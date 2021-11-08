https://sputniknews.com/20211108/four-soldiers-killed-in-colombia-in-gulf-clan-ambush---army-1090555974.html

Four Soldiers Killed in Colombia in Gulf Clan Ambush

latin america

colombia

national army of colombia

drug lord

ivan duque

Drug lord Dairo Antonio Usuga, also known as Otoniel, who is the head of the Gulf Clan (Clan del Golfo), was captured in Necocli, Antioquia Department, as part of a special operation last month.According to Colombian President Ivan Duque, the capture of Otoniel was a major blow to drug trafficking and is comparable to the fall of drug lord Pablo Escobar in the 1990s.Following Otoniel’s capture, Colombian police have warned of possible Gulf Clan attacks.

