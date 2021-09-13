Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210913/colombia-seizes-major-batch-of-cocaine-worth-80-million---defense-minister-1089019827.html
Colombia Seizes Major Batch of Cocaine Worth $80 Million - Defense Minister
Colombia Seizes Major Batch of Cocaine Worth $80 Million - Defense Minister
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Colombian authorities have seized the largest batch of cocaine since the beginning of the year, Defense Minister Diego Molano Aponte... 13.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-13T03:44+0000
2021-09-13T03:43+0000
seizure
colombia
cocaine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/10/1083158079_0:189:2016:1323_1920x0_80_0_0_40347fd2bf63890818bc391057039f13.jpg
"We achieved the largest cocaine seizure of the year aboard a 'go fast' boat, more than 2.4 tonnes [metric tons]," Molano wrote on Twitter on Sunday, releasing some video footage of the operation.According to the video, five people were captured during the operation.Last year, Colombia had 143,000 hectares of illegal coca plantations and the country remains the world’s top producer of coca, according to the United Nations.
colombia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/10/1083158079_0:0:2016:1512_1920x0_80_0_0_55fbeb5374986d85a7dc5b077759c385.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
seizure, colombia, cocaine

Colombia Seizes Major Batch of Cocaine Worth $80 Million - Defense Minister

03:44 GMT 13.09.2021
© Courtesy of the Space Launch Delta 45Defenders from the 45th Security Forces Squadron seize nearly 30 kilograms of cocaine that washed ashore on a Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, beach, May 19, 2021. According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, the drugs had an estimated value of approximately $1.2 million.
Defenders from the 45th Security Forces Squadron seize nearly 30 kilograms of cocaine that washed ashore on a Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, beach, May 19, 2021. According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, the drugs had an estimated value of approximately $1.2 million. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.09.2021
© Courtesy of the Space Launch Delta 45
Subscribe
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Colombian authorities have seized the largest batch of cocaine since the beginning of the year, Defense Minister Diego Molano Aponte has announced.
"We achieved the largest cocaine seizure of the year aboard a 'go fast' boat, more than 2.4 tonnes [metric tons]," Molano wrote on Twitter on Sunday, releasing some video footage of the operation.
According to the video, five people were captured during the operation.
The defense minister said that the seizure prevented the "Gulf Clan" (Clan del Golfo) from getting $80 million.
Last year, Colombia had 143,000 hectares of illegal coca plantations and the country remains the world’s top producer of coca, according to the United Nations.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:58 GMTBiden, Johnson to Reportedly Hold Talks Alongside UN General Assembly Amid Tense Ties
03:48 GMTAfghan Pilots Who Fled to Uzbekistan Reportedly Transferred to US Base in UAE
03:44 GMTColombia Seizes Major Batch of Cocaine Worth $80 Million - Defense Minister
02:41 GMT'Real Fight Back Within Muslim World': UK's Tony Blair Urges Muslims to Counter Fanaticism in Islam
02:35 GMTNew Ground-Based Interceptor Successfully Test-Launched in US - Boeing
02:06 GMTThree People Injured in Plane Accident in Irkutsk Region in Severe Condition - Source
01:24 GMTStabbing Attack in Montreal Leaves Three People Injured - Reports
01:12 GMT'I Can't F**king Believe It': Pop Icon Britney Spears Reveals Engagement to Boyfriend Sam Asghari
00:55 GMTTrump: Afghan Exit Paves Way for China, Russia to Reverse-Engineer Abandoned US Military Equipment
YesterdayVideos: IDF Confirms Multiple Hamas Targets Struck Across Gaza Strip After Iron Dome Interception
YesterdayRussia's Daniil Medvedev Wins US Open in Defeat Over Top-Seeded Novak Djokovic
YesterdayLiverpool Manager Klopp Says He Was 'Surprised' Ronaldo Was Allowed to Leave Juventus
YesterdayNorth Korea 'Successfully' Tests New Long-Range Cruise Missile, State Media Reveals
YesterdayCzech Republic Refuses to Recognize Taliban - Foreign Minister
YesterdayMan Who Reportedly Threatened to 'Put a Bullet' in Pelosi's Head Claims It Was 'Political Hyperbole'
Yesterday'Very Active Scene': Emergency Crews Deployed in Georgia After 'Explosion' Rocks Apartment
YesterdayClinton-Appointed Supreme Court Justice Dismisses Democrats’ Proposal to Expand SCOTUS
YesterdayVideo: Rudy Giuliani Rips On Gen. Milley, Mocks Queen Elizabeth & Prince Andrew at 9/11 Dinner
YesterdayRepublicans Rebuke California's Embattled Governor as He Urges State Not to Become a 'Second Texas'
YesterdayCleaner & Union Rep Involved in Protests at Facebook London's Offices May Face Dismissal, Media Says