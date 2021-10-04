Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Data of Over 1.5 Billion Facebook Users Reportedly Being Sold on Hacker Forum Amid Worldwide Outage
https://sputniknews.com/20211004/arrest-of-shah-rukh-khans-son-shows-rules-are-same-for-all-indian-narcotics-bureau-boss-says-1089639347.html
Arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's Son Shows 'Rules Are Same For All', Indian Narcotics Bureau Boss Says
Arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's Son Shows 'Rules Are Same For All', Indian Narcotics Bureau Boss Says
Since the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year, India's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been investigating a possible Bollywood drug... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-04T18:15+0000
2021-10-04T18:15+0000
celebrity
drug
news
drug
celebrity
bollywood
drug trafficking
drug smugglers
celebrity scandal
bollywood
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/03/1089629180_0:0:2800:1575_1920x0_80_0_0_8d6ee0eb53a783ffb274ddedad356bfa.jpg
Bollywood's biggest drug scandal has just turned murkier after Aryan Khan - the 23-year-old son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) - was arrested for alleged possession and consumption of drugs seized by India's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday. Although several Bollywood celebrities - including Suniel Shetty and Pooja Bhatt - have come out to express their support for Khan, NCB chief Sameer Wankhede has made it perfectly clear that no one is above the law, whether celebrity or common man.Wankhede is known to have bust several high-profile drug rackets recently. Wankhede said that only a small proportion of the people they seize are actually celebrities.Drugs including cocaine, marijuana, mephedrone and ecstasy were confiscated during the raid at Goa-bound Cordelia Cruises on Sunday.To nab the drug traffickers involved in this case, the anti-narcotics inspectors conducted a series of raids on Monday across Mumbai in Maharashtra state, and took a supplier into custody.Wankhede said that he has often been wrongly blamed for targeting celebrities involved in drugs.He pointed out that since Khan's arrest is a high-profile case, it is getting a lot of media attention. However, he added that they carry out raids in Mumbai almost every day, seizing drugs worth millions of dollars. But these successes never get mentioned because they don't involve a celebrity. "Today, the media is playing up Aryan Khan's story. Just two days ago we seized INR50 million of drugs and none of the country's media wrote about it. Last week, we seized INR60 million of drugs connected to the underworld. Again, nobody chose to comment on these cases," Wankhede added.Last month, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 2,988kg of heroin at Mundra Port in Gujarat state, which is said to be one of the largest ever seizures in the world.What Happened?After getting a tip-off about the cruise party, the NCB raided the place late Saturday night and concluded the operation on Sunday. Khan was among seven others who were detained for allegedly possessing drugs such as cocaine, mephedrone and ecstasy. Khan and several others were taken to the hospital for a medical check-up. Although Khan's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, argued during the court hearing on Sunday that Khan had simply been invited to the event by the organisers, the NCB chief said there is evidence to prove the contrary."No incriminating material has been recovered from [Aryan Khan]. There is no possession or evidence of consumption," Maneshinde said.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/03/1089629180_127:0:2615:1866_1920x0_80_0_0_77eb5ecc36efebd31b0cd3e3ffe822e9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
celebrity, drug, news, drug, celebrity, bollywood, drug trafficking, drug smugglers, celebrity scandal, bollywood, drug gangs, celebrity gossip, india

Arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's Son Shows 'Rules Are Same For All', Indian Narcotics Bureau Boss Says

18:15 GMT 04.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / -Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is being escorted by law enforcement officials outside the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office after he was allegedly brought in for questioning along with others following a raid at a party on a cruise ship, in Mumbai on October 3, 2021.
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is being escorted by law enforcement officials outside the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office after he was allegedly brought in for questioning along with others following a raid at a party on a cruise ship, in Mumbai on October 3, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / -
Subscribe
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
Since the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year, India's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been investigating a possible Bollywood drug syndicate. Many A-listers, including Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan have been questioned as part of the drug inquiry connected with Sushant's death.
Bollywood's biggest drug scandal has just turned murkier after Aryan Khan - the 23-year-old son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) - was arrested for alleged possession and consumption of drugs seized by India's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday.
Although several Bollywood celebrities - including Suniel Shetty and Pooja Bhatt - have come out to express their support for Khan, NCB chief Sameer Wankhede has made it perfectly clear that no one is above the law, whether celebrity or common man.
Wankhede is known to have bust several high-profile drug rackets recently.

"We're just doing our job. We're enforcing rules and those rules are the same for everyone. They are equal for everybody, so why should we let celebrities, who don’t follow those rules walk away scot-free? Just because they are famous? Does that give them the right to violate the law? If we see a famous person breaking the law, shouldn’t we do something about it? Should I only run after the drug peddlers and conduct my operations and raids in slums alone? It can’t be like that," Wankhede said in an interview with Times of India.

Wankhede said that only a small proportion of the people they seize are actually celebrities.
Drugs including cocaine, marijuana, mephedrone and ecstasy were confiscated during the raid at Goa-bound Cordelia Cruises on Sunday.
To nab the drug traffickers involved in this case, the anti-narcotics inspectors conducted a series of raids on Monday across Mumbai in Maharashtra state, and took a supplier into custody.
Wankhede said that he has often been wrongly blamed for targeting celebrities involved in drugs.
He pointed out that since Khan's arrest is a high-profile case, it is getting a lot of media attention.
However, he added that they carry out raids in Mumbai almost every day, seizing drugs worth millions of dollars. But these successes never get mentioned because they don't involve a celebrity.

“This year we’ve made more than 310 arrests. How many of those are celebrities? We’ve seized illegal substances worth INR1.5 billion (over $20 million) this year. Has anyone spoken about that?" he said.

"Today, the media is playing up Aryan Khan's story. Just two days ago we seized INR50 million of drugs and none of the country's media wrote about it. Last week, we seized INR60 million of drugs connected to the underworld. Again, nobody chose to comment on these cases," Wankhede added.
Last month, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 2,988kg of heroin at Mundra Port in Gujarat state, which is said to be one of the largest ever seizures in the world.

What Happened?

After getting a tip-off about the cruise party, the NCB raided the place late Saturday night and concluded the operation on Sunday. Khan was among seven others who were detained for allegedly possessing drugs such as cocaine, mephedrone and ecstasy. Khan and several others were taken to the hospital for a medical check-up.
Although Khan's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, argued during the court hearing on Sunday that Khan had simply been invited to the event by the organisers, the NCB chief said there is evidence to prove the contrary.
"No incriminating material has been recovered from [Aryan Khan]. There is no possession or evidence of consumption," Maneshinde said.
100100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:37 GMTData of Over 1.5 Billion Facebook Users Reportedly Being Sold on Hacker Forum Amid Worldwide Outage
18:35 GMTIran Denies Claims It Targets Israeli Businesspeople in Cyprus
18:20 GMTIs Ole Gunnar Solskjær Taking a Gamble by Not Playing Cristiano Ronaldo in Every Man Utd Game?
18:17 GMTIndian Minister's Son Charged With Murder, Rioting After Arson Claims Nine Lives
18:15 GMTArrest of Shah Rukh Khan's Son Shows 'Rules Are Same For All', Indian Narcotics Bureau Boss Says
18:13 GMTAzerbaijan Denies Claims of Israeli Military Presence on Border With Iran
17:51 GMTUN Evacuates Seven Staff Members Declared Persona Non-Grata By Ethiopia
17:46 GMTLabour Frontbencher Slams Leader Starmer for Sun Article
17:25 GMT'Made in India' Drone Used to Transport COVID-19 Vaccines for First Time in South Asia - Video
17:16 GMTBiden Will Visit Chicago on Thursday to Highlight COVID-19 Vaccine Requirements
17:12 GMTTV Star Meghan McCain: Progressives 'Won't Stop' Kyrsten Sinema 'Standing Up For Moderate America'
16:58 GMT500+ Russian Companies to Present Products in Alibaba.com Online Expo
16:46 GMTEverton’s Andros Townsend Reveals What Cristiano Ronaldo Told Him When He Stormed Off Pitch
16:35 GMT'A True Fighter': Florida's First Lady Casey DeSantis Diagnosed With Breast Cancer
16:29 GMT'Back to Dark Ages': Kabul Reportedly Faces Blackout Due to Taliban's Failure to Pay Bills
16:23 GMTUS Supreme Court Sends Legal Challenge to Trump Border Wall Back to Lower Courts
16:21 GMTWhite House 'Looking at' Pandora Papers Leak, Biden Says
16:07 GMTPrying Space Eye? New US Military Branch Gets Its Own Intelligence Wing
16:01 GMTFacebook, WhatsApp & Instagram Crash for Users Worldwide
15:56 GMTWho's Behind the 'Pandora Papers' Leaks of Politicians' Offshore Assets?