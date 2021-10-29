Bombay High Court Sets 14 Conditions For Aryan Khan's Release From Jail on Saturday

Registration was successful!
15:46 GMT 29.10.2021
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is being escorted by law enforcement officials outside the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office after he was allegedly brought in for questioning along with others following a raid at a party on a cruise ship, in Mumbai on October 3, 2021.
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is being escorted by law enforcement officials outside the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office after he was allegedly brought in for questioning along with others following a raid at a party on a cruise ship, in Mumbai on October 3, 2021.
© AFP 2021 / -
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan and his friends have been granted bail after spending more than 20 days in jail. They were arrested by India's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for alleged possession and consumption of drugs at a rave party on a cruise off the coast of Mumbai that was raided on 2 October.
The Bombay High Court has issued 14 conditions for granting bail to Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and his friends, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were arrested in the cruise ship drug case on 3 October after the NCB's raid. They will leave jail on Saturday, 30 October.
Some of these conditions include "not leaving the country without permission, not indulging in similar activities, not communicating with others of the accused, such as his friend Arbaaz Merchant, and not talking to the media."
Aryan will also have to appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) every Friday.
He has to submit a personal bond of INR100,000 ($13,345), according to the order, and surrender his passport.
If any of these conditions are violated, the court says, the NCB can request bail be cancelled.
Should Aryan, Arbaaz, and Munmun indulge in any drug-related activities, their bail can be scrapped.
Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla, who has starred against Shah Rukh Khan in many of his previous films, has signed the surety for Aryan Khan's bail.
"I'm just happy that it's all over and Aryan will come home very soon. I think it's a big relief for everybody," Juhi told Indian media.
After being tipped off about the cruise party, the NCB conducted a raid on 2 October and arrested Aryan and his friends Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, among others.
They had repeatedly been denied bail and were sent to jail on 8 October for allegedly possessing and consuming drugs on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. Aryan's lawyer has denied that his client possessed or consumed drugs.
