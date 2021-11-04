Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211104/vietnamese-tanker-detained-by-irgc-reportedly-seen-transferring-oil-to-iranian-ship-1090470774.html
Vietnamese Tanker Detained by IRGC Reportedly Seen Transferring Oil to Iranian Ship
Vietnamese Tanker Detained by IRGC Reportedly Seen Transferring Oil to Iranian Ship
Earlier, the Iranian media reported that US warships tried to "steal" the country's oil, allegedly forcing an Iranian tanker to pump its cargo of crude into... 04.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-04T10:56+0000
2021-11-04T11:07+0000
vietnam
middle east
iran
A tanker, sailing under the flag of Vietnam, the Sothys, has been spotted transferring 700,000 barrels of oil to an Iranian vessel, the ship-tracking online service Tankertrackers.com has reported on its Twitter page. The latest tracking data showed the Sothys anchored near Iran's Qeshm Island.
Vietnamese Tanker Detained by IRGC Reportedly Seen Transferring Oil to Iranian Ship

10:56 GMT 04.11.2021 (Updated: 11:07 GMT 04.11.2021)
Earlier, the Iranian media reported that US warships tried to "steal" the country's oil, allegedly forcing an Iranian tanker to pump its cargo of crude into another vessel in the middle of the Sea of Oman. The oil-laden vessel was later seized by the IRGC and presumably escorted to Iranian waters.
A tanker, sailing under the flag of Vietnam, the Sothys, has been spotted transferring 700,000 barrels of oil to an Iranian vessel, the ship-tracking online service Tankertrackers.com has reported on its Twitter page. The latest tracking data showed the Sothys anchored near Iran's Qeshm Island.
