Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: US Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Release of Trump White House Docs to Jan. 6 Committee
https://sputniknews.com/20211111/troika-plus-calls-taliban-to-form-inclusive-govt-with-representation-of-women-at-all-levels-1090656267.html
Troika Plus Calls Taliban to Form Inclusive Gov't With Representation of Women at All Levels
Troika Plus Calls Taliban to Form Inclusive Gov't With Representation of Women at All Levels
The Taliban took over Kabul on 15 August, and the Troika Plus, consisting of the US, China, Russia, and Pakistan, met for the first time on Thursday, in... 11.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-11T20:30+0000
2021-11-11T20:26+0000
pakistan
kabul
us
russia
un
china
afghanistan
humanitarian aid
troika
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0b/1090655908_0:113:1280:833_1920x0_80_0_0_39bfaaaef62b2fbbaef4e3bc97a04c66.jpg
On Thursday, the Troika Plus, the grouping of the US, Russia, China, and Pakistan, agreed to continue practical engagement with the Taliban* to encourage the implementation of "moderate prudent policies," including access to education and representation for women and girls at all levels.The Troika Plus meeting was attended by Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, Pakistan's Special Representative to Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq, US State Department's Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West, Russia's Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov, and China's Special Representative for Afghanistan, Yao Jing.Issuing a joint statement after the meeting in Islamabad, the members called on the Taliban to work with fellow Afghans to "form an inclusive and representative government that respects the rights of all Afghans."Represented in part by the world's top three global powers, the Troika Plus also called on the Taliban to take a friendly approach towards neighboring countries to uphold Afghanistan's international legal obligations. They also asked the Taliban to protect the safety and legitimate rights of foreign nationals and institutions in Afghanistan. Member countries, represented by their special envoys, condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan and called on the Taliban to quickly dismantle and eliminate all the terrorist groups operating inside Afghan territory.'Avert Economic Collapse'Islamabad has called for positive engagement with Kabul to prevent economic collapse or an all-out civil war in Afghanistan.Addressing the meeting, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pakistan's Foreign Minister, said that the landlocked country stood at the brink of economic collapse and urged the international community to "buttress the provision of humanitarian assistance on an urgent basis."He has also called on governments, including the US, to unfreeze billions of dollars of assets belonging to Afghanistan's central bank that has been locked in the US to restart stalled economic activity.Washington froze nearly $9 billion of assets belonging to Afghanistan after the Taliban took over Kabul in mid-August.A UN report estimated that 22.8 million people, or more than half of the country's population, are expected to be in crisis or emergency levels of food insecurity between November 2021 and March 2022. Earlier on Wednesday, national security heads of eight regional countries - India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan - met in New Delhi at the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan. They noted the need to provide humanitarian assistance and emphasized that the land and air routes should be made available and "no one should impede the process." They also stressed that no one should boycott the process due to bilateral agendas. Pakistan and China did not join the India-led initiative despite an invitation reported to have been sent to the two nations last month.*An organisation under UN sanctions for terrorist activities.
https://sputniknews.com/20211106/berlin-will-reportedly-discuss-with-taliban-return-of-german-diplomats-to-afghanistan-1090529704.html
pakistan
kabul
china
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0b/1090655908_10:0:1270:945_1920x0_80_0_0_20fdcfc57f2fc1fe64e05b21a5ca9a01.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pakistan, kabul, us, russia, un, china, afghanistan, humanitarian aid, troika

Troika Plus Calls Taliban to Form Inclusive Gov't With Representation of Women at All Levels

20:30 GMT 11.11.2021
© Photo : Pakistan's Foreign MinistryTroika Plus Meeting on Afghanistan on 11 November 2021
Troika Plus Meeting on Afghanistan on 11 November 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2021
© Photo : Pakistan's Foreign Ministry
Subscribe
Rishikesh Kumar - Sputnik International
Rishikesh Kumar
All materialsWrite to the author
The Taliban took over Kabul on 15 August, and the Troika Plus, consisting of the US, China, Russia, and Pakistan, met for the first time on Thursday, in Islamabad. The meeting was held a day after national security chiefs of eight countries called for "unimpeded" aid to Afghanistan.
On Thursday, the Troika Plus, the grouping of the US, Russia, China, and Pakistan, agreed to continue practical engagement with the Taliban* to encourage the implementation of "moderate prudent policies," including access to education and representation for women and girls at all levels.
The Troika Plus meeting was attended by Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, Pakistan's Special Representative to Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq, US State Department's Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West, Russia's Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov, and China's Special Representative for Afghanistan, Yao Jing.
Issuing a joint statement after the meeting in Islamabad, the members called on the Taliban to work with fellow Afghans to "form an inclusive and representative government that respects the rights of all Afghans."

"Reaffirmed their [Troika Plus] expectation that the Taliban will fulfill their commitment to prevent use of Afghan territory by terrorists against its neighbors, other countries in the region, and the rest of the world," the joint statement read.

Represented in part by the world's top three global powers, the Troika Plus also called on the Taliban to take a friendly approach towards neighboring countries to uphold Afghanistan's international legal obligations.
They also asked the Taliban to protect the safety and legitimate rights of foreign nationals and institutions in Afghanistan.
Member countries, represented by their special envoys, condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan and called on the Taliban to quickly dismantle and eliminate all the terrorist groups operating inside Afghan territory.

'Avert Economic Collapse'

Islamabad has called for positive engagement with Kabul to prevent economic collapse or an all-out civil war in Afghanistan.
Addressing the meeting, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pakistan's Foreign Minister, said that the landlocked country stood at the brink of economic collapse and urged the international community to "buttress the provision of humanitarian assistance on an urgent basis."
"Nobody wishes to see a relapse into civil war, no one wants an economic collapse that will spur instability; everyone wants terrorist elements operating inside Afghanistan to be tackled effectively and we all want to prevent a new refugee crisis," he said.
He has also called on governments, including the US, to unfreeze billions of dollars of assets belonging to Afghanistan's central bank that has been locked in the US to restart stalled economic activity.
A mobile hawker carries Taliban flags as commuters make their way along a road in Kabul on September 5, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2021
Afghanistan
Berlin Will Reportedly Discuss With Taliban Return of German Diplomats to Afghanistan
6 November, 18:41 GMT
Washington froze nearly $9 billion of assets belonging to Afghanistan after the Taliban took over Kabul in mid-August.
A UN report estimated that 22.8 million people, or more than half of the country's population, are expected to be in crisis or emergency levels of food insecurity between November 2021 and March 2022.
Earlier on Wednesday, national security heads of eight regional countries - India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan - met in New Delhi at the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan.
They noted the need to provide humanitarian assistance and emphasized that the land and air routes should be made available and "no one should impede the process." They also stressed that no one should boycott the process due to bilateral agendas. Pakistan and China did not join the India-led initiative despite an invitation reported to have been sent to the two nations last month.
*An organisation under UN sanctions for terrorist activities.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:09 GMTUS Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Release of Trump White House Docs to Jan. 6 Committee
21:03 GMTAs WHO Warns of Global Syringe Shortage in 2022, is India Ready for Another Public Health Crisis?
20:56 GMTUS-Based Hindu Group Accused of Violating Wage Laws, Exploiting Hundreds of Indian Labourers
20:32 GMTXi Jinping’s Leadership Hailed in Resolution at Communist Party of China’s Sixth Plenum
20:30 GMTTroika Plus Calls Taliban to Form Inclusive Gov't With Representation of Women at All Levels
20:18 GMTOil Market: What's Behind US-Russian Energy Ministers' Meeting on the Sidelines of COP26?
19:43 GMTDeath Toll From Astroworld Festival Jumps to Nine After 22-Year-Old Succumbs to Injuries
18:55 GMTHouse Democrats Call to Formally Censure Rep. Gosar Over Video Manip 'Killing' Ocasio-Cortez, Biden
18:28 GMTUS Chamber of Commerce Slams Democrats' Reconciliation Budget Bill for Hiding Its True Cost
18:25 GMTVisitors of Dostoevsky Exhibit in US Offered to Decide if Writer Was 'Man of God'
18:09 GMTEx-Afghan Finance Minister Says 'Ghost Soldiers' to Blame for Afghanistan Fallout
17:59 GMTYemeni Migrant Stuck at Polish Border Says Illegal Migration Networks Set Up by Europeans
17:42 GMTREC Will Hold 'Made in Russia' Forum for Exporters on 10 December in Moscow
17:35 GMTEx-Afghan Military Pilots Join Taliban Air Force, Commander Says
17:28 GMTNATO Maneuvers in Black Sea Show Alliance's Longing to Step Up Military Tensions in Region
16:58 GMTPutin Told Merkel US, NATO Actions in Black Sea Destabilizing
16:57 GMTChina Builds Village Inside Indian Territory in Arunachal Pradesh: India's Foreign Ministry
16:40 GMTLeBron James Derides Kyle Rittenhouse's Tears on Trial
16:39 GMTKim's 'Got to Be Loving Squid Game', Claim North Korea Experts
16:36 GMTRittenhouse Prosecutor Stood as Democrat in County Slammed for Suspect Postal Ballot