International
Poland Holds Independence Day March in Warsaw
Poland Holds Independence Day March in Warsaw
Poland Holds Independence Day March in Warsaw
This year the celebrations take place against the backdrop of mounting tensions on Poland's eastern border, as thousands of migrants camp there hoping to gain... 11.11.2021
europe
poland
march
independence day
Sputnik comes live from Warsaw where nationalists are holding a rally on Poland's Independence Day. Marches to mark the day have taken place since 2008, although last year the event was held in a restricted fashion because of the COVID-19 pandemic.The holiday marks the day on which Poland was re-established at the end of the First World War, 11 November 1918. The country had ceased to exist more than a century before after it was carved up in the 18th century.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Poland Holds Independence Day March in Warsaw

11:47 GMT 11.11.2021
Demonstrators burn flares and wave Polish flags during the annual march to commemorate Poland's National Independence Day in Warsaw, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Thousands of nationalists marched in Warsaw on Poland's Independence Day holiday, taking part in an event that was organized by far-right groups
Demonstrators burn flares and wave Polish flags during the annual march to commemorate Poland's National Independence Day in Warsaw, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Thousands of nationalists marched in Warsaw on Poland's Independence Day holiday, taking part in an event that was organized by far-right groups - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2021
© AP Photo / Czarek Sokolowski
This year the celebrations take place against the backdrop of mounting tensions on Poland's eastern border, as thousands of migrants camp there hoping to gain access to the EU from Belarus.
Sputnik comes live from Warsaw where nationalists are holding a rally on Poland's Independence Day. Marches to mark the day have taken place since 2008, although last year the event was held in a restricted fashion because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The holiday marks the day on which Poland was re-established at the end of the First World War, 11 November 1918. The country had ceased to exist more than a century before after it was carved up in the 18th century.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
