Lukashenko Congratulates Polish People on Independence Day Amid Migrant Crisis

11.11.2021

Despite the ongoing tensions, Belarus and Poland can cooperate and strive for international stability and security through "openness and rational dialogue, an unbiased view of the past and the present", Lukashenko is convinced.He wished the Polish people solidarity, prosperity, and confidence in the future.Tensions between the two states escalated earlier this week at their common border, where more than 2,000 migrants are stranded, trying to enter Poland from Belarus and prevented by the Polish troops from doing so.The migration crisis at Belarus' borders with the EU has been going on for several months, with Poland, Latvia, and Lithuania blaming Minsk for facilitating the movement of migrants into Europe to get back at them for Western sanctions. For its part, Belarus maintains that these sanctions impede its efforts to contain the influx of migrants to neighbouring states.

