Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to Send again
https://sputniknews.com/20210913/colombia-seizes-major-batch-of-cocaine-worth-80-million---defense-minister-1089019827.html
Colombia Seizes Major Batch of Cocaine Worth $80 Million - Defense Minister
Colombia Seizes Major Batch of Cocaine Worth $80 Million - Defense Minister
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Colombian authorities have seized the largest batch of cocaine since the beginning of the year, Defense Minister Diego Molano Aponte... 13.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-13T03:44+0000
2021-09-13T03:44+0000
2021-09-13T03:43+0000
seizure
colombia
cocaine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/10/1083158079_0:189:2016:1323_1920x0_80_0_0_40347fd2bf63890818bc391057039f13.jpg
"We achieved the largest cocaine seizure of the year aboard a 'go fast' boat, more than 2.4 tonnes [metric tons]," Molano wrote on Twitter on Sunday, releasing some video footage of the operation.According to the video, five people were captured during the operation.Last year, Colombia had 143,000 hectares of illegal coca plantations and the country remains the world’s top producer of coca, according to the United Nations.
colombia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/10/1083158079_0:0:2016:1512_1920x0_80_0_0_55fbeb5374986d85a7dc5b077759c385.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
seizure, colombia, cocaine
Colombia Seizes Major Batch of Cocaine Worth $80 Million - Defense Minister
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Colombian authorities have seized the largest batch of cocaine since the beginning of the year, Defense Minister Diego Molano Aponte has announced.
"We achieved the largest cocaine seizure of the year aboard a 'go fast' boat, more than 2.4 tonnes [metric tons]," Molano wrote on Twitter on Sunday, releasing some video footage of the operation.
According to the video, five people were captured during the operation.
The defense minister said that the seizure prevented the "Gulf Clan" (Clan del Golfo) from getting $80 million.
Last year, Colombia had 143,000 hectares of illegal coca plantations and the country remains the world’s top producer of coca, according to the United Nations.