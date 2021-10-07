https://sputniknews.com/20211007/bollywood-actor-shah-rukh-khans-son-denied-bail-in-drug-case-sent-to-judicial-custody-1089743553.html

Bollywood Actor Shah Rukh Khan's Son Denied Bail in Drug Case, Sent to Judicial Custody

Bollywood Actor Shah Rukh Khan's Son Denied Bail in Drug Case, Sent to Judicial Custody

India’s Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Shahrukh Khan’s son and several others last Sunday during a raid on Cordelia Cruises' "Empress" ship off the coast of... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-07T16:51+0000

2021-10-07T16:51+0000

2021-10-07T18:51+0000

drugs

crime

drugs

india

drugs

bollywood

crime

drugs

crime

bollywood

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/07/1089743919_0:52:2874:1669_1920x0_80_0_0_a9b9950928effb8173b0b1f773e5a06c.jpg

Son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, 23, and seven others were put in judicial custody for 14 days on Thursday in a cruise rave party case, as the Metropolitan Magistrate Court denied them bail.Officials from drug enforcement agency Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested them for allegedly possessing cocaine, mephedrone, and ecstasy. After being held, Aryan was questioned by the officers.On Thursday, soon after the court’s order, Aryan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde filed an application for interim bail. The petition is set to be heard on Friday.The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) sought the custody of Aryan until 11 October, saying it's making progress in the investigation.While seeking extended custody, the anti-drug agency contended that although no drugs were found on Khan, his WhatsApp chats suggest his involvement with international drug cartels.Khan and several others were arrested by the NCB on Sunday after it conducted a raid on the "Empress" after a tip-off about a rave party on it. The raid started on Saturday and concluded on Sunday. Officials from the NCB boarded the ship dressed as passengers.

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

drugs, crime, drugs, india, drugs, bollywood, crime, drugs, crime, bollywood, shahrukh khan, india