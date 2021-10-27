Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE: US Police Responding to 'Bomb Threat' at HHS Building
https://sputniknews.com/20211027/aryan-khans-bail-plea-adjourned-key-points-his-lawyers-have-argued-before-bombay-high-court-1090249931.html
Aryan Khan's Bail Plea Adjourned: Key Points His Lawyers Have Argued Before Bombay High Court
Aryan Khan's Bail Plea Adjourned: Key Points His Lawyers Have Argued Before Bombay High Court
Bollywood has lately been embroiled in a drug scandal after India's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Aryan Khan, the 23-year-old son of superstar Shah... 27.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-27T17:09+0000
2021-10-27T17:09+0000
drug
narcotics
bollywood
shahrukh khan
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/18/1090174387_0:136:2971:1807_1920x0_80_0_0_771c8554e68bdbd78814125e4a56331a.jpg
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, and his friends accused in the cruise ship drug case did not get bail on Wednesday, as Bombay High Court adjourned the hearing for tomorrow.On the second day of the hearing of the bail plea at Bombay High Court, former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi along with Amit Desai and Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh, the advocates of the accused - Aryan Khan and his friends Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, concluded their arguments before Justice Nitin Sambre.The three advocates made some strong key arguments in the bail plea of the three accused.Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi argued on Tuesday that Aryan was “wrongfully detained” and told the court there was "no consumption, no possession" of drugs.He further pointed out that “no medical test was done”, and hence, there is nothing on record to show that he had consumed drugs.Before the Bombay High Court, Aryan’s bail plea was denied several times by a special anti-drugs court on grounds that he knew about contraband hidden in his friend Arbaaz Merchant's shoe, and this amounted to "conscious possession". During the raid, the NCB seized six grams of charas (contraband drug) from Aryan’s friend Arbaaz Merchant's shoe.Rubbishing the NCB’s claims, Rohatgi told the court on behalf of Aryan, "My case is that there is no conscious possession at all. What somebody else had in their shoe is not my concern. That cannot be my conscious possession".He also argued that cases involving such a small quantity of drugs call for rehab rather than jail.On Wednesday, advocate Desai, appearing on behalf of Arbaaz Merchant, told the judge that the court had been misled during the first remand into believing that it's a “conspiracy” case of an international drug “nexus”. He argued that their arrest is illegal.Advocate Rohatgi also pointed out that the arrest memo didn’t give “true and correct” grounds for their detention.Advocate Deshmukh, representing accused Munmum Dhamecha, told the court that the case against her is "bogus", as she had no connection with the seizure made during the raid and she never consumed any drugs.Deshmukh also argued that Dhamecha was in a room with two other people - Somiya and Baldev - during the NCB raid. She alleged that the rolling paper was found on Somiya during the personal search, while nothing was recovered from her. However, the NCB allowed Somiya and Baldev to go.The advocates also argued that there are no WhatsApp chats that indicate conspiracy related to the rave party.Meanwhile, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh will reply on behalf of the Narcotics Control Bureau on Thursday.The RaidAfter getting a tip-off about the cruise rave party, the NCB conducted a raid on 2 October and arrested Aryan and his friends Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ishmeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhokar, and Gomit Chopra.They were held on 3 October for allegedly possessing and consuming drugs on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai.Although Aryan's lawyer claimed that he had simply been invited to the event by the party organisers and that no drugs were recovered from him, NCB officer Sameer Wankhede said there was evidence to the contrary.So far, the NCB has arrested as many as 20 people, including Aryan, since the raid on the ship.Aryan and the other defendants have been in jail since 8 October and are waiting to be granted bail by an Indian court.On the other hand, Sameer Wankhede, the NCB officer investigating the case, has been accused of extortion, fraud, and framing Aryan Khan and others by Maharashtra State Minister Nawab Malik. Meanwhile, a special team of NCB officers from New Delhi has arrived in Mumbai to investigate allegations against Sameer Wankhede and the drug raid carried out at the beginning of October.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/18/1090174387_190:0:2781:1943_1920x0_80_0_0_eb8f2751f198b8ff1aa55a09c6a72131.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
drug, narcotics, bollywood, shahrukh khan, india

Aryan Khan's Bail Plea Adjourned: Key Points His Lawyers Have Argued Before Bombay High Court

17:09 GMT 27.10.2021
© AP Photo / Rajanish KakadeBollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, center, escorted by law enforcement officials from Narcotics Control Bureau office is being taken for a medical check up, in Mumbai, India, Friday, Oct. 08, 2021.
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, center, escorted by law enforcement officials from Narcotics Control Bureau office is being taken for a medical check up, in Mumbai, India, Friday, Oct. 08, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2021
© AP Photo / Rajanish Kakade
Subscribe
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
Bollywood has lately been embroiled in a drug scandal after India's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Aryan Khan, the 23-year-old son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and his friends. They were detained on 3 October for allegedly "possessing and consuming drugs" at a rave party on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai.
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, and his friends accused in the cruise ship drug case did not get bail on Wednesday, as Bombay High Court adjourned the hearing for tomorrow.
On the second day of the hearing of the bail plea at Bombay High Court, former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi along with Amit Desai and Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh, the advocates of the accused - Aryan Khan and his friends Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, concluded their arguments before Justice Nitin Sambre.
The three advocates made some strong key arguments in the bail plea of the three accused.
Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi argued on Tuesday that Aryan was “wrongfully detained” and told the court there was "no consumption, no possession" of drugs.
He further pointed out that “no medical test was done”, and hence, there is nothing on record to show that he had consumed drugs.
Before the Bombay High Court, Aryan’s bail plea was denied several times by a special anti-drugs court on grounds that he knew about contraband hidden in his friend Arbaaz Merchant's shoe, and this amounted to "conscious possession".
During the raid, the NCB seized six grams of charas (contraband drug) from Aryan’s friend Arbaaz Merchant's shoe.
Rubbishing the NCB’s claims, Rohatgi told the court on behalf of Aryan, "My case is that there is no conscious possession at all. What somebody else had in their shoe is not my concern. That cannot be my conscious possession".
He also argued that cases involving such a small quantity of drugs call for rehab rather than jail.

“No possession, no consumption, no recovery of drugs from Aryan Khan, then why is he sent to jail for 20 days?” Rohatgi questioned.

On Wednesday, advocate Desai, appearing on behalf of Arbaaz Merchant, told the judge that the court had been misled during the first remand into believing that it's a “conspiracy” case of an international drug “nexus”. He argued that their arrest is illegal.
Advocate Rohatgi also pointed out that the arrest memo didn’t give “true and correct” grounds for their detention.
Advocate Deshmukh, representing accused Munmum Dhamecha, told the court that the case against her is "bogus", as she had no connection with the seizure made during the raid and she never consumed any drugs.
Deshmukh also argued that Dhamecha was in a room with two other people - Somiya and Baldev - during the NCB raid. She alleged that the rolling paper was found on Somiya during the personal search, while nothing was recovered from her. However, the NCB allowed Somiya and Baldev to go.

“But Somiya and Baldev were allowed to go…NCB has failed to prove who brought the drugs which are being foisted on me. And if they can't find where it came from, then all 1,300 people [on the cruise] should be arrested in the case", Deshmukh argued.

The advocates also argued that there are no WhatsApp chats that indicate conspiracy related to the rave party.
Meanwhile, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh will reply on behalf of the Narcotics Control Bureau on Thursday.

The Raid

After getting a tip-off about the cruise rave party, the NCB conducted a raid on 2 October and arrested Aryan and his friends Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ishmeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhokar, and Gomit Chopra.
They were held on 3 October for allegedly possessing and consuming drugs on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai.
Although Aryan's lawyer claimed that he had simply been invited to the event by the party organisers and that no drugs were recovered from him, NCB officer Sameer Wankhede said there was evidence to the contrary.
So far, the NCB has arrested as many as 20 people, including Aryan, since the raid on the ship.
Aryan and the other defendants have been in jail since 8 October and are waiting to be granted bail by an Indian court.
On the other hand, Sameer Wankhede, the NCB officer investigating the case, has been accused of extortion, fraud, and framing Aryan Khan and others by Maharashtra State Minister Nawab Malik.
Meanwhile, a special team of NCB officers from New Delhi has arrived in Mumbai to investigate allegations against Sameer Wankhede and the drug raid carried out at the beginning of October.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:16 GMTPutin Instructs Gazprom to Start Boosting Gas Volume in UGS Facilities in Austria, Germany
17:15 GMTIndia Successfully Test-Fires Its First Nuclear-Capable Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Agni 5
17:09 GMTAryan Khan's Bail Plea Adjourned: Key Points His Lawyers Have Argued Before Bombay High Court
16:52 GMTNicolas Cage Reportedly Complained About Armourer Who Worked on Rust With Alec Baldwin
16:52 GMTSetback for Modi's 'Act East Policy' as Adani Abandons Port Project in Myanmar
16:44 GMTLeningrad Region Making Serious Efforts to Integrate Migrants Into Society
16:37 GMTGas Stations in Iran Resume Work Following Alleged Cyberattack
16:33 GMTTurkey Deploys Troops on Syrian Border to Launch Offensive Against Kurds, Report Claims
16:30 GMTFlorida Judge Agrees to Transfer Trump-Twitter Case to California
16:30 GMT'Merry F***ing Christmas': Ilhan Omar Receives 'Suspicious' Package With Threatening Message
16:10 GMTAlec Baldwin's Gun Fired Live Lead Projectile, Too Early to 'Comment on Charges', Sheriff Says
15:58 GMTDemocrats Unveil Billionaire Income Tax Proposal, Drawing Criticism From World's Richest Person
15:44 GMTWATCH LIVE: US Police Responding to 'Bomb Threat' at HHS Building
15:02 GMT‘Weakness Invites Aggression’: Taiwan ‘to Beef Up Defence Capabilities’ Amid Beijing-Taipei Tensions
15:00 GMTWhat's Behind the Spike in Hate Crimes in the US Outlined in Amended FBI Statistical Data?
14:48 GMTMeghan Markle and Prince Harry Were Target of Coordinated Hate Campaign on Social Media, Report Says
14:45 GMTCapitol Police Investigating 'Bomb Threat' at US Department of Health and Human Services - Video
14:42 GMTRishi Sunak Hoists Red Ensign, Hands Out Populist Prosecco Tax Cut in Heavily Leaked Budget Speech
14:36 GMTSecond Met Police Officer Charged With Rape Since Wayne Couzens Jailed for Sarah Everard Murder
14:19 GMTGare du Nord Railway Station in Paris Evacuated Over Reported Bomb Threat - Photo, Video