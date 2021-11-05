https://sputniknews.com/20211105/bollywood-superstar-shah-rukh-khans-manager-pooja-dadlani-under-radar-aryan-khan-drug-case-1090505358.html

Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Manager Pooja Dadlani Under Radar in Aryan Khan Drug Case

Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Manager Pooja Dadlani Under Radar in Aryan Khan Drug Case

The name of Pooja Dadlani, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's manager, has cropped up in the case as she helped the actor to get bail for his 23-year-old son... 05.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-05T17:28+0000

2021-11-05T17:28+0000

2021-11-05T17:28+0000

drug trade

drug

bollywood

drug trafficking

narcotics

bollywood

shahrukh khan

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/1b/1080891382_0:12:1580:900_1920x0_80_0_0_a74c8644c46c8557dc7a15daf1b9fc37.jpg

Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani is likely to be quizzed by a special investigation unit (SIT) of the Mumbai Police which are probing alleged extortion charges against the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede and witnesses KP Gosavi and Sam D'Souza.Last month, Prabhakar Sail, who claimed to be Gosavi's personal bodyguard and another witness in the cruise ship drug bust case, filed a legal affidavit in which he claimed that Dadlani met Gosavi and D'souza on October 3 after the arrest of Khan's son, Aryan.The two witnesses allegedly tried to extort money from Shah Rukh to set his son Aryan free.After investigating Sail's claims, the SIP scanned 10-15 CCTV footages and found Dadlani's car along with the vehicles of Gosavi and D'Souza.The CCTV footage confirmed their meeting at the location mentioned by Sail in his affidavit. Based on this evidence, the investigative team might register a case against Gosavi and will soon call Dadlani to record her statement.Sail, in the affidavit, revealed that he heard Gosavi having a telephone conversation about payoffs with D'Souza.Sail claimed Gosavi told Sam that they should ask for a bribe of INR250 million ($3.33 million) and then settle at INR180 million ($2.4 million), of which INR80 million ($1.06 million) is for the NCB's zonal officer, Sameer Wankhede, who is in charge of this investigation.Sail also alleged that Gosavi took INR5 million ($66,815) from an individual after the raid on the cruise on 2 October.Meanwhile, Sameer Wankhede, who has been accused of extortion, bribery, and forgery, has rejected reports that he was removed from his role as lead investigator in the Mumbai drugs bust case. Instead, the case will now be jointly investigated by Delhi and Mumbai NCB teams.Bombay High Court granted bail to Aryan and his friends on 14 conditions after they spent more than three weeks in jail.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

drug trade, drug, bollywood, drug trafficking, narcotics, bollywood, shahrukh khan, india