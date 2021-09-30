https://sputniknews.com/20210930/bill-cosby-thinks-r-kellys-trial-was-racist-singer-was-screwed---report--1089533437.html
Bill Cosby Thinks R. Kelly's Trial Was Racist, Singer 'Was Screwed' - Report
Bill Cosby Thinks R. Kelly's Trial Was Racist, Singer 'Was Screwed' - Report
54-year-old Kelly was found guilty of sexually assaulting women and minors for decades on charges that included racketeering and violating the Mann Act, which... 30.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-30T00:59+0000
2021-09-30T00:59+0000
2021-09-30T01:06+0000
pedophile
us
bill cosby
court
racism
racist
court case
r kelly
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1e/1089534616_0:0:3083:1734_1920x0_80_0_0_b3ddc12cd799ad44410fbd7e59477682.jpg
America's famous disgraced comic Bill Cosby believes R. Kelly "was railroaded" in his sex-trafficking trial, which finished on Monday with convictions on all nine counts against him. According to the New York Post's interview with Cosby's spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, the infamous 90's hitmaker "was screwed" and "wasn’t going to catch a break" during the month-long trial, as his fellow in misery, Cosby, put it."No one fought hard for him,” and his attorneys did not try to “humanize him,” according to the report.According to Wyatt's transmission of Cosby's statement, Kelly did not have "the resources and means" and should have approached the court for assistance, as the musician "would have gotten better representation."Earlier, Cosby's representative told TMZ that the initial reaction of his client to the jury's verdict was: "The guy was railroaded."The Cosby Show star reportedly considers Gloria Allred, an attorney representing the victims in both Kelly and Cosby's trials, to be responsible for the outcome. Wyatt said in a video interview that he believes Kelly will be freed one day, much like Cosby, but noted that the cases are different from each other, although similar in the "systemic racism" surrounding them.In April 2018, Cosby was found guilty of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. However, the 84-year-old had spent only 2.5 years in prison when his sentence was reversed and he was released in July this year. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court found that the district attorney had formed a secret arrangement with Cosby in 2005 that if he admitted to what he had done, he would not face criminal charges. The new DA was bound by the verbal arrangement, the court found in July.
https://sputniknews.com/20210928/r-kelly-found-guilty-will-artist-be-removed-from-music-services-1089462857.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1e/1089534616_296:0:3027:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5acef1370147fd4b7f2443d6c546f7fe.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
pedophile, us, bill cosby, court, racism, racist, court case, r kelly
Bill Cosby Thinks R. Kelly's Trial Was Racist, Singer 'Was Screwed' - Report
00:59 GMT 30.09.2021 (Updated: 01:06 GMT 30.09.2021)
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
54-year-old Kelly was found guilty of sexually assaulting women and minors for decades on charges that included racketeering and violating the Mann Act, which bars the transportation of individuals across state boundaries for immoral purposes. At the sentencing scheduled for May, he faces up to life in prison.
America's famous disgraced comic Bill Cosby believes R. Kelly "was railroaded" in his sex-trafficking trial, which finished on Monday with convictions on all nine counts against him.
According to the New York Post's interview
with Cosby's spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, the infamous 90's hitmaker "was screwed" and "wasn’t going to catch a break" during the month-long trial, as his fellow in misery, Cosby, put it.
“The deck was stacked against Robert,” Wyatt is quoted as saying. “His constitutional rights were grossly abused. I don’t know anywhere but in this country in the United States that a documentary can bring criminal charges against someone."
"No one fought hard for him,” and his attorneys did not try to “humanize him,” according to the report.
According to Wyatt's transmission of Cosby's statement, Kelly did not have "the resources and means" and should have approached the court for assistance, as the musician "would have gotten better representation."
Earlier, Cosby's representative told TMZ
that the initial reaction of his client to the jury's verdict was: "The guy was railroaded
."
The Cosby Show star reportedly considers Gloria Allred, an attorney representing the victims in both Kelly and Cosby's trials, to be responsible for the outcome. Wyatt said in a video interview that he believes Kelly will be freed one day, much like Cosby, but noted that the cases are different from each other, although similar in the "systemic racism" surrounding them.
In April 2018, Cosby was found guilty
of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. However, the 84-year-old had spent only 2.5 years in prison when his sentence was reversed and he was released in July this year.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court found that the district attorney had formed a secret arrangement with Cosby in 2005 that if he admitted to what
he had done, he would not face criminal charges. The new DA was bound by the verbal arrangement, the court found in July.