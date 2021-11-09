https://sputniknews.com/20211109/taliban-say-us-support-of-afghan-resistance-would-violate-doha-agreement-1090592805.html

Taliban Say US Support of Afghan Resistance Would Violate Doha Agreement

KABUL (Sputnik) - Support for the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRF) by the United States would constitute a breach of the 2020 Doha agreement... 09.11.2021, Sputnik International

In an interview with the Afghan 1TV News broadcaster, Mujahid stated that if the US supports the Afghan resistance, the deal would become null and void.The United States and the Taliban signed the peace agreement in February 2020 in the Qatari capital. Among other things, the deal stipulated the withdrawal of foreign armed forces from Afghanistan in exchange for the Taliban abating violence and guaranteeing that the country will not turn into a safe haven for terrorists.On 15 August 2021, as foreign troops were withdrawing, the Taliban took over Afghanistan by entering Kabul, which led to the collapse of the US-backed civilian government. The last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on September 6, with NRF leader Ahmad Massoud calling on all Afghans to rebel against the Taliban.*Organization is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities

