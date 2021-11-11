Live Updates: Poland and Turkey Join in Decrying 'Hybrid Attack by Belarus' Amid Migrant Crisis

The migrant crisis has escalated over the past month, with Warsaw accusing Minsk of using it as a "hybrid weapon", which Belarusian authorities deny, saying that the country has no resources to stop the migrants due to EU sanctions.
The situation on the Poland-Belarus border remains tense, with thousands of illegal migrants camping out in the area and hoping to cross the border into the European Union.
In the meantime, Warsaw and Ankara have announced they will counter what they've described as a "hybrid attack against neighbours" by Belarus with the use of migrants.
05:28 GMT 11.11.2021
Turkey Denies Involvement in Bringing Illegal Migrants to Belarus, Source Says
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu refuted claims of Ankara's involvement in bringing migrants to Belarus in a recent phone conversation with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.
"The foreign ministers of Turkey and Poland held a phone conversation about illegal migration on the Polish-Belarusian border. Our minister expressed regret to the Polish side about the attempts to misrepresent Turkey as a party to the problem although it is not true. He refuted the groundless accusations against Turkey and Turkish Airlines", the source said.
Cavusoglu also invited Poland to deploy a technical commission to Turkey for an inspection in light of the migration crisis, the source added.