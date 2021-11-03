Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211103/irgc-thwarts-us-attempt-to-steal-iranian-oil-in-sea-of-oman-state-media-says-1090439182.html
IRGC Thwarts US Attempt to Steal Iranian Oil in Sea of Oman, State Media Says
IRGC Thwarts US Attempt to Steal Iranian Oil in Sea of Oman, State Media Says
The Iranian state news agency Mehr announced that footage of the confrontation between Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the American Forces... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday managed to thwart what was described as an attempt by the United States to take over an oil tanker in the Sea of Oman, according to reports by the Iranian media.The IRGC transferred the oil back after the US took it to another vessel in the Sea of Oman, according to the Iranian state news agency Mehr.Per Mehr, the American warship "confiscated" the Iranian tanker carrying oil but met with a "strong reaction" from IRGC speedboats. As the Iranian Navy directed the vessel back to the country's territorial waters, US forces reportedly tried to pursue the tanker using helicopters and warships.The tanker is currently said to be in Iranian territorial waters.The reports did not specify when exactly the incident took place.
It's Iran , not wild west ...
Piracy by the morons, who would have thought it. Guess it opens up for piracy on a larger scale, iran on anything jewish for starters. Can’t wait for the jews to be evicted from palestine, a land they have no right to.
iran
09:39 GMT 03.11.2021 (Updated: 10:06 GMT 03.11.2021)
© AP Photo / Tasnim News Agency / Morteza AkhoondiIn this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, an aerial view shows a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard moving around the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas
In this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, an aerial view shows a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard moving around the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2021
© AP Photo / Tasnim News Agency / Morteza Akhoondi
Daria Bedenko
The Iranian state news agency Mehr announced that footage of the confrontation between Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the American Forces will be released later.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday managed to thwart what was described as an attempt by the United States to take over an oil tanker in the Sea of Oman, according to reports by the Iranian media.
The IRGC transferred the oil back after the US took it to another vessel in the Sea of Oman, according to the Iranian state news agency Mehr.
Per Mehr, the American warship "confiscated" the Iranian tanker carrying oil but met with a "strong reaction" from IRGC speedboats. As the Iranian Navy directed the vessel back to the country's territorial waters, US forces reportedly tried to pursue the tanker using helicopters and warships.
The tanker is currently said to be in Iranian territorial waters.
The reports did not specify when exactly the incident took place.
It's Iran , not wild west ...
Silverphoenix
3 November, 12:58 GMT
Piracy by the morons, who would have thought it. Guess it opens up for piracy on a larger scale, iran on anything jewish for starters. Can't wait for the jews to be evicted from palestine, a land they have no right to.
mmandrake
3 November, 13:19 GMT
