US Looking at Ways to Keep Remittances From Cuban Government Hands

According to a US official who spoke with reporters on Friday, the White House rejected a proposal by the State Department on remittances, sending it back to the working group for further work.US President Joe Biden ordered a review of US policy following protests in July that the US hailed as an eruption of anti-government malcontent and which found deep resonance in the right-wing Cuban exile communities in southern Florida. Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, undid a thaw in US-Cuban relations by the previous president, Barack Obama, and totally banned remittances from being sent to family members in the socialist island nation in an effort to ramp up pressure and force regime change. While Biden ran on a campaign of undoing Trump's many changes to US policy, his nine months in office have only seen new sanctions added against Cuba.
