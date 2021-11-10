Prince Harry Says Wrote to Twitter CEO About ‘Allowing a Coup’ Just Day Before January 6 - Report

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, said on Tuesday that in a letter sent to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey the day before the riot, he shared his concerns regarding a possible uprising, the Daily Mail reported.Prince Harry, who earlier joined the Aspen Institute as one of 15 commissioners to examine current problems with misinformation in the US, attended a discussion devoted to disinformation.“Misinformation is a global humanitarian crisis. I felt it personally over the years and I'm now watching it happening globally, affecting everyone not just in America, literally everyone around the world,” he said.He shared his own experience on the issue, noting the problem may affect even those without accounts on social platforms, as “this problem did not originate in social media.”On 6 January, Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in a bid to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential elections results, sending lawmakers on the premises into evacuation. A total of five people died, including one police officer.Almost 600 of the participants were investigated, but the FBI has found no strong evidence that the attack was the result of an organized conspiracy, allegedly coordinated to overturn the presidential election.
Twitter along with other major social media platforms banned Trump's account for good over accusations of inciting violence on January 6, though many conservatives have criticized it as censorship, pointing out that a lot of controversial politicians are still able to use the platform.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, said on Tuesday that in a letter sent to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey the day before the riot, he shared his concerns regarding a possible uprising, the Daily Mail reported.
“Jack and I were emailing each other prior to January 6 where I warned him his platform was allowing a coup to be staged,” he said. “That email was sent the day before and then it happened and I haven't heard from him since.”
Prince Harry, who earlier joined the Aspen Institute as one of 15 commissioners to examine current problems with misinformation in the US, attended a discussion devoted to disinformation.
“Misinformation is a global humanitarian crisis. I felt it personally over the years and I'm now watching it happening globally, affecting everyone not just in America, literally everyone around the world,” he said.
He shared his own experience on the issue, noting the problem may affect even those without accounts on social platforms, as “this problem did not originate in social media.”
On 6 January, Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in a bid to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential elections results, sending lawmakers on the premises into evacuation. A total of five people died, including one police officer.
Almost 600 of the participants were investigated, but the FBI has found no strong evidence that the attack was the result of an organized conspiracy, allegedly coordinated to overturn the presidential election.