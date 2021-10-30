Registration was successful!
International
Shah Rukh Khan Fans Gather in Support as Son Aryan Walks Out of Jail
Shah Rukh Khan Fans Gather in Support as Son Aryan Walks Out of Jail
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 23-year-old son Aryan and his friends were arrested by India's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on 3 October for alleged... 30.10.2021
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan (SRK), has walked out of jail after getting bailed out in the drugs-on-cruise ship case. The return of starkid Aryan Khan prompted scores of fans to gather in support at the Khans' bungalow Mannat (Prayer) in Mumbai on Saturday.When Aryan walked out and stepped inside the car to return home with his father SRK and mother Gauri Khan, there was a traffic snarl and chaos as fans flocked to the site.A few minutes before Aryan's homecoming, a Hindu Monk, dressed in religious attire, was seen sitting outside Mannat and chanting prayers for Khan junior and his family.Holding banners which read "Welcome Home Aryan Khan", fans outside SRK's residence cheered, burst firecrackers, and played drums in celebration.Twitterati also rejoiced Aryan's release from jail with heartfelt messages and extended support to SRK and his family.After being tipped off about the cruise party, the NCB conducted a raid on 2 October and arrested Aryan and his friends Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, among others, the next day.They had repeatedly been denied bail and were sent to jail on 8 October for allegedly possessing and consuming drugs on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. Aryan's lawyer has denied that his client possessed or consumed drugs.On Thursday, Bombay High Court granted them bail under 14 conditions.
08:37 GMT 30.10.2021
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 23-year-old son Aryan and his friends were arrested by India's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on 3 October for alleged possession and consumption of drugs at a rave party on a cruise off the coast of Mumbai.
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan (SRK), has walked out of jail after getting bailed out in the drugs-on-cruise ship case. The return of starkid Aryan Khan prompted scores of fans to gather in support at the Khans' bungalow Mannat (Prayer) in Mumbai on Saturday.
When Aryan walked out and stepped inside the car to return home with his father SRK and mother Gauri Khan, there was a traffic snarl and chaos as fans flocked to the site.
A few minutes before Aryan's homecoming, a Hindu Monk, dressed in religious attire, was seen sitting outside Mannat and chanting prayers for Khan junior and his family.
Holding banners which read "Welcome Home Aryan Khan", fans outside SRK's residence cheered, burst firecrackers, and played drums in celebration.
Twitterati also rejoiced Aryan's release from jail with heartfelt messages and extended support to SRK and his family.
After being tipped off about the cruise party, the NCB conducted a raid on 2 October and arrested Aryan and his friends Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, among others, the next day.
They had repeatedly been denied bail and were sent to jail on 8 October for allegedly possessing and consuming drugs on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. Aryan's lawyer has denied that his client possessed or consumed drugs.
On Thursday, Bombay High Court granted them bail under 14 conditions.
