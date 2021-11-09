Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211109/taliban-say-us-support-of-afghan-resistance-would-violate-doha-agreement-1090592805.html
Taliban Say US Support of Afghan Resistance Would Violate Doha Agreement
Taliban Say US Support of Afghan Resistance Would Violate Doha Agreement
KABUL (Sputnik) - Support for the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRF) by the United States would constitute a breach of the 2020 Doha agreement... 09.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-09T11:42+0000
2021-11-09T11:42+0000
asia & pacific
us
afghanistan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089858670_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9d628eaffd08e36518615d47b91dabd9.jpg
In an interview with the Afghan 1TV News broadcaster, Mujahid stated that if the US supports the Afghan resistance, the deal would become null and void.The United States and the Taliban signed the peace agreement in February 2020 in the Qatari capital. Among other things, the deal stipulated the withdrawal of foreign armed forces from Afghanistan in exchange for the Taliban abating violence and guaranteeing that the country will not turn into a safe haven for terrorists.On 15 August 2021, as foreign troops were withdrawing, the Taliban took over Afghanistan by entering Kabul, which led to the collapse of the US-backed civilian government. The last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on September 6, with NRF leader Ahmad Massoud calling on all Afghans to rebel against the Taliban.*Organization is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities
us
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089858670_155:0:2886:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_74adb7ff4b393633d8a5a7fd884f3591.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia & pacific, us, afghanistan

Taliban Say US Support of Afghan Resistance Would Violate Doha Agreement

11:42 GMT 09.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / WAKIL KOHSARTaliban fighters sit atop a Humvee in Omarz area, Panjshir Province on September 15, 2021, days after the hardline Islamist group announced the capture of the last province resisting to their rule.
Taliban fighters sit atop a Humvee in Omarz area, Panjshir Province on September 15, 2021, days after the hardline Islamist group announced the capture of the last province resisting to their rule. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / WAKIL KOHSAR
Subscribe
KABUL (Sputnik) - Support for the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRF) by the United States would constitute a breach of the 2020 Doha agreement between Washington and the Taliban*, the movement's spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said on Tuesday.
In an interview with the Afghan 1TV News broadcaster, Mujahid stated that if the US supports the Afghan resistance, the deal would become null and void.
The United States and the Taliban signed the peace agreement in February 2020 in the Qatari capital. Among other things, the deal stipulated the withdrawal of foreign armed forces from Afghanistan in exchange for the Taliban abating violence and guaranteeing that the country will not turn into a safe haven for terrorists.
On 15 August 2021, as foreign troops were withdrawing, the Taliban took over Afghanistan by entering Kabul, which led to the collapse of the US-backed civilian government. The last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on September 6, with NRF leader Ahmad Massoud calling on all Afghans to rebel against the Taliban.
*Organization is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities
300000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:25 GMTFrench Frigate Bristling With Missiles Deployed to Mediterranean Amid Turkey Tensions
12:25 GMT‘Operating in Grey Zone’: India Can’t 'Rely' on US to Deal With China, Says Ex-Foreign Secretary
12:20 GMT'Family in Shock': Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner Break Silence Over Travis Scott's Concert Tragedy
12:00 GMTMoD: US Actions in Black Sea Create Multinational Grouping of Armed Forces Near Russian Border
11:58 GMTOcasio-Cortez Slams 'Creepy' Rep. Gosar Over Anime Depicting Her, Biden as Human-Devouring 'Titans'
11:55 GMT'Unluckiest Captain Ever': Fans Flood Twitter as Cricketer Virat Kohli's T20I Captaincy Stint Ends
11:42 GMTTaliban Say US Support of Afghan Resistance Would Violate Doha Agreement
11:38 GMTTravis Scott Vows Support for Astroworld Tragedy Victims' Families, to Cover Funeral Costs
11:34 GMTIndian Army Looks at Runway Independent Tactical Drones to Sharpen Offensive Operations
10:57 GMTHalf-Naked Knifeman Reportedly Shouting 'Allakhu Akbar' Injures Police Officer in Oslo, Gets Shot
10:46 GMTIranian Army Says It Intercepted US Reaper, Global Hawk Drones During Massive Drills
10:27 GMTFacebook Bans Ad of Former Cuomo and de Blasio Press Secretary's Book 'Penis Politics'
10:24 GMTInjured Man Rescued From UK’s Deepest Cave After Two-Day Ordeal Doing ‘Remarkably Well’
10:12 GMTRussia, US Understand Need for Putin-Biden Summit, No Date Set
10:08 GMTLive Updates: Polish Forces Use Tear Gas Against Refugees, Shots Heard - Belarus Border Committee
09:36 GMTNo 10 Sees 'No Need' For Standards Watchdog Probe Into ‘Wallpapergate’ Amid Westminster Sleaze Row
09:16 GMTAll 14 Crew Members of Panama-Flagged Vessel Which Ran Aground in Russia's Far East Evacuated
09:06 GMTGermany, Poland Need EU Assistance to Overcome Migrant Border Crisis, Seehofer Says
08:39 GMTChina's Heihe Offers Financial Reward for Help in Tracing Source of COVID Outbreak in City
08:36 GMTOrtega Calls His Victory in Nicaraguan Election Example for All Latin America