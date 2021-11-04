https://sputniknews.com/20211104/jeffrey-epsteins-pimp-ghislaine-maxwell-is-being-treated-like-hannibal-lecter-her-lawyer-claims-1090465252.html

Jeffrey Epstein's 'Pimp' Ghislaine Maxwell is Being Treated Like Hannibal Lecter, Her Lawyer Claims

Jeffrey Epstein's 'Pimp' Ghislaine Maxwell is Being Treated Like Hannibal Lecter, Her Lawyer Claims

The 59-year-old was arrested by the FBI last July and has since been awaiting trial in the Metropolitan Detention Centre in New York City. She is accused of... 04.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-04T06:33+0000

2021-11-04T06:33+0000

2021-11-04T06:33+0000

society

ghislaine maxwell

jeffrey epstein

rape

sexual abuse

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/18/1082172730_0:133:2730:1669_1920x0_80_0_0_e85be686d433b37b54d836e820f29920.jpg

Ghislaine Maxwell's treatment in a New York jail "rivals scenes of Hanibal Lecter's incarceration in the movie Silence of Lambs, despite the absence of the cage and plastic face guard", her lawyer wrote in a letter to a federal judge. According to Bobbi C Sternheim, prison guards have been aggressive with Maxwell, 59, and touched her in a "sexually inappropriate manner on multiple occasions".The attorney said an investigation is underway within the US Marshals Service after a prison guard "verbally threatened" Maxwell, telling her: "You think you are special. You are not special. Remember you are in custody and the judge doesn't care about you".Mrs Sternheim emphasised that her client's "reprehensible" prison conditions are inappropriate for a woman on the cusp of turning 60 and said that if Maxwell's detention continues, she won't have the "stamina to assist in her defence and endure the physical demands of five-day per week, multi-week court proceedings".Other ComplaintsSince her arrest in July 2020, Maxwell's legal team and family has been constantly drawing attention to her prison conditions, which they've described as "cruel" and "onerous". Her lawyers claimed her hair is falling out and that she's lost six kilograms due to the "inedible prison food". They also said that at night the 59-year-old is reportedly woken up every 15 minutes to be searched by a prison guard.In April, lawyers released a photo Maxwell that purportedly showed her with a black eye. Last week, her brother Ian Maxwell claimed that guards had "abused" his sister.Maxwell's legal team also accused the prosecution of double standards. They said that high-profile male sex offenders such as Bill Cosby or Harvey Weinstein were granted bail, although they potentially posed a danger to women, while Maxwell was denied bail despite her posing no danger to the public. Maxwell's detention, the lawyers argue, prevents their client from preparing for her trial.Bobbi C Sternheim once again asked the federal judge to grant bail to Maxwell. Judges previously rejected all pleas, deeming the 59-year-old a flight risk. They remained adamant even after her legal team revealed that Maxwell would give up her French and British paspports.Who is Ghislaine Maxwell and Why Does Her Trial Matter?The ninth and youngest child of British publishing tycoon Robert Maxwell, she has been part of the highest circles in Britain and the United States. She dated US financier and millionaire Jeffrey Epstein, a man who has been accused of sexual abuse and rape by dozens of women. The accusations, which spanned years, didn't lead to trials until 2019, when Epstein was arrested on charges of running a sex trafficking network of minors. His accusers claimed that Epstein lured them into the hands of a millionaire promising them a well-paid job at his house. Some women alleged that Maxwell not only groomed them but took part in the abuse. Epstein's alleged victims didn't get justice – the financier hanged himself in custody a month after he was arrested. His death prompted numerous conspiracy theories. According to one, he was killed by his powerful friends, who feared they may be implicated in his crimes. Epstein's past friend Prince Andrew has been accused of wrongdoing by one of the financier's purported sex slaves.Thus, Ghislaine Maxwell is the only person who can shed light on Epstein's crimes. Her trial is scheduled to start on 29 November. She faces eight charges, including sex trafficking of minors and enticing minors as young as 14 to engage in illegal sex acts. She claims she is innocent and insists that the prosecution has made her a scapegoat for Epstein's crimes.

Uninformed Poor poor pedophile , how about releasing the secret info on the "Club" instead of the whataboutme thing 1

pgb in nz Jeffrey Epstein's 'Pimp' Ghislaine Maxwell is Being Treated Like Hannibal Lecter, Her Lawyer Claims----------------GOOD !! 1

3

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

society, ghislaine maxwell, jeffrey epstein, rape, sexual abuse