Vietnamese Tanker Detained by IRGC Reportedly Seen Transferring Oil to Iranian Ship

A tanker, sailing under the flag of Vietnam, the Sothys, has been spotted transferring 700,000 barrels of oil to an Iranian vessel, the ship-tracking online service Tankertrackers.com has reported on its Twitter page. The latest tracking data showed the Sothys anchored near Iran's Qeshm Island.
Earlier, the Iranian media reported that US warships tried to "steal" the country's oil, allegedly forcing an Iranian tanker to pump its cargo of crude into another vessel in the middle of the Sea of Oman. The oil-laden vessel was later seized by the IRGC and presumably escorted to Iranian waters.
