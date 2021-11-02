Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE VIDEO: Americans Heading to the Polls as Virginia Holds Gubernatorial Vote
https://sputniknews.com/20211102/pakistan-calls-india-spoiler-while-refusing-to-participate-in-afghanistan-conference-1090413651.html
Pakistan Calls India 'Spoiler' While Refusing to Participate in Afghanistan Conference
Pakistan Calls India 'Spoiler' While Refusing to Participate in Afghanistan Conference
Indian officials participated in the Moscow talks on Afghanistan and held bilateral talks with the Taliban* government's Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam... 02.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-02T11:51+0000
2021-11-02T11:51+0000
pakistan
doha
nuclear
nsa
afghanistan
india
terrorist
afghan peace talks
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106349/21/1063492191_0:209:4000:2459_1920x0_80_0_0_e481ab50718818bf2af59659d9db87e3.jpg
On Tuesday, Pakistan's National Security Adviser Moeed W. Yusuf said that he would not attend the regional National Security Advisers (NSA) conference on Afghanistan in New Delhi. Islamabad received an invitation a few days ago for the proposed meeting to be held later this month. India reportedly sent invitations for the planned in-person NSA-level meeting not only to Pakistan, but also to Russia, China, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan. The Indian Foreign Ministry is yet to announce the date of the conference, and it is yet to be confirmed whether any country accepted the invitation.India has softened its stance against the Taliban in recent weeks. It held the first bilateral talks with Taliban leaders in Moscow on 20 October, emphasising the need to expand diplomatic and economic ties.The refusal by Yusuf comes weeks after a three-member Indian delegation participated in a Regional Anti-Terror Mechanism meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO-RATS) in Pabbi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.Pakistan's NSA has criticised India on numerous occasions, saying, "unfortunately, not everyone in the region who professes to prefer peace in Afghanistan does so in reality".Bilateral ties between the two South Asian rivals have remained stalled since February 2019 when a bombing in the Pulwama District of Indian-administered Kashmir killed more than 40 security personnel. India blamed a Pakistan-based terrorist group for carrying out the attack. Later in August 2019, Pakistan suspended India's envoy to Islamabad and recalled its ambassador from New Delhi following Delhi's removal of a constitutional provision that had allowed Kashmir to enjoy semi-autonomous status since 1948.*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.
pakistan
doha
afghanistan
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106349/21/1063492191_222:0:3778:2667_1920x0_80_0_0_4389ff35b40948b1d17fb076169d8162.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pakistan, doha, nuclear, nsa, afghanistan, india, terrorist, afghan peace talks

Pakistan Calls India 'Spoiler' While Refusing to Participate in Afghanistan Conference

11:51 GMT 02.11.2021
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan, PoolIndian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. (File)
Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2021
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan, Pool
Subscribe
Rishikesh Kumar - Sputnik International
Rishikesh Kumar
All materialsWrite to the author
Indian officials participated in the Moscow talks on Afghanistan and held bilateral talks with the Taliban* government's Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi on 20 October. New Delhi has also offered humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.
On Tuesday, Pakistan's National Security Adviser Moeed W. Yusuf said that he would not attend the regional National Security Advisers (NSA) conference on Afghanistan in New Delhi.
Islamabad received an invitation a few days ago for the proposed meeting to be held later this month.

"A spoiler is now trying to act like a peacemaker, which they can never be", Yusuf said while responding to a query by the Pakistani media on Tuesday.

India reportedly sent invitations for the planned in-person NSA-level meeting not only to Pakistan, but also to Russia, China, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan.
The Indian Foreign Ministry is yet to announce the date of the conference, and it is yet to be confirmed whether any country accepted the invitation.
India has softened its stance against the Taliban in recent weeks. It held the first bilateral talks with Taliban leaders in Moscow on 20 October, emphasising the need to expand diplomatic and economic ties.
The refusal by Yusuf comes weeks after a three-member Indian delegation participated in a Regional Anti-Terror Mechanism meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO-RATS) in Pabbi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.
Pakistan's NSA has criticised India on numerous occasions, saying, "unfortunately, not everyone in the region who professes to prefer peace in Afghanistan does so in reality".
Bilateral ties between the two South Asian rivals have remained stalled since February 2019 when a bombing in the Pulwama District of Indian-administered Kashmir killed more than 40 security personnel. India blamed a Pakistan-based terrorist group for carrying out the attack.
Later in August 2019, Pakistan suspended India's envoy to Islamabad and recalled its ambassador from New Delhi following Delhi's removal of a constitutional provision that had allowed Kashmir to enjoy semi-autonomous status since 1948.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.
000100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:33 GMTIndia Scraps $1 Bln Defence Purchase Plan to Acquire MK-45 Naval Guns From US
12:08 GMT'Grave Error, Mark': Facebook's New Name 'Meta' Appears to Resemble the Word 'Dead' in Hebrew
12:08 GMTUS Senators Table Amendment to Provide CAATSA Waiver Ahead of S-400 Delivery to India
11:59 GMTAt Least Five People Die in Airplane Crash in South Sudan, Reports Say
11:52 GMTParis-Canberra Submarine Deal Row: Prime Minister Morrison Says He Won't 'Сop Sledging of Australia'
11:51 GMTPakistan Calls India 'Spoiler' While Refusing to Participate in Afghanistan Conference
11:47 GMT‘Religious Appeasement’: Delhi State Chief Slammed for Announcing Free Pilgrimage
11:34 GMTTen UN Peacekeepers From Egypt Wounded in Gunfire in CAR
11:27 GMTRussian Diplomat Slams MH17 Case Investigators for Ignoring Important Circumstances
11:26 GMTLos Angeles 'Jetpack Sightings' Mystery: Authorities Come Up With Possible Explanation
11:19 GMTAmid India's Disastrous T20 World Cup Campaign, Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Announces Comeback
11:18 GMTIndia Approves $1.1 Bln Deal to Boost Fighting Capabilities of Armed Forces in Indian Ocean
11:03 GMTIndian Army Conducts High-Altitude Airborne Exercise in Eastern Ladakh
10:39 GMTGreta Thunberg Chanting 'Shove Your Climate Crisis Up Your A**e!' in Glasgow Raises Eyebrows Online
10:28 GMTUK Police Officers Who Took Pictures of Murdered Sisters at Crime Scene Plead Guilty, Face Jail
10:21 GMTTesla Recalls Nearly 12,000 Cars in US Over Software Error That Caused Automatic Emergency Braking
10:20 GMTNYC Mayoral Candidate Makes Bold Pledge to…Stop Wearing His Red Beret If He Wins
10:20 GMTCOP26: Over 100 World Leaders Pledge to End Deforestation by 2030
10:10 GMT'Slap in the Face': DeSantis Raps 'Biden Plan to Give $450K to Migrant Families Separated at Border'
10:04 GMTAmericans Heading to the Polls as Virginia Holds Gubernatorial Vote