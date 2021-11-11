Poland Holds Independence Day March in Warsaw

Sputnik comes live from Warsaw where nationalists are holding a rally on Poland's Independence Day. Marches to mark the day have taken place since 2008, although last year the event was held in a restricted fashion because of the COVID-19 pandemic.The holiday marks the day on which Poland was re-established at the end of the First World War, 11 November 1918. The country had ceased to exist more than a century before after it was carved up in the 18th century.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
This year the celebrations take place against the backdrop of mounting tensions on Poland's eastern border, as thousands of migrants camp there hoping to gain access to the EU from Belarus.
Sputnik comes live from Warsaw where nationalists are holding a rally on Poland's Independence Day. Marches to mark the day have taken place since 2008, although last year the event was held in a restricted fashion because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The holiday marks the day on which Poland was re-established at the end of the First World War, 11 November 1918. The country had ceased to exist more than a century before after it was carved up in the 18th century.