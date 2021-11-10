https://sputniknews.com/20211110/prince-harry-says-wrote-to-twitter-ceo-about-allowing-a-coup-just-day-before-january-6---report-1090609347.html

Prince Harry Says Wrote to Twitter CEO About ‘Allowing a Coup’ Just Day Before January 6 - Report

Prince Harry Says Wrote to Twitter CEO About ‘Allowing a Coup’ Just Day Before January 6 - Report

Prince Harry Says He Wrote Twitter’s Jack Dorsey About ‘Allowing A Coup’ Just A Day Before January 6

2021-11-10T03:25+0000

2021-11-10T03:25+0000

2021-11-10T03:26+0000

us

prince harry

jack dorsey

viral

twitter

big tech

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/11/1083632463_0:45:2001:1170_1920x0_80_0_0_179d5756b3ffc8d678d0c4540b5097c1.jpg

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, said on Tuesday that in a letter sent to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey the day before the riot, he shared his concerns regarding a possible uprising, the Daily Mail reported.Prince Harry, who earlier joined the Aspen Institute as one of 15 commissioners to examine current problems with misinformation in the US, attended a discussion devoted to disinformation.“Misinformation is a global humanitarian crisis. I felt it personally over the years and I'm now watching it happening globally, affecting everyone not just in America, literally everyone around the world,” he said.He shared his own experience on the issue, noting the problem may affect even those without accounts on social platforms, as “this problem did not originate in social media.”On 6 January, Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in a bid to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential elections results, sending lawmakers on the premises into evacuation. A total of five people died, including one police officer.Almost 600 of the participants were investigated, but the FBI has found no strong evidence that the attack was the result of an organized conspiracy, allegedly coordinated to overturn the presidential election.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

us, prince harry, jack dorsey, viral, twitter, big tech