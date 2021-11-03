https://sputniknews.com/20211103/irgc-thwarts-us-attempt-to-steal-iranian-oil-in-sea-of-oman-state-media-says-1090439182.html

IRGC Thwarts US Attempt to Steal Iranian Oil in Sea of Oman, State Media Says

IRGC Thwarts US Attempt to Steal Iranian Oil in Sea of Oman, State Media Says

The Iranian state news agency Mehr announced that footage of the confrontation between Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the American Forces... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday managed to thwart what was described as an attempt by the United States to take over an oil tanker in the Sea of Oman, according to reports by the Iranian media.The IRGC transferred the oil back after the US took it to another vessel in the Sea of Oman, according to the Iranian state news agency Mehr.Per Mehr, the American warship "confiscated" the Iranian tanker carrying oil but met with a "strong reaction" from IRGC speedboats. As the Iranian Navy directed the vessel back to the country's territorial waters, US forces reportedly tried to pursue the tanker using helicopters and warships.The tanker is currently said to be in Iranian territorial waters.The reports did not specify when exactly the incident took place.

