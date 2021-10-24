Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Live Outside Camp Nou Ahead of El Clasico Barcelona-Real Madrid Clash
https://sputniknews.com/20211024/indias-anti-drug-agency-rejects-bribery-intimidation-accusations-in-arrest-of-shah-rukh-khans-son-1090169923.html
India's Anti-Drug Agency Rejects Bribery, Intimidation Accusations in Arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's Son
India's Anti-Drug Agency Rejects Bribery, Intimidation Accusations in Arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's Son
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s 23-year-old son Aryan was arrested on 3 October after India’s Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a rave party on a cruise... 24.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-24T12:52+0000
2021-10-24T12:52+0000
mumbai
india
cocaine
bollywood
shahrukh khan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/18/1090174387_0:136:2971:1807_1920x0_80_0_0_771c8554e68bdbd78814125e4a56331a.jpg
India's Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede on Sunday rejected accusations that officials intimidated a witness in a high-profile drug bust to sign on a blank paper, saying that he would give a "befitting reply in court".Wankhede made the comment in an interview to broadcaster India Today TV.Prabhakar Sail, a bodyguard of Kiran P. Gosavi, and the witness in question, earlier accused the NCB of intimidation and forcing him to put his signature on a blank piece of paper. Gosavi, a private investigator, was allegedly also present at the rave party that led to Aryan's arrest. He has been absconding since the 3 October raid.Both Sail and Gosavi have been named as witnesses in the case. According to news reports, Sail was also present at the time when the NCB had carried out the raid and arrested Aryan Khan.Sail has also alleged in a court affidavit that he “overheard” a conversation between his boss and a person named Sam D’Souza, in which they were discussing a $2.39 million payout. As per Sail, nearly $1 million was also earmarked for Wankhede, who is currently investigating the matter.Sail claimed that he was forced to file the court affidavit since he feared for the safety of his life (due to involvement as a witness in the high-profile case).Indian news website NDTV cited government sources questioning Sail’s claim, also asking “why would someone be in jail” if “money had changed hands”.“There are CCTV cameras in the office and nothing of this sort happened,” NCB sources were also quoted as saying, as they called Sail’s allegations an attempt to “malign the image” of the organisation.So far, twenty people have reportedly been arrested in the drug bust, with the NCB officials also questioning several Bollywood actors such as Ananya Pandey for their connections with Aryan Khan.The NCB has said in court that it confiscated 13 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of hashish, 22 pills of MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy) and 5 grams of MD from Aryan.Aryan has unsuccessfully applied for bail on several occasions since his arrest, most recently on 20 October. During a court hearing, Aryan’s lawyer told the court that no “recovery” of drugs was made from him and allegations of drug trafficking levelled against his client were absurd, as per reports.
https://sputniknews.com/20211021/bollywood-superstar-shah-rukh-khan-praised-online-for-visiting-jailed-son-aryan-1090092403.html
We are fed up with same news ! NO DEVELOPMENT ! Our viewers demand NCB release pictures of these so called Accused in compromising positions on cruise ship, in resorts, in five star hotels ! All TV viewers need fresh MASALA AND NOT STALE GOBI MANCHURI !
0
1
mumbai
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/18/1090174387_190:0:2781:1943_1920x0_80_0_0_eb8f2751f198b8ff1aa55a09c6a72131.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mumbai, india, cocaine, bollywood, shahrukh khan

India's Anti-Drug Agency Rejects Bribery, Intimidation Accusations in Arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's Son

12:52 GMT 24.10.2021
© AP Photo / Rajanish KakadeBollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, center, escorted by law enforcement officials from Narcotics Control Bureau office is being taken for a medical check up, in Mumbai, India, Friday, Oct. 08, 2021.
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, center, escorted by law enforcement officials from Narcotics Control Bureau office is being taken for a medical check up, in Mumbai, India, Friday, Oct. 08, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2021
© AP Photo / Rajanish Kakade
Subscribe
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s 23-year-old son Aryan was arrested on 3 October after India’s Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a rave party on a cruise off the country’s western coast. The NCB has claimed that Aryan had been involved in illegal “procurement and distribution” of drugs, besides being in possession of banned substances.
India's Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede on Sunday rejected accusations that officials intimidated a witness in a high-profile drug bust to sign on a blank paper, saying that he would give a "befitting reply in court".
Wankhede made the comment in an interview to broadcaster India Today TV.
Actor Shah Rukh Khan poses for photographers with his Madame Tussauds wax figure in central ahead of the launch of Khan's new film, Fan, Wednesday, April 13, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2021
Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan Praised Online for Visiting Jailed Son Aryan
21 October, 10:35 GMT
Prabhakar Sail, a bodyguard of Kiran P. Gosavi, and the witness in question, earlier accused the NCB of intimidation and forcing him to put his signature on a blank piece of paper.
Gosavi, a private investigator, was allegedly also present at the rave party that led to Aryan's arrest. He has been absconding since the 3 October raid.
Both Sail and Gosavi have been named as witnesses in the case. According to news reports, Sail was also present at the time when the NCB had carried out the raid and arrested Aryan Khan.
Sail has also alleged in a court affidavit that he “overheard” a conversation between his boss and a person named Sam D’Souza, in which they were discussing a $2.39 million payout. As per Sail, nearly $1 million was also earmarked for Wankhede, who is currently investigating the matter.
Sail claimed that he was forced to file the court affidavit since he feared for the safety of his life (due to involvement as a witness in the high-profile case).
Indian news website NDTV cited government sources questioning Sail’s claim, also asking “why would someone be in jail” if “money had changed hands”.
“There are CCTV cameras in the office and nothing of this sort happened,” NCB sources were also quoted as saying, as they called Sail’s allegations an attempt to “malign the image” of the organisation.
So far, twenty people have reportedly been arrested in the drug bust, with the NCB officials also questioning several Bollywood actors such as Ananya Pandey for their connections with Aryan Khan.
The NCB has said in court that it confiscated 13 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of hashish, 22 pills of MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy) and 5 grams of MD from Aryan.
Aryan has unsuccessfully applied for bail on several occasions since his arrest, most recently on 20 October. During a court hearing, Aryan’s lawyer told the court that no “recovery” of drugs was made from him and allegations of drug trafficking levelled against his client were absurd, as per reports.
000000
Discuss
Popular comments
We are fed up with same news ! NO DEVELOPMENT ! Our viewers demand NCB release pictures of these so called Accused in compromising positions on cruise ship, in resorts, in five star hotels ! All TV viewers need fresh MASALA AND NOT STALE GOBI MANCHURI !
Pradeep Madgaonkar
24 October, 16:11 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:44 GMTLive Outside Camp Nou Ahead of El Clasico Barcelona-Real Madrid Clash
13:38 GMTBoxRec Names Floyd Mayweather Jr 'Greatest Boxer of All Time'
13:12 GMTBritain’s Tesco Grocery Website and App Down For Second Day
12:52 GMTIndia's Anti-Drug Agency Rejects Bribery, Intimidation Accusations in Arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's Son
12:50 GMTFrom £3Bln on ‘Skills Revolution' to £5bn on Health Research, Sunak Previews Budget Spending Pledges
12:36 GMTQueen Elizabeth II Faces Revision of Her Schedule Following Recent Hospital Stay - Report
12:15 GMT'Can't Do it Anymore!': Man Asks Police to Send Him to Jail to Escape Living With His Wife
12:12 GMTSudanese Police Fire Tear Gas at Protesters Demanding Transfer of Power to Civilian Gov't
12:11 GMTSudan Blocks Oil Tankers From Docking Over Protests, Energy Minister Says
11:59 GMTFacebook Whistleblower Thinks Tech Co’s Shareholders Would Overthrow Zuckerberg if They Could
11:21 GMTMoscow Says It Can't Prevent Ukraine From Joining NATO But Can Minimise Its Consequences
11:16 GMTFootball Star Beckham to Become Face of Qatar World Cup in $206Mln Deal, Reports Say
11:00 GMTLeaked Whitehall Doc Reveals UK Gov't ‘Canvassing Opinion’ on Swift Activation of COVID-19 Plan B
10:58 GMTFather of Сinematographer Shot Dead on Set by Alec Baldwin Blames Armoury Team For Tragedy
10:43 GMT‘They Lied From the Beginning’: Hundreds More Americans Stuck in Afghanistan Than Initially Claimed
10:30 GMTNo ‘Smoking Gun' to Hold 'Power Addicted' Fauci Liable For US-Funded Gain-of-Function Wuhan Research
09:40 GMTRussian Military Base in Tajikistan to Add 30 New Tanks to Fleet Before End of Year
09:38 GMT'Snowflakes Sad': SNL Takes Jab at President Biden Receiving Shoulder Massage From VP Biden
08:43 GMTOpposition Parties in Maldives Join Hands in Calling For End to Indian Military Presence
08:29 GMTMexican Army Detains 'Priority Target' in 2019 Massacre of Mormon Family, State Attorney Says