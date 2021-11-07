Astroworld Fest Stampede: Kylie Jenner Sends Condolences to Families, Defends Partner Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner, the 24-year-old girlfriend of rapper Travis Scott, has shared an Instagram story in which she sends her condolences to the families of those who died during the musician's Astroworld performance on Friday. She also refutes allegations that Scott was aware of the severity of the situation but did not stop the show. "I want to make it clear we weren't aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing."Earlier, Jenner, who attended the concert with her sister Kendall, was criticised online for sharing a video of an ambulance arriving at the venue amid the deadly crowd surge chaos. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the stampede – the authorities have said that the crowd pushing towards the stag likely caused panic. The ages of the victims range from 14 to 27, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said, as quoted by CNN.
At least eight people died and dozens more were injured in a stampede during rapper Travis Scott’s performance at Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas on 5 November.
