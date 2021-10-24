Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211024/colombia-getting-ready-to-extradite-most-wanted-drug-dealer-otoniel-to-us---minister-1090180064.html
Colombia Getting Ready to Extradite Most Wanted Drug Dealer Otoniel to US - Minister
Colombia Getting Ready to Extradite Most Wanted Drug Dealer Otoniel to US - Minister
BOGOTA, October 25 (Sputnik) - The Colombian government is planning to extradite the captured drug lord Dairo Antonio Usuga, also known as Otoniel, who is the... 24.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-24T21:47+0000
2021-10-24T21:47+0000
us
columbia
drug lord
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106533/81/1065338185_0:68:1920:1148_1920x0_80_0_0_77fa6ef06770bf6be661f88bd98e93ec.jpg
Molano told the El Tiempo newspaper that the next step following the capture of the most-wanted drug trafficker in Colombia is to comply with the request for extradition by the US authorities.Otoniel has more than 100 lawsuits filed against him in Colombia and he was also on the Interpol red list and on the US Drug Enforcement Agency's most wanted list. The United States had reportedly placed a $5 million bounty on his head.Colombian President Ivan Duque said in a public address broadcast on Twitter on Saturday that the capture of Otoniel was a major blow to drug trafficking and was comparable to the fall of drug lord Pablo Escobar in the 1990s.Otoniel was captured in Necocli, Antioquia Department, as part of special operation Osiris conducted jointly by the police and the military with the support of agencies in the US and the United Kingdom, according to Duque. The drug lord was then transferred by plane to Colombia’s capital, Bogota.The president called on the remaining members of the Gulf Clan to turn themselves in or face the same fate as that of Otoniel.According to Molano, the capture of the Gulf Clan’s leader means that the government has achieved victory over drug trafficking in the country, since the clan had been responsible for most of Colombia's exports and distribution of cocaine.Last year, Colombia had 143,000 hectares of illegal coca plantations and the country remains the world’s top producer of coca, according to the United Nations.
Who is United States ?
0
1
columbia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106533/81/1065338185_150:0:1771:1216_1920x0_80_0_0_52e0f591ac8f710ce82ae7decee1ee49.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, columbia, drug lord

Colombia Getting Ready to Extradite Most Wanted Drug Dealer Otoniel to US - Minister

21:47 GMT 24.10.2021
CC0 / / Handcuffs
Handcuffs - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
BOGOTA, October 25 (Sputnik) - The Colombian government is planning to extradite the captured drug lord Dairo Antonio Usuga, also known as Otoniel, who is the head of the "Gulf Clan" (Clan del Golfo), to the United States, Defense Minister Diego Molano says.
Molano told the El Tiempo newspaper that the next step following the capture of the most-wanted drug trafficker in Colombia is to comply with the request for extradition by the US authorities.
Otoniel has more than 100 lawsuits filed against him in Colombia and he was also on the Interpol red list and on the US Drug Enforcement Agency's most wanted list. The United States had reportedly placed a $5 million bounty on his head.
Colombian President Ivan Duque said in a public address broadcast on Twitter on Saturday that the capture of Otoniel was a major blow to drug trafficking and was comparable to the fall of drug lord Pablo Escobar in the 1990s.
Otoniel was captured in Necocli, Antioquia Department, as part of special operation Osiris conducted jointly by the police and the military with the support of agencies in the US and the United Kingdom, according to Duque. The drug lord was then transferred by plane to Colombia’s capital, Bogota.
The president called on the remaining members of the Gulf Clan to turn themselves in or face the same fate as that of Otoniel.
According to Molano, the capture of the Gulf Clan’s leader means that the government has achieved victory over drug trafficking in the country, since the clan had been responsible for most of Colombia's exports and distribution of cocaine.
Last year, Colombia had 143,000 hectares of illegal coca plantations and the country remains the world’s top producer of coca, according to the United Nations.
100001
Discuss
Popular comments
Who is United States ?
Barros
25 October, 01:09 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:01 GMTSmoke in the Cabin Forces American Airlines Flight to Make an Emergency Landing
21:47 GMTColombia Getting Ready to Extradite Most Wanted Drug Dealer Otoniel to US - Minister
21:16 GMTQatar Frustrated About Lack of Response From US to Request for Drone Sale - Reports
20:44 GMTMax Verstappen Wins US Formula One Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton Finishes Second
20:28 GMTOld Trafford Has Fallen: Liverpool Desecrate Manchester United on Hallowed Ground
19:12 GMT'Cyclone Bomb': Weather Forecasters Say US West Coast Should Brace For Huge Subzero Storm
18:57 GMTTehran Vows Israel Will Suffer 'Thousands of Billions' of Dollars in Damage if It Dares Attack Iran
18:57 GMT'Greedy, Extremely Selfish' Mo Salah Branded 'Best Player in the World This Season'
18:27 GMTBiden Administration Reportedly Set to Roll Out Tax Targeting 0.0002% Wealthiest Americans
17:45 GMTPolice Presence in Nottingham Bolstered Following Wave of Spiking Reports, Says Media
17:28 GMTLiverpool Beats Manchester United 5:0 in Premier League
17:19 GMT'Extremely Concerning': China-Bhutan MoU Could 'Spell Disaster' For India, Warns Congress Party
17:16 GMT'What's He Trying to Say?': Snowden's Tweet in Russian With Soviet Poster Puzzles Netizens
16:55 GMTWatch Syrian Troops Block US Military Convoy, Force It to Turn Around
16:44 GMTEd Sheeran Tests Positive for COVID, Will Do Planned Performances From Home
16:18 GMTOpening Ceremony of World Health Summit 2021 Takes Place in Berlin
16:02 GMTNew Insight Into Ancient Egyptian Mummification Techniques Gained Thanks to Old Kingdom Mummy
15:52 GMTAbout 50 German 'Neo-Nazis' Wielding Machetes, Clubs Reportedly Detected at Polish Border
15:37 GMTEthiopian Foreign Ministry Denies Tigray Airstrikes Forced UN Aid Planes to Return
15:31 GMTIAEA Warns Iran Nuclear Deal Partners to ‘Know Where They’re Putting Feet’ Amid Site Access Spat