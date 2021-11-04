Registration was successful!
BREAKING NEWS: Steele Dossier Source Indicted for Making False Statements to FBI
Lionel Messi Names Seven Clubs That Could Win This Year's Champions League
Lionel Messi Names Seven Clubs That Could Win This Year’s Champions League
The Argentine striker missed Wednesday’s game against RB Leipzig due to hamstring injury and knee pain. Last week the 34-year-old was replaced at halftime... 04.11.2021, Sputnik International
Football superstar Lionel Messi has named seven clubs that could win this year’s UEFA Champions League (UCL). Speaking to beIN Sports, the athlete admitted that Paris Saint-Germain is one of the main favourites to snatch the most prestigious club trophy, but noted that other teams have pretty good chances of winning the prize too.Messi noted that winning UCL is PSG’s biggest goal. The most prestigious club trophy has evaded the French team for several years. In the 2020/221 season, PSG reached the semi-final, where they lost to Manchester City. A year before that, they won silver medals, losing to Bayern Munich. Messi’s transfer to PSG is widely seen as the club's all-in move to win the UCL, especially in light of news that PSG star Kylian Mbappe is likely to leave Paris this summer when his contract expires.After Wednesday’s draw against RB Leipzig, PSG is ranked second with eight points. Manchester City lead the group with nine points. Liverpool, Ajax, Bayern Munich, and Juventus have already secured a spot in the last 16.
Lionel Messi Names Seven Clubs That Could Win This Year’s Champions League

15:03 GMT 04.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELTParis Saint-Germain's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi speaks to the crowd as he is introduced during a presentation ceremony prior to the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Racing Club Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on August 14, 2021.
Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi speaks to the crowd as he is introduced during a presentation ceremony prior to the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Racing Club Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on August 14, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
The Argentine striker missed Wednesday’s game against RB Leipzig due to hamstring injury and knee pain. Last week the 34-year-old was replaced at halftime during the Ligue 1 game against Lille, with manager Mauricio Pochettino describing the substitution as a "precaution".
Football superstar Lionel Messi has named seven clubs that could win this year’s UEFA Champions League (UCL). Speaking to beIN Sports, the athlete admitted that Paris Saint-Germain is one of the main favourites to snatch the most prestigious club trophy, but noted that other teams have pretty good chances of winning the prize too.

"There are plenty of clubs who can win the Champions League, it is a very difficult competition and the best team doesn’t always win it. Everyone is talking about PSG because of the players, but other clubs have been working together for years and have also signed good players, like Man United, Man City, Bayern, Liverpool, Atletico and Chelsea", the striker said.

Messi noted that winning UCL is PSG’s biggest goal. The most prestigious club trophy has evaded the French team for several years. In the 2020/221 season, PSG reached the semi-final, where they lost to Manchester City. A year before that, they won silver medals, losing to Bayern Munich. Messi’s transfer to PSG is widely seen as the club's all-in move to win the UCL, especially in light of news that PSG star Kylian Mbappe is likely to leave Paris this summer when his contract expires.

After Wednesday’s draw against RB Leipzig, PSG is ranked second with eight points. Manchester City lead the group with nine points. Liverpool, Ajax, Bayern Munich, and Juventus have already secured a spot in the last 16.
