Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211101/manchin-refuses-to-back-bidens-175-trillion-spending-plan-decries-political-games-of-lawmakers-1090400675.html
Manchin Refuses to Back Biden's $1.75 Trillion Spending Plan, Decries 'Political Games' of Lawmakers
Manchin Refuses to Back Biden's $1.75 Trillion Spending Plan, Decries 'Political Games' of Lawmakers
Congressional Democratic leaders have as yet been unable to sway their moderate colleagues to back a $1.75 trillion framework for US President Joe Biden's... 01.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-01T22:01+0000
2021-11-01T21:58+0000
joe biden
sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia)
us economy
spending bill
prescription drugs
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106864/50/1068645051_0:0:4296:2418_1920x0_80_0_0_bfbaac7a6df4e82edbe82fa62cf535cc.jpg
On Monday, Manchin expressed to reporters that he was not prepared to back a reconciliation package until he receives clarity on the $1.75 trillion framework's impact on inflation and the US federal deficit. The updated framework was released late last week. Manchin stated that "political games have to stop" and House Democrats should cease holding the infrastructure bill "hostage" by tying the legislation to the reconciliation package. "There are some House Democrats who say they can't support this infrastructure package until they get my commitment on the reconciliation legislation," he said. "It is time to vote on the [infrastructure] bill, up or down, and then go home and explain to your constituents the decision you made." Nevertheless, the White House appears confident that both Manchin and Sinema will ultimately support the $1.75 trillion package. Psaki added that 17 Nobel Prize-winning economists have thrown their support behind the package as a means to reduce inflation.The bill was significantly trimmed down from Biden's initial $3.5 trillion framework. The new plan abandons efforts to lower prescription drug costs, paid family leave funding and free community college. As for the American public, a new ABC News Ipsos poll found that those in the US are evenly divided, with 34% of the 514 respondents stating they think the bills would hurt the US economy and another 34% saying they believe the legislation will help stimulate the economy. Around 68% of Democrats polled said they thought the bill would help the economy, while only 7% of Republicans surveyed responded the same.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106864/50/1068645051_140:0:4296:3117_1920x0_80_0_0_7849e708b532383bfc5cfa4ba37f2138.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia), us economy, spending bill, prescription drugs

Manchin Refuses to Back Biden's $1.75 Trillion Spending Plan, Decries 'Political Games' of Lawmakers

22:01 GMT 01.11.2021
© AP Photo / J. Scott ApplewhiteSen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., arrives at the chamber for a procedural vote to advance the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., arrives at the chamber for a procedural vote to advance the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2021
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
Congressional Democratic leaders have as yet been unable to sway their moderate colleagues to back a $1.75 trillion framework for US President Joe Biden's social spending package. The framework was trimmed from its initial $3.5 trillion price tag following criticism from centrist Democrats like Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Krysten Sinema (D-AZ).
On Monday, Manchin expressed to reporters that he was not prepared to back a reconciliation package until he receives clarity on the $1.75 trillion framework's impact on inflation and the US federal deficit. The updated framework was released late last week.
"I will not support a bill that is this consequential without thoroughly understanding the impact that it will have on our national debt, our economy, and most importantly, all of our American people," the US senator from West Virginia said during an afternoon news conference.
Manchin stated that "political games have to stop" and House Democrats should cease holding the infrastructure bill "hostage" by tying the legislation to the reconciliation package.
"There are some House Democrats who say they can't support this infrastructure package until they get my commitment on the reconciliation legislation," he said. "It is time to vote on the [infrastructure] bill, up or down, and then go home and explain to your constituents the decision you made."

"Holding this bill hostage is not going to work in getting my support for the regular reconciliation bill," Manchin proclaimed.

Nevertheless, the White House appears confident that both Manchin and Sinema will ultimately support the $1.75 trillion package.

"Senator Manchin says he is prepared to support a Build Back Better plan that combats inflation, is fiscally responsible, and will create jobs," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement issued after Manchin's comments. "The plan the House is finalizing meets those tests—it is fully paid for, will reduce the deficit, and brings down costs for health care, child care, elder care, and housing."

Psaki added that 17 Nobel Prize-winning economists have thrown their support behind the package as a means to reduce inflation.
The bill was significantly trimmed down from Biden's initial $3.5 trillion framework. The new plan abandons efforts to lower prescription drug costs, paid family leave funding and free community college.
As for the American public, a new ABC News Ipsos poll found that those in the US are evenly divided, with 34% of the 514 respondents stating they think the bills would hurt the US economy and another 34% saying they believe the legislation will help stimulate the economy.
Around 68% of Democrats polled said they thought the bill would help the economy, while only 7% of Republicans surveyed responded the same.
411000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:35 GMTWatchdog Says Biden Comes to COP26 'Empty Handed,' Should Not Lecture Others on Climate
22:12 GMTWall Street Hits Record Highs 2nd Straight Day on Energy, Consumer Stocks Rally
22:01 GMTManchin Refuses to Back Biden's $1.75 Trillion Spending Plan, Decries 'Political Games' of Lawmakers
21:46 GMTConvicted Killer Robert Durst Indicted on Murder Charges Over 1982 Disappearance of Wife
21:27 GMT‘Squid Game’ Crypto Plunges to Zero Overnight After Massive Valuation Spike
21:13 GMTWhistleblower Frances Haugen Says Meta Unlikely to Change While Zuckerberg Still CEO
20:42 GMT'Very Unusual': Thousands of NYC Firefighters Participate in ‘Sickout’ to Protest Vaccine Mandate
20:29 GMT'We Have No Authority': Texas Tells Supreme Court DOJ, Abortion Clinics Can't Sue Them Over New Law
19:53 GMTBiden’s Vaccine Mandate to US Businesses Expected to Be Published in Coming Days
19:35 GMTBiden, Putin Reaffirming Gorbachev-Reagan Formula Will Benefit Next NPT Conference – UN
19:02 GMTGlobal Minimum Tax Will Help Govts in Raising Revenues for Social Welfare, Indian Prof Says
18:59 GMTThere Were Accidental Shootings on 'Rust' Set Before Halyna Hutchins' Death - Report
18:58 GMTLindsey Graham Urged Police to Shoot Rioters Who Breached Capitol on January 6, Reports Claim
18:58 GMTSenior IDF General Predicts Nuclear Arms Race in Middle East if Iran Gets the Bomb
18:46 GMT'No More Whatever F**k They’re Doing': Thunberg Says Politicians at COP26 are Pretending - Video
18:28 GMTBillionaire Michael Bloomberg Launches Effort to Stop Coal Use in 25 Countries
18:24 GMTTrial of Kenosha Riots Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Begins, Jury Selection Underway
18:14 GMTTrump Insider Says Fauci ‘Went Behind White House’s Back’ to Lift Ban on Risky Coronavirus Research
18:04 GMTBiden Tests Negative for COVID-19 After Press Secretary Psaki Infected, White House Says
17:55 GMTArchbishop of Canterbury Says Leaders Will Be 'Cursed' if They Fail to Reach Agreement at COP26