Tehran Releases Video of IRGC Boats Fending Off Alleged US Attempt to Seize Iranian Oil Tanker
Tehran Releases Video of IRGC Boats Fending Off Alleged US Attempt to Seize Iranian Oil Tanker
Iranian media earlier reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps successfully helped the tanker to return to Iranian national waters along with its... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International
Iran's broadcaster, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) has released footage showing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) boats rushing to aid the tanker sailing under Iran's flag, which was allegedly temporarily confiscated by the US military forces in the Sea of Oman. The video shows several armed speed boats sailing towards two ships, with one of them resembling a US destroyer or missile cruiser.The video, however, shows no further details of the IRGC's operation to rescue the allegedly seized Iranian tanker.Iranian media earlier reported that the IRGC's Navy successfully prevented a US attempt to steal the country's oil while it was being carried by a tanker in the Sea of Oman. According to the reports, US warships "confiscated" the tanker and forced it to pump the crude into another vessel.The IRGC, however, managed to transfer the oil back to the Iranian tanker, which they later escorted to Iranian territorial waters. According to Iranian media, US helicopters and warships tried to block the return of the Iranian tanker. Sky News Arabia, in turn, reported that a Pentagon official said that the Iranian media claims are "false" and the incident never took place.
The Yankee captain claiming to conduct a routine operation in "international waters", while clearly trying to intercept a sovereign nation's trade vessel in an act of piracy, perfectly epitomizes the mendacious repulsiveness that characterizes U.S. Americans as a people. Also their cowardice when the opponent demonstrates the resolve and capability to fight back.
US is oil thief on land or sea…!
Tim Korso
Tim Korso
Tehran Releases Video of IRGC Boats Fending Off Alleged US Attempt to Seize Iranian Oil Tanker

15:05 GMT 03.11.2021
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materials
Iranian media earlier reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps successfully helped the tanker to return to Iranian national waters along with its cargo of crude. It is unclear, however, when the described incident took place.
Iran's broadcaster, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) has released footage showing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) boats rushing to aid the tanker sailing under Iran's flag, which was allegedly temporarily confiscated by the US military forces in the Sea of Oman. The video shows several armed speed boats sailing towards two ships, with one of them resembling a US destroyer or missile cruiser.
The video, however, shows no further details of the IRGC's operation to rescue the allegedly seized Iranian tanker.
Iranian media earlier reported that the IRGC's Navy successfully prevented a US attempt to steal the country's oil while it was being carried by a tanker in the Sea of Oman. According to the reports, US warships "confiscated" the tanker and forced it to pump the crude into another vessel.
The IRGC, however, managed to transfer the oil back to the Iranian tanker, which they later escorted to Iranian territorial waters. According to Iranian media, US helicopters and warships tried to block the return of the Iranian tanker. Sky News Arabia, in turn, reported that a Pentagon official said that the Iranian media claims are "false" and the incident never took place.
Popular comments
The Yankee captain claiming to conduct a routine operation in "international waters", while clearly trying to intercept a sovereign nation's trade vessel in an act of piracy, perfectly epitomizes the mendacious repulsiveness that characterizes U.S. Americans as a people. Also their cowardice when the opponent demonstrates the resolve and capability to fight back.
Shalom Soros
3 November, 19:22 GMT
US is oil thief on land or sea…!
netman
3 November, 19:23 GMT
