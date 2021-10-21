Registration was successful!
International
Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan Praised Online for Visiting Jailed Son Aryan
Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan Praised Online for Visiting Jailed Son Aryan
Bollywood was recently embroiled in scandal after the India's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Aryan Khan, the son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and his... 21.10.2021, Sputnik International
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail on Thursday morning to see his son Aryan Khan, 23, for the first time since he was detained in early October. He's been denied bail several times.Video clips of Rukh's visit to the jail are circulating on social media, with scores of netizens praising the iconic actor for supporting his son. While Aryan's lawyers Satish Maneshinde and Amit Desai have argued in the court that no drugs were found on him, the NCB claims it has evidence from Aryan's WhatsApp chats about his links with an international cartel and that he has a history of buying drugs.Calling it "absolute harassment" and a "travesty of justice," many Bollywood celebrities and netizens have condemned the court's decision to deny bail to Aryan and his friends.In another video, Rukh can be seen greeting people as he exits the prison after his visit. While several netizens are praising the actor's humility, others claim his son and family have bene targeted because they are Muslim.Meanwhile, Aryan's new bail plea will be heard by the Bombay High Court on 26 October.
10:35 GMT 21.10.2021
Sangeeta Yadav
Sangeeta Yadav
Bollywood was recently embroiled in scandal after the India's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Aryan Khan, the son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and his friends. They were detained for allegedly possessing and consuming drugs at a rave on 2 October on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai.
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail on Thursday morning to see his son Aryan Khan, 23, for the first time since he was detained in early October.
He's been denied bail several times.
Video clips of Rukh's visit to the jail are circulating on social media, with scores of netizens praising the iconic actor for supporting his son.
While Aryan's lawyers Satish Maneshinde and Amit Desai have argued in the court that no drugs were found on him, the NCB claims it has evidence from Aryan's WhatsApp chats about his links with an international cartel and that he has a history of buying drugs.
Calling it "absolute harassment" and a "travesty of justice," many Bollywood celebrities and netizens have condemned the court's decision to deny bail to Aryan and his friends.
In another video, Rukh can be seen greeting people as he exits the prison after his visit.
While several netizens are praising the actor's humility, others claim his son and family have bene targeted because they are Muslim.
Meanwhile, Aryan's new bail plea will be heard by the Bombay High Court on 26 October.
