International
Astroworld Fest Stampede: Kylie Jenner Sends Condolences to Families, Defends Partner Travis Scott
Astroworld Fest Stampede: Kylie Jenner Sends Condolences to Families, Defends Partner Travis Scott
At least eight people died and dozens more were injured in a stampede during rapper Travis Scott's performance at Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas on 5... 07.11.2021
kylie jenner
travis scott
Kylie Jenner, the 24-year-old girlfriend of rapper Travis Scott, has shared an Instagram story in which she sends her condolences to the families of those who died during the musician's Astroworld performance on Friday. She also refutes allegations that Scott was aware of the severity of the situation but did not stop the show. "I want to make it clear we weren't aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing."Earlier, Jenner, who attended the concert with her sister Kendall, was criticised online for sharing a video of an ambulance arriving at the venue amid the deadly crowd surge chaos. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the stampede – the authorities have said that the crowd pushing towards the stag likely caused panic. The ages of the victims range from 14 to 27, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said, as quoted by CNN.
Astroworld Fest Stampede: Kylie Jenner Sends Condolences to Families, Defends Partner Travis Scott

16:49 GMT 07.11.2021
Travis Scott, left, and Kylie Jenner arrive at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles
Travis Scott, left, and Kylie Jenner arrive at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles
Sofia Chegodaeva
At least eight people died and dozens more were injured in a stampede during rapper Travis Scott’s performance at Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas on 5 November.
Kylie Jenner, the 24-year-old girlfriend of rapper Travis Scott, has shared an Instagram story in which she sends her condolences to the families of those who died during the musician's Astroworld performance on Friday. She also refutes allegations that Scott was aware of the severity of the situation but did not stop the show.
"I want to make it clear we weren't aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing."
Earlier, Jenner, who attended the concert with her sister Kendall, was criticised online for sharing a video of an ambulance arriving at the venue amid the deadly crowd surge chaos.
Travis Scott Urges Crowd to 'F*ck Up' Fan Trying to Steal His Yeezy Sneakers in Resurfaced Video
An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the stampede – the authorities have said that the crowd pushing towards the stag likely caused panic.
The ages of the victims range from 14 to 27, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said, as quoted by CNN.
