https://sputniknews.com/20211030/shah-rukh-khan-fans-gather-in-support-as-son-aryan-walks-out-of-jail-1090338493.html

Shah Rukh Khan Fans Gather in Support as Son Aryan Walks Out of Jail

Shah Rukh Khan Fans Gather in Support as Son Aryan Walks Out of Jail

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 23-year-old son Aryan and his friends were arrested by India's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on 3 October for alleged... 30.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-30T08:37+0000

2021-10-30T08:37+0000

2021-10-30T08:37+0000

celebrity

narcotics

drugs

celebrity scandal

bollywood

shahrukh khan

banned drugs

celebrity gossip

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1a/1090218010_0:12:2891:1638_1920x0_80_0_0_d9e8729f271fe8357aa2711e1c52252b.jpg

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan (SRK), has walked out of jail after getting bailed out in the drugs-on-cruise ship case. The return of starkid Aryan Khan prompted scores of fans to gather in support at the Khans' bungalow Mannat (Prayer) in Mumbai on Saturday.When Aryan walked out and stepped inside the car to return home with his father SRK and mother Gauri Khan, there was a traffic snarl and chaos as fans flocked to the site.A few minutes before Aryan's homecoming, a Hindu Monk, dressed in religious attire, was seen sitting outside Mannat and chanting prayers for Khan junior and his family.Holding banners which read "Welcome Home Aryan Khan", fans outside SRK's residence cheered, burst firecrackers, and played drums in celebration.Twitterati also rejoiced Aryan's release from jail with heartfelt messages and extended support to SRK and his family.After being tipped off about the cruise party, the NCB conducted a raid on 2 October and arrested Aryan and his friends Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, among others, the next day.They had repeatedly been denied bail and were sent to jail on 8 October for allegedly possessing and consuming drugs on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. Aryan's lawyer has denied that his client possessed or consumed drugs.On Thursday, Bombay High Court granted them bail under 14 conditions.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

celebrity, narcotics, drugs, celebrity scandal, bollywood, shahrukh khan, banned drugs, celebrity gossip, india