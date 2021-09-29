https://sputniknews.com/20210929/nancy-pelosi-confuses-joe-biden-with-barack-obama-as-she-pushes-for-build-back-better-plan-1089508590.html

Nancy Pelosi Confuses Joe Biden With Barack Obama as She Pushes for 'Build Back Better' Plan

Nancy Pelosi Confuses Joe Biden With Barack Obama as She Pushes for 'Build Back Better' Plan

The House Speaker is facing a difficult time as she tries to unite the Democratic caucus in supporting Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion reconciliation and $1.2... 29.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-29T08:35+0000

2021-09-29T08:35+0000

2021-09-29T08:35+0000

barack obama

joe biden

news

world

united states

nancy pelosi

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1d/1089508306_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5725f02c60de365e2461ae02aaa318bd.jpg

Nancy Pelosi made a profound blunder on Tuesday when confusing Joe Biden with America’s former commander-in-chief Barack Obama as she was pushing for the president’s Build Back Better agenda.The 81-year-old speaker pressed Congress to urgently "address the full Obama agenda of building back better” and “keep government open” by voting for Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending bill.Her gaffe actually got a lot of likes on social media – some have joked that the House Speaker finally “told the truth”.Pelosi is currently under a lot of pressure to bridge the divide among Democrats over the spending/reconciliation and infrastructure packages and push the agenda through Congress.She made a decision on Monday to uncouple the two key bills but the move left some progressive Democrats furious, including ‘the Squad’ members, who say they won’t support the infrastructure bill if the reconciliation package is not passed first.Ex-presidential hopeful Senator Bernie Sanders also urged "to vote against the bipartisan infrastructure bill until Congress passes a strong reconciliation bill”.What is Build Back Better Agenda About?The spending bill focuses on providing funding for education, health care and the environment. It is estimated to cost a whooping $3.5 trillion that would be accumulated though corporate and personal tax increases. Unsurprisingly, the bill has no support among Republicans, so in the evenly-split Senate it should get the full backing of 50 Democrats in order to get passed through reconciliation.If the bill is not endorsed by the time when government funding runs out on Thursday at midnight, the US government is facing a partial shutdown by the end of the working week. Moreover, if lawmakers also fail to raise the debt ceiling outlined in the package by mid-October, this could lead to a full-fledged default, with the Treasury unable to pay all of its bills.On Monday, Republicans voted to block the spending bill, that needed some 60 votes in the Senate to proceed.In a Tuesday letter to the Congress, Pelosi said that lawmakers had a “moral imperative” to pass “the Biden Build Back Better Act”:Former President Barack Obama, who has an estimated personal fortune of some $70 million, actually very much supports the plan to tax wealthy Americans. He earlier said that the Biden administration was “finishing” the job he had started while in the office.

WhatTheFishIsThis Dementia in the US Administration, real or faked, seems highly infectious .. 0

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Aleksandra Serebriakova https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393304_78:0:1748:1670_100x100_80_0_0_ef4647318d6a9287cf47e376d3794bc4.jpg

Aleksandra Serebriakova https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393304_78:0:1748:1670_100x100_80_0_0_ef4647318d6a9287cf47e376d3794bc4.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Aleksandra Serebriakova https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393304_78:0:1748:1670_100x100_80_0_0_ef4647318d6a9287cf47e376d3794bc4.jpg

barack obama, joe biden, news, world, united states, nancy pelosi, viral