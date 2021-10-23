Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211023/twitter-ceo-jack-dorsey-issues-cryptic-warning-of-hyperinflation-soon-to-happen-in-the-us-1090163219.html
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Issues Cryptic Warning of ‘Hyperinflation’ Soon To Happen in the US
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Issues Cryptic Warning of ‘Hyperinflation’ Soon To Happen in the US
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey weighed in on “hyperinflation” in the US, issuing a cryptic warning that things are going to become considerably worse. 23.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-23T20:50+0000
2021-10-23T20:50+0000
twitter
us
inflation
jack dorsey
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/1a/1082199138_0:227:2835:1822_1920x0_80_0_0_b3fdbde1e00b745951abcd017788c0ff.jpg
In typical Dorsey style, the cryptocurrency advocate tweeted that "it will happen in the US soon, and so the world.""Hyperinflation is going to change everything," Dorsey tweeted Friday night. "It's happening."His tweet comes after the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE), from the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, rose again in July and drove the increase over the past year to a 30-year high, putting major strain on business and consumers in response to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.On Sept 22, the US Federal Reserve System (FRS) projected that the annual inflation rate would stay slightly above 2 percent for four consecutive years."That is my worry," Moody added. "Inflation will be above the Fed's (2 percent) target through all of next year."Elevated inflation has invigorated central bank critics, who began talking about slowing — or tapering — the pace of its Treasury purchases.Since the pandemic, the Federal Reserve has suppressed interest rates to near-zero levels and resumed large-scale asset purchases.The Federal Reserve said in a press release in September that it would continue to increase its holdings of Treasury securities by at least $80 billion alongside an additional $40 billion of agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS).Hyperinflation is described as accelerating and out-of-control price increases caused by an increase in money supply not supported by economic growth, and demand-pull inflation in which demand exceeds supply.On Friday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reportedly acknowledged that inflation pressures "are likely to last longer than previously expected," and could run "well into next year."US Representative Jim Edward Banks (R-IN), reportedly said that his constituents have "seen the higher prices on gas in particular, but also groceries". Gas prices in many states have skyrocketed past $4.00 a gallon.The Federal Reserve said the path of the economy continues to depend on the course of the virus, but added that they are prepared to ease the backlog, taking into account the emerging risk of inflation.The results, however, may not be apparent for some time, according to the reports.
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/1a/1082199138_52:0:2783:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_db34a89589ec046a0c219117c803cfa3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
twitter, us, inflation, jack dorsey

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Issues Cryptic Warning of ‘Hyperinflation’ Soon To Happen in the US

20:50 GMT 23.10.2021
© REUTERS / ANUSHREE FADNAVISTwitter CEO Jack Dorsey addresses students during a town hall at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in New Delhi, India, November 12, 2018
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey addresses students during a town hall at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in New Delhi, India, November 12, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2021
© REUTERS / ANUSHREE FADNAVIS
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Adriana Montes
Reporter
All materials
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey weighed in on “hyperinflation” in the US, issuing a cryptic warning that things are going to become considerably worse.
In typical Dorsey style, the cryptocurrency advocate tweeted that "it will happen in the US soon, and so the world."
"Hyperinflation is going to change everything," Dorsey tweeted Friday night. "It's happening."
His tweet comes after the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE), from the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, rose again in July and drove the increase over the past year to a 30-year high, putting major strain on business and consumers in response to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Inflation could prove to be more stubborn than many have been anticipating,” chief economist Richard Moody of Regions Financial told Market Watch in August.

On Sept 22, the US Federal Reserve System (FRS) projected that the annual inflation rate would stay slightly above 2 percent for four consecutive years.
"That is my worry," Moody added. "Inflation will be above the Fed's (2 percent) target through all of next year."
Elevated inflation has invigorated central bank critics, who began talking about slowing — or tapering — the pace of its Treasury purchases.
Since the pandemic, the Federal Reserve has suppressed interest rates to near-zero levels and resumed large-scale asset purchases.
The Federal Reserve said in a press release in September that it would continue to increase its holdings of Treasury securities by at least $80 billion alongside an additional $40 billion of agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS).
Hyperinflation is described as accelerating and out-of-control price increases caused by an increase in money supply not supported by economic growth, and demand-pull inflation in which demand exceeds supply.
On Friday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reportedly acknowledged that inflation pressures "are likely to last longer than previously expected," and could run "well into next year."
US Representative Jim Edward Banks (R-IN), reportedly said that his constituents have "seen the higher prices on gas in particular, but also groceries". Gas prices in many states have skyrocketed past $4.00 a gallon.
The Federal Reserve said the path of the economy continues to depend on the course of the virus, but added that they are prepared to ease the backlog, taking into account the emerging risk of inflation.
The results, however, may not be apparent for some time, according to the reports.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:50 GMTTwitter CEO Jack Dorsey Issues Cryptic Warning of ‘Hyperinflation’ Soon To Happen in the US
20:17 GMTOne Person Killed, 7 Injured in Shooting Near University Campus in US
20:14 GMTIran Set to Cooperate With Islamic World in Nuclear Development - Spokeperson
19:19 GMTSupermarkets in UK Reportedly Use Cardboard Cut-Outs to Disguise Empty Shelves
19:03 GMT5.0 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes La Palma as Spanish Island Territory Reels From Volcano Eruption
19:01 GMTJeremy Clarkson Slams 'F***ing Government' at Farming Awards Ceremony - Video
18:54 GMTPakistan Denies Reports of Preparing to Sign Airspace Agreement With US
18:16 GMTWatch Massive Migrant Caravan Push North Into Mexico as US Reports Record Apprehensions
18:13 GMTWatch Iranian Governor Getting Slapped on Stage During His Inauguration
18:10 GMTAssange's Extradition Incomprehensible After Revelations CIA Plotted to Kill Him, Fiancée Says
17:42 GMTUnderwater Treasure May Point to Location of Long-Gone 'Island of Gold' Empire
17:01 GMTRansomware Gang Sells Italian Celebrities' Data Stolen in SIAE Breach for $500,000 – Report
16:36 GMTUS Media Dubs Russia’s Okhotnik Drone ‘Beast’ That Could Pose ‘Big Problem for NATO’
16:14 GMTRussia Urges UN Mission to Ensure Security of Staff in Russian Office in Pristina
16:06 GMTGreek Police Say 7 Officers Injured in Chasing Car Thieves in Athens, One Offender Dead
15:47 GMTRussia-Turkey Friendship Park Opens in Antalya - Video
15:06 GMTTuskless Elephants Evolve in Mozambique Amid Ivory Poaching, Scientists Say
15:03 GMTCCTV Footage Shows Moment Russian Explosives Plant Turned Into Deadly Blazing Inferno
14:54 GMTStunning Discovery of 193 Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Eggs Sheds New Light on Reptiles’ Early Species
14:52 GMTErdogan: Ambassadors of 10 Countries Calling for Human Rights Activist's Release to Be Expelled