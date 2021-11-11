https://sputniknews.com/20211111/poland-holds-independence-day-march-in-warsaw-1090650094.html

Poland Holds Independence Day March in Warsaw

Poland Holds Independence Day March in Warsaw

This year the celebrations take place against the backdrop of mounting tensions on Poland's eastern border, as thousands of migrants camp there hoping to gain... 11.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-11T11:47+0000

2021-11-11T11:47+0000

2021-11-11T11:47+0000

europe

poland

march

independence day

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105903/56/1059035614_0:163:2750:1710_1920x0_80_0_0_51a931801a701de92335771dab14d1ff.jpg

Sputnik comes live from Warsaw where nationalists are holding a rally on Poland's Independence Day. Marches to mark the day have taken place since 2008, although last year the event was held in a restricted fashion because of the COVID-19 pandemic.The holiday marks the day on which Poland was re-established at the end of the First World War, 11 November 1918. The country had ceased to exist more than a century before after it was carved up in the 18th century.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

poland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Poland Holds Independence Day March in Warsaw Poland Holds Independence Day March in Warsaw 2021-11-11T11:47+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

europe, poland, march, independence day, видео