Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211101/barclays-shares-plunge-after-ceo-resigns-over-probe-into-links-with-pedophile-epstein--1090385766.html
Barclays Shares Plunge After CEO Resigns Over Probe Into Links With Pedophile Epstein
Barclays Shares Plunge After CEO Resigns Over Probe Into Links With Pedophile Epstein
UK regulators opened a probe into the relationship between Jes Staley and the disgraced late tycoon Jeffrey Epstein - a key client of JPMorgan’s private bank... 01.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-01T10:38+0000
2021-11-01T10:44+0000
barclays bank plc
jeffrey epstein
jp morgan
jpmorgan chase
ftse 100
news
us
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104845/56/1048455611_0:232:4785:2924_1920x0_80_0_0_b43da67e7f73ac72b7e6d81d2b7aef54.jpg
Shares in Barclays dropped 2.7% in early deals on Monday as investors reacted to news that the bank’s chief executive Jes Staley was resigning over a probe by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) into his links to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.The British bank found itself joining other top fallers on the FTSE 100 index of blue-chip shares.The agreement with the outgoing chief executive came after the release of preliminary conclusions in the investigation that the FCA carried out jointly with the Prudential Regulation Authority into Staley’s “characterisation to Barclays of his relationship with the late Mr Jeffrey Epstein and the subsequent description of that relationship in Barclays’ response to the FCA,” the bank said in a statement on Monday. The bank added:The bank said the investigation did not reveal any proof that Staley “saw, or was aware of” any of the disgraced tycoon’s alleged crimes. Barclays refrained from further comment on the preliminary conclusions, acknowledging that the “regulatory process still has to run its full course”. In an internal memo to Barclays staff, quoted by The Guardian, Jes Staley said: As subject to regulatory approval, taking over as chief executive with immediate effect is C.S. Venkatakrishnan (known as Venkat), the bank’s global head of markets who worked at JP Morgan Chase from 1994, prior to joining Barclays in 2016. Epstein LinksIt emerged back in February 2020 that an inquiry had been launched into Staley’s characterisation of his “dealings” with Epstein. Barclays revealed the existence of the probe in a statement to the stock exchange, saying the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), part of the Bank of England that oversees banks, had launched the inquiry in December, centering on emails exchanged between the banker and the business tycoon. Those messages were handed to UK regulators by JPMorgan Chase.Staley, who joined Barclays in 2015, said he had developed a relationship with Epstein, a JP Morgan client, in 2000, when he was hired to lead the private bank at JP Morgan which deals with wealthy customers. Convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein had been arrested for sex trafficking and sexually abusing more than 200 women, including minors, and was awaiting trial when he died in his cell in August 2019.In February 2020, Staley apologised for the relationship with Epstein. Staley added that the investigation “is focused on my transparency and openness with the bank regarding my relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. I feel very comfortable, that, going all the way back to 2015, I have been very transparent”. He added: Staley is reported to have maintained communication with the billionaire for seven years after he was convicted of soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008. Staley’s final encounter with Epstein is said to have been on the the financier's private Caribbean island in 2015, shortly the banker took over as Barclays’ chief executive in December. A Barclays spokesman said the bank, which had seen the email exchanges sent to the UK regulators, had been aware of the relationship with Epstein before Staley’s appointment in October 2015. The board stated at the time it believed Staley had been “sufficiently transparent with the company as regards the nature and extent of his relationship with Mr. Epstein”.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104845/56/1048455611_289:0:4496:3155_1920x0_80_0_0_c9c4f595b0ca89205ec9a95759384151.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
barclays bank plc, jeffrey epstein, jp morgan, jpmorgan chase, ftse 100, news, us, uk

Barclays Shares Plunge After CEO Resigns Over Probe Into Links With Pedophile Epstein

10:38 GMT 01.11.2021 (Updated: 10:44 GMT 01.11.2021)
© AFP 2021 / EMMANUEL DUNANDBarclays' bank logo is seen above a billboard displaying art photography in New York, June 11, 2013
Barclays' bank logo is seen above a billboard displaying art photography in New York, June 11, 2013 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / EMMANUEL DUNAND
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
UK regulators opened a probe into the relationship between Jes Staley and the disgraced late tycoon Jeffrey Epstein - a key client of JPMorgan’s private bank formerly run by the American banker - last February, after receiving a cache of emails supplied by the American multinational investment bank.
Shares in Barclays dropped 2.7% in early deals on Monday as investors reacted to news that the bank’s chief executive Jes Staley was resigning over a probe by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) into his links to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
The British bank found itself joining other top fallers on the FTSE 100 index of blue-chip shares.
The agreement with the outgoing chief executive came after the release of preliminary conclusions in the investigation that the FCA carried out jointly with the Prudential Regulation Authority into Staley’s “characterisation to Barclays of his relationship with the late Mr Jeffrey Epstein and the subsequent description of that relationship in Barclays’ response to the FCA,” the bank said in a statement on Monday.
The bank added:

“In view of those conclusions, and Mr. Staley’s intention to contest them, the Board and Mr. Staley have agreed that he will step down from his role as Group Chief Executive and as a director of Barclays.”

The bank said the investigation did not reveal any proof that Staley “saw, or was aware of” any of the disgraced tycoon’s alleged crimes. Barclays refrained from further comment on the preliminary conclusions, acknowledging that the “regulatory process still has to run its full course”.
In an internal memo to Barclays staff, quoted by The Guardian, Jes Staley said:
“The reasons for my decision are simple. The FCA and PRA let me know on Friday evening the draft conclusions of their investigation into the characterisation of a professional relationship I developed earlier in my career. I do not want my personal response to those matters to be a distraction from the fantastic work you do every day to support our customers and clients.”
As subject to regulatory approval, taking over as chief executive with immediate effect is C.S. Venkatakrishnan (known as Venkat), the bank’s global head of markets who worked at JP Morgan Chase from 1994, prior to joining Barclays in 2016.

Epstein Links

It emerged back in February 2020 that an inquiry had been launched into Staley’s characterisation of his “dealings” with Epstein. Barclays revealed the existence of the probe in a statement to the stock exchange, saying the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), part of the Bank of England that oversees banks, had launched the inquiry in December, centering on emails exchanged between the banker and the business tycoon. Those messages were handed to UK regulators by JPMorgan Chase.
Staley, who joined Barclays in 2015, said he had developed a relationship with Epstein, a JP Morgan client, in 2000, when he was hired to lead the private bank at JP Morgan which deals with wealthy customers.
© AFP 2021 / STEPHANIE KEITHA member of a protest group called "Hot Mess" holds up a sign of Jeffrey Epstein in front of the Metropolitan Correction Center on July 8, 2019 in New York City.
A member of a protest group called Hot Mess holds up a sign of Jeffrey Epstein in front of the Metropolitan Correction Center on July 8, 2019 in New York City. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2021
A member of a protest group called "Hot Mess" holds up a sign of Jeffrey Epstein in front of the Metropolitan Correction Center on July 8, 2019 in New York City.
© AFP 2021 / STEPHANIE KEITH
Convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein had been arrested for sex trafficking and sexually abusing more than 200 women, including minors, and was awaiting trial when he died in his cell in August 2019.
In February 2020, Staley apologised for the relationship with Epstein.
“It’s been very well known that I had a professional relationship with Jeffrey Epstein… The relationship was maintained during my time at JP Morgan, but as I left Morgan the relationship tapered off quite significantly. We occasionally stayed in contact, and that all ended in late 2015.”
Staley added that the investigation “is focused on my transparency and openness with the bank regarding my relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. I feel very comfortable, that, going all the way back to 2015, I have been very transparent”. He added:
“Obviously I thought I knew him well and I didn’t. For sure, with hindsight with what we know now, I deeply regret having any relationship with Jeffrey.”
Staley is reported to have maintained communication with the billionaire for seven years after he was convicted of soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008. Staley’s final encounter with Epstein is said to have been on the the financier's private Caribbean island in 2015, shortly the banker took over as Barclays’ chief executive in December.
© AP Photo / Gianfranco GaglioneThis Tuesday, July 9, 2019 photo shows a view of Little St. James Island, in the U. S. Virgin Islands, a property owned by Jeffrey Epstein
This Tuesday, July 9, 2019 photo shows a view of Little St. James Island, in the U. S. Virgin Islands, a property owned by Jeffrey Epstein - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2021
This Tuesday, July 9, 2019 photo shows a view of Little St. James Island, in the U. S. Virgin Islands, a property owned by Jeffrey Epstein
© AP Photo / Gianfranco Gaglione
A Barclays spokesman said the bank, which had seen the email exchanges sent to the UK regulators, had been aware of the relationship with Epstein before Staley’s appointment in October 2015.
The board stated at the time it believed Staley had been “sufficiently transparent with the company as regards the nature and extent of his relationship with Mr. Epstein”.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:38 GMTBarclays Shares Plunge After CEO Resigns Over Probe Into Links With Pedophile Epstein
10:37 GMTThailand Allows Quarantine-Free Entry to Vaccinated Travellers From 63 Countries, Reports Say
10:19 GMTThe Devil in the Details: What are the Major Flaws of the New Global Minimum Tax Reform?
10:08 GMTPutin Warned Biden Against Deploying Military Bases in Central Asia, Lavrov Says
09:56 GMTLavrov Believes Kiev Trying to Trigger Response From Donbass Militia, Get Russia Involved
09:37 GMTTurkey, US Defence Ministries to Discuss F-35 Issue in Washington, Reports Say
09:18 GMTGlobal Death Toll From COVID-19 Tops 5Mln - Johns Hopkins University
09:09 GMTKremlin: Putin Won't Deliver Speech at COP26 Climate Summit Via Videolink
09:05 GMTUS Fire Marshals Arrest Man Who Allegedly Threw Molotov Cocktails Into Brooklyn Deli - Video
08:57 GMT‘I Would Like to Return to The Club’: Lionel Messi Dreams of FC Barcelona Comeback After Retirement
08:42 GMT400°C Resistant Aluminium Alloy Created in Russia
08:39 GMTFans Mock Indian Cricket Team as Virat Kohli's Men Suffer 2nd Consecutive Loss in ICC T20 World Cup
08:35 GMT30% of Americans, 68% of Republicans Say 2020 Elections Were Stolen From Donald Trump Shows Survey
08:31 GMTMamata is the Vaccine for 'BJP Virus': Trinamool Politician Ahead of Local Polls in India's Tripura
08:16 GMTIran Reportedly Fights Off Pirate Attack on Oil Tanker in Gulf of Aden
07:43 GMTCultural Monument or Traffic Hindrance? Nazi Shipwreck From WWII Divides Norway
07:25 GMTJerusalem Welcomes Back Tourists as Israel Opens Up for Vaccinated Travellers
07:16 GMTBritain Threatens to ‘Take Action Unless France Backs Down’ in Fishing Rights Row
06:50 GMTQatar Won’t Look for Alternatives to US Predator Drones Despite ‘Frustrating’ Sale Delays - Source
06:42 GMTCOP26 Live Updates: China Has An Obligation to Step Up, White House Says