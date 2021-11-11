Registration was successful!
BREAKING: Czech Cabinet Tenders Resignation
'Must Be Stopped': Norwegian Military's Plans for Firing Ranges in Russia's Proximity Blasted
'Must Be Stopped': Norwegian Military's Plans for Firing Ranges in Russia's Proximity Blasted
Politicians and fishermen have teamed up to slam the Norwegian military's plans to establish firing ranges off its Arctic coast, arguing that it will... 11.11.2021, Sputnik International
The Norwegian military is set to create eight new firing and training ranges near the coast of Finnmark County, bordering Russia.This is part of a national plan that involves the establishment of 12 new shooting ranges and the closure of 49 of existing facilities. In total, there are over 50,000 square kilometres of fjord and sea that the Norwegian Armed Forces will claim, according to national broadcaster NRK.Temporary fields were previously established off the Finnmark coast. Yet, as these are considered time-consuming to create, the military is now seeking to put permanent facilities in place. Furthermore, the entire northern coast has been called a military priority to assert national sovereignty and avert possible crises. The Armed Forces said it plans to use the fields between two and 20 times a year.These plans have been met with opposition, as many believe this will unnecessarily provoke Russia and bring ruin for local fishermen, as some of the aforementioned areas are rich in salmon and other important fish.These will be the northernmost and easternmost permanent training fields Norway has ever created. Coupled with NATO's increased presence in Norway, this could make relations with Russia even more tense, Geir Jørgensen argued. He ventured that Norway's vast eastern neighbour will perceive the firing grounds in Finnmark as a provocation.Jørgensen also made a case that the firing grounds will become an obstacle for local fisheries, supported by local politicians.Helga Pedersen, mayor of the town of Tana, affected by the plans, said she was dissatisfied with the proposed firing range off the Finnmark coast."It makes it very unpredictable for our fishermen who run their business in the fjord throughout the year", Helga Pedersen told NRK, emphasising that the Tana Fjord, earmarked as one of the ranges, is a national salmon breeding ground.Norwegian-Russian relations, which date back hundreds of years, have in recent years been strained due to reciprocal buildups, military jet interceptions, spying accusations, and an overall harsher tone, undermining the nations' decades-long partnership.In February, it became clear that American bombers were to be deployed in Norway, and in January 3,000 NATO soldiers arrived in Troms County for the winter exercise Joint Viking. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov subsequently stressed the presence of foreign brigades being in Norway, despite laws that make the permanent presence of foreign armed forces illegal.However, the Labour Party, the winner of the recent Norwegian elections, voiced hopes for a warmer relationship with Russia.
'Must Be Stopped': Norwegian Military's Plans for Firing Ranges in Russia's Proximity Blasted

07:10 GMT 11.11.2021 (Updated: 07:29 GMT 11.11.2021)
© Wikipedia / U.S. NavyThe Norwegian ULA class submarine Utstein (KNM 302) participates in NATO exercise Odin-One
The Norwegian ULA class submarine Utstein (KNM 302) participates in NATO exercise Odin-One - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2021
© Wikipedia / U.S. Navy
Igor Kuznetsov
Politicians and fishermen have teamed up to slam the Norwegian military's plans to establish firing ranges off its Arctic coast, arguing that it will unnecessarily provoke Russia and disrupt local fisheries.
The Norwegian military is set to create eight new firing and training ranges near the coast of Finnmark County, bordering Russia.
This is part of a national plan that involves the establishment of 12 new shooting ranges and the closure of 49 of existing facilities. In total, there are over 50,000 square kilometres of fjord and sea that the Norwegian Armed Forces will claim, according to national broadcaster NRK.
Temporary fields were previously established off the Finnmark coast. Yet, as these are considered time-consuming to create, the military is now seeking to put permanent facilities in place. Furthermore, the entire northern coast has been called a military priority to assert national sovereignty and avert possible crises. The Armed Forces said it plans to use the fields between two and 20 times a year.
These plans have been met with opposition, as many believe this will unnecessarily provoke Russia and bring ruin for local fishermen, as some of the aforementioned areas are rich in salmon and other important fish.

"These are plans that must be stopped. These are areas that are in use by locals and fishermen. This is also a militarisation of the sea areas in East Finnmark that we have not seen before", MP Geir Jørgensen of the Reds party told NRK.

These will be the northernmost and easternmost permanent training fields Norway has ever created. Coupled with NATO's increased presence in Norway, this could make relations with Russia even more tense, Geir Jørgensen argued. He ventured that Norway's vast eastern neighbour will perceive the firing grounds in Finnmark as a provocation.

"Planning for more military activity in these areas is completely unnecessary in the situation we are in right now, when we are trying to reduce the level of tension in the north", Jørgensen argued.

Jørgensen also made a case that the firing grounds will become an obstacle for local fisheries, supported by local politicians.
Helga Pedersen, mayor of the town of Tana, affected by the plans, said she was dissatisfied with the proposed firing range off the Finnmark coast.
"It makes it very unpredictable for our fishermen who run their business in the fjord throughout the year", Helga Pedersen told NRK, emphasising that the Tana Fjord, earmarked as one of the ranges, is a national salmon breeding ground.
Norwegian-Russian relations, which date back hundreds of years, have in recent years been strained due to reciprocal buildups, military jet interceptions, spying accusations, and an overall harsher tone, undermining the nations' decades-long partnership.
In February, it became clear that American bombers were to be deployed in Norway, and in January 3,000 NATO soldiers arrived in Troms County for the winter exercise Joint Viking. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov subsequently stressed the presence of foreign brigades being in Norway, despite laws that make the permanent presence of foreign armed forces illegal.
However, the Labour Party, the winner of the recent Norwegian elections, voiced hopes for a warmer relationship with Russia.
