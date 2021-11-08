Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211108/four-soldiers-killed-in-colombia-in-gulf-clan-ambush---army-1090555974.html
Four Soldiers Killed in Colombia in Gulf Clan Ambush
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105707/73/1057077354_0:97:2611:1565_1920x0_80_0_0_d663df63518594ab45cb36b8bf075d48.jpg
Drug lord Dairo Antonio Usuga, also known as Otoniel, who is the head of the Gulf Clan (Clan del Golfo), was captured in Necocli, Antioquia Department, as part of a special operation last month.According to Colombian President Ivan Duque, the capture of Otoniel was a major blow to drug trafficking and is comparable to the fall of drug lord Pablo Escobar in the 1990s.Following Otoniel's capture, Colombian police have warned of possible Gulf Clan attacks.
latin america, colombia, national army of colombia, drug lord, ivan duque

Four Soldiers Killed in Colombia in Gulf Clan Ambush

03:32 GMT 08.11.2021 (Updated: 03:37 GMT 08.11.2021)
Members of the ELN (National Liberation Army) arrive in Cali, Colombia. (File)
Members of the ELN (National Liberation Army) arrive in Cali, Colombia. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / STR
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Four members of the Colombian Army were ambushed and killed by members of the Gulf Clan in the north of the county, Gen. Juvenal Diaz Mateus, said.
Drug lord Dairo Antonio Usuga, also known as Otoniel, who is the head of the Gulf Clan (Clan del Golfo), was captured in Necocli, Antioquia Department, as part of a special operation last month.
"With deep sorrow, I report that in an ambush perpetrated by criminals from the Gulf Clan, a captain, a corporal and two soldiers of our Army, who were protecting the community of Santa Lucia in Ituango [located in Antioquia Department], were cowardly murdered," Mateus wrote on Twitter on Sunday.
According to Colombian President Ivan Duque, the capture of Otoniel was a major blow to drug trafficking and is comparable to the fall of drug lord Pablo Escobar in the 1990s.
Following Otoniel’s capture, Colombian police have warned of possible Gulf Clan attacks.
