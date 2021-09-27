Registration was successful!
US Jury Reaches Verdict on R. Kelly: Finds Singer Guilty of Racketeering in Sex Trafficking Case
US Jury Reaches Verdict on R. Kelly: Finds Singer Guilty of Racketeering in Sex Trafficking Case

19:16 GMT 27.09.2021 (Updated: 19:34 GMT 27.09.2021)
© REUTERS / JANE ROSENBERGR. Kelly sits with his lawyers Calvin Scholar and Thomas Farinella as the jury deliberate in Kelly's sex abuse trial at Brooklyn's Federal District Court in a courtroom sketch in New York, U.S., September 27, 2021.
R. Kelly sits with his lawyers Calvin Scholar and Thomas Farinella as the jury deliberate in Kelly's sex abuse trial at Brooklyn's Federal District Court in a courtroom sketch in New York, U.S., September 27, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
© REUTERS / JANE ROSENBERG
Being updated
Kelly, 54, earlier pleaded not guilty to a racketeering charge and eight counts of violating a federal law making it illegal to transport persons across state lines for prostitution. The singer is best known for the Grammy-winning hit "I Believe I Can Fly" from 1996.
US R&B musician R. Kelly was found guilty of racketeering by a federal jury in his sex trafficking trial on Monday, Reuters reported.
According to reports, the charge could put Kelly in prison for up to 20 years.
The jury of seven men and five women reportedly deliberated for almost nine hours over two days before reaching a unanimous decision on the charges of racketeering.
Prosecutors have characterized the singer as a "predator" who preyed on teenage victims using his celebrity and a ring of staffers since the start of the month-long trial in the federal courthouse in Downtown Brooklyn, according to The New York Post.
“This case is not about a celebrity who likes to party a lot,” Maria Cruz Melendez, assistant US Attorney is quoted in the report as saying at the time. "This case is about a predator."
Prosecutors reportedly disclosed to the jury how a network of friends and employees in Kelly's "inner circle" transferred his victims across state lines, controlled their behavior, and arranged the sexual abuse, in order to prove the racketeering case against him.
According to the outlet, the Eastern District of New York prosecutor invited a slew of witnesses to testify about the abuse the disgraced singer had inflicted on them.
