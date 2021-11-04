https://sputniknews.com/20211104/-lionel-messi-names-seven-clubs-that-could-win-this-years-champions-league-1090474339.html

Lionel Messi Names Seven Clubs That Could Win This Year’s Champions League

The Argentine striker missed Wednesday’s game against RB Leipzig due to hamstring injury and knee pain. Last week the 34-year-old was replaced at halftime... 04.11.2021, Sputnik International

Football superstar Lionel Messi has named seven clubs that could win this year’s UEFA Champions League (UCL). Speaking to beIN Sports, the athlete admitted that Paris Saint-Germain is one of the main favourites to snatch the most prestigious club trophy, but noted that other teams have pretty good chances of winning the prize too.Messi noted that winning UCL is PSG’s biggest goal. The most prestigious club trophy has evaded the French team for several years. In the 2020/221 season, PSG reached the semi-final, where they lost to Manchester City. A year before that, they won silver medals, losing to Bayern Munich. Messi’s transfer to PSG is widely seen as the club's all-in move to win the UCL, especially in light of news that PSG star Kylian Mbappe is likely to leave Paris this summer when his contract expires.After Wednesday’s draw against RB Leipzig, PSG is ranked second with eight points. Manchester City lead the group with nine points. Liverpool, Ajax, Bayern Munich, and Juventus have already secured a spot in the last 16.

