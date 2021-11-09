Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211109/healthy-nutrient-levels-in-soy-fed-farmed-salmon-drop-drastically--norwegian-study-1090583894.html
Healthy Nutrient Levels in Soy-Fed Farmed Salmon Drop Drastically – Norwegian Study
Healthy Nutrient Levels in Soy-Fed Farmed Salmon Drop Drastically – Norwegian Study
The drop in key nutrients such as omega 3 fatty acids and iodine has been attributed to a change in feed, as Norwegian fish farms have switched from mainly... 09.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-09T06:54+0000
2021-11-09T06:54+0000
news
europe
environment
norway
scandinavia
salmon
fish
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105222/66/1052226674_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_125552ed9d0a3c005506bc2c1fe91651.jpg
Over the last 15 years, the level of marine omega 3 fatty acids in farmed salmon, for which this fish is highly coveted, has been halved, the Norwegian Institute of Marine Research said, after carrying out a study on the levels of key nutrients in farmed salmon.“We saw the largest reduction in omega-3 from 2005 to 2011, while in recent years the levels have been relatively stable,” doctoral fellow Amalie Moxness Reksten stated in a press release.Over the same period, farmed salmon in Norway have gone from eating feed with mainly marine ingredients to more vegetable ingredients such as soy, rapeseed, wheat, corn, and sunflower.However, despite the marked drop, there’s enough in one serving to cover people’s daily needs, the study maintained.“Our results show that even though the content of marine omega-3 fatty acids more than halved, salmon still contains a lot of the important nutrient,” Reksten assured.The study also revealed that the levels of iodine have also dropped.“Fatty fish contains little iodine, and this was confirmed by our study. In fact, the content of iodine has decreased over time, and the farmed salmon has thus gone from containing little to containing even less iodine,” Reksten said.This is not the first report that raises doubt over the health benefits of Norwegian-produced farmed fish. In 2019, the Swedish magazine Filter claimed that Norwegian farmed salmon are “fed food that contains heavy metals and toxins”. “Tens of thousands of tonnes of pesticides are used to combat diseases and pests. In addition, the fish farms themselves kill shellfish and cause eutrophication,” the magazine claimed.The Norwegian aquaculture industry has seen a rapid growth since its beginnings in the 1970s. In recent years, Norway has accounted for about half of the world's total production of Atlantic salmon. Today, fish farming is prolific along most of Norway's coastline, producing more than 1.2 million tonnes per year, 95 percent of which is exported. Farmed fish has often been called a second staple of the Norwegian economy, trailing only oil and gas.
https://sputniknews.com/20190508/norwegian-salmon-threat-world-1074809996.html
norway
scandinavia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105222/66/1052226674_215:0:1920:1279_1920x0_80_0_0_0f71592149bbbfcd538ea25c605d749e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, europe, environment, norway, scandinavia, salmon, fish

Healthy Nutrient Levels in Soy-Fed Farmed Salmon Drop Drastically – Norwegian Study

06:54 GMT 09.11.2021
© Photo : pixabaySalmon
Salmon - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2021
© Photo : pixabay
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
The drop in key nutrients such as omega 3 fatty acids and iodine has been attributed to a change in feed, as Norwegian fish farms have switched from mainly marine to more vegetable-based ingredients, including soy.
Over the last 15 years, the level of marine omega 3 fatty acids in farmed salmon, for which this fish is highly coveted, has been halved, the Norwegian Institute of Marine Research said, after carrying out a study on the levels of key nutrients in farmed salmon.
“We saw the largest reduction in omega-3 from 2005 to 2011, while in recent years the levels have been relatively stable,” doctoral fellow Amalie Moxness Reksten stated in a press release.
Over the same period, farmed salmon in Norway have gone from eating feed with mainly marine ingredients to more vegetable ingredients such as soy, rapeseed, wheat, corn, and sunflower.

“Changes in the feed affect what the fish fillet that we eat contains,” Reksten noted.

However, despite the marked drop, there’s enough in one serving to cover people’s daily needs, the study maintained.
“Our results show that even though the content of marine omega-3 fatty acids more than halved, salmon still contains a lot of the important nutrient,” Reksten assured.
The study also revealed that the levels of iodine have also dropped.
“Fatty fish contains little iodine, and this was confirmed by our study. In fact, the content of iodine has decreased over time, and the farmed salmon has thus gone from containing little to containing even less iodine,” Reksten said.
FRESH SALMON - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.05.2019
Norwegian Salmon Industry Poses a Threat to the World
8 May 2019, 09:50 GMT
This is not the first report that raises doubt over the health benefits of Norwegian-produced farmed fish. In 2019, the Swedish magazine Filter claimed that Norwegian farmed salmon are “fed food that contains heavy metals and toxins”. “Tens of thousands of tonnes of pesticides are used to combat diseases and pests. In addition, the fish farms themselves kill shellfish and cause eutrophication,” the magazine claimed.
The Norwegian aquaculture industry has seen a rapid growth since its beginnings in the 1970s. In recent years, Norway has accounted for about half of the world's total production of Atlantic salmon. Today, fish farming is prolific along most of Norway's coastline, producing more than 1.2 million tonnes per year, 95 percent of which is exported. Farmed fish has often been called a second staple of the Norwegian economy, trailing only oil and gas.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:35 GMTSome 2,000 Refugees Still Stranded at Belarusian-Polish Border, Belarus Border Committee Says
07:32 GMT6 Jan. Probe Issues New Batch Of Subpoenas For Ex- Officials With ‘Pivotal Roles in Trump Campaign’
07:27 GMTCounter-Terror Police to Be Urged to Probe Vandal Attacks Against Tory MPs Amid Sleaze Row - Report
07:23 GMTWATCH Tennessee Pastor Disarms Gun-Wielding Man During Church Service
07:15 GMTSweden Experimenting With Rats on LSD to Cure Depression, Addiction
07:13 GMTHarris Heads to Paris to Follow Up on Biden Meeting With Macron After AUKUS Row
06:54 GMTHealthy Nutrient Levels in Soy-Fed Farmed Salmon Drop Drastically – Norwegian Study
06:49 GMT6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Coast of Nicaragua, EMSC Says
06:15 GMTIraq to Arrest 3 People Involved in Assassination Attempt on Prime Minister, Reports Say
06:13 GMTDenmark Plans to Reintroduce COVID Passports Amid Recent Surge to 'Make it Difficult' for Unvaxxed
06:11 GMTUS Claims Pullout From Syria 'Unlikely' But Damascus-Based Analyst Says It is Inevitable
05:48 GMTTory MP Reportedly Raked In Over £1 Million While Moonlighting for Tax Haven Accused of Corruption
03:52 GMTCIA Chief Talks With Russia Could Set Stage for More Dialogue on NATO, Ukraine, Experts Say
03:50 GMTFest Stampede: Police Chief Met With Travis Scott Before Event to Express 'Concerns' Over Safety
03:40 GMTTwitter Giggles as Obama’s Slip-Up Confuses Scotland With Ireland
03:31 GMTSpaceX Crew Dragon Returns to Earth After Six Months in Orbit
03:23 GMTOver 25,000 Tons of PPE Plastic Waste Floating in Oceans Due to COVID-19, Research Finds
02:17 GMTUS Senators Push Amendment in Defense Bill to Stop Nord Stream 2 Project
02:15 GMTBiden Admin. Urges Businesses to Proceed With Vaccine Requirements Despite Court’s Temporary Halt
01:34 GMTFlorida Gov. DeSantis Announces Start of 2022 Reelection Campaign Based on State's 'Freedom'