earning $400,000 or more if the package is implemented, a new study has claimed.The social spending plan would also reduce "2022 taxes on average for every income group except those in the top 1 percent. The highest-income households would face roughly the same increase in direct taxes in 2022 as they would with all major provisions", according to the analysis.Additionally, the document found that a reconciliation bill provision that would raise the state and local tax (SALT) deduction cap "would provide almost no benefit for middle-income households" while bringing a profit to wealthy Americans.The analysis comes more than a month after Biden touted the social spending plan along with a separate bipartisan infrastructure bill during a speech in Michigan, insisting that "best of all, the cost of these bills, in terms of adding to the deficit, is zero".In a bid to unify his divided party, Biden finally had to come up with a $1.75 trillion plan instead of his original $3.5 trillion budget proposal. The trimmed down package includes preschool programmes, funding for limiting child care costs, and a continuation of the child tax credit.Moderate Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) has urged his fellow lawmakers to wait for "greater clarity" on the legislation's impact on the country's national debt and economy. He made it clear that he would not vote for the reconciliation bill until the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) assesses the true cost of each of the package's programmes.With the CBO still in the process of weighing up the legislation, a vote on the document expected later this month.

